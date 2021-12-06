ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

The Rolling Stones’ New Drummer Opens Up About Touring With Band

By Matthew Memrick
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1D3B33_0dFTEES800

Steve Jordan agreed to fill in for legendary drummer Charlie Watts before this Rolling Stones tour, and the New Yorker recently opened up about the experience.

The 64-year-old is the youngest of the group to perform on stage, and he got Watts’ seal of approval. Watts, who died on Aug. 24, could not play on tour but advised his bandmates to go with Jordan.

Rolling Stone magazine caught up with Jordan a week after the band’s final show in Florida recently. Jordan said they ran off stage, jumped into a car, and then took a plane right after that last show. The frantic touring pace means he’ll be “decompressing” for a while.

Jordan Talks About Being A ‘Stones’ Fan

Jordan, who had gigs in the Saturday Night Live band and the John Mayer Trio, said he was eight years old when he became a fan of the band. Before that, he was a Beatles fan.

Jordan joked that he had to choose between both bands because “it was forbidden” to be a fan of both.

But after the band’s “Satisfaction” hit, that mold broke, and Jordan said fans could pick both sides. But it was the band’s track, “Honky Tonk Women,” that sold him on the Rolling Stones.

Jordan, Watts Had A Long Friendship

The drummer’s chance meeting and fun came after a Saturday Night Live show in 1978.

In the show’s fourth season, Jordan played in the house band. But that night, he focused more on the American League championship series than the band.

Jordan watched the game with Watts in the band’s dressing room. The two talked about the similarities between baseball and cricket while forming a fast friendship.

“Sitting next to Charlie Watts, watching the Yankees. It doesn’t get much better than that,” Jordan told the magazine.

Over the years, Watts pulled Jordan into recording sessions. In 1985, he performed with a Duran Duran offshoot band called Arcadia, thanks to Watts. Jordan didn’t want to take the job over Watts, but he did at the famous drummer’s insistence.

Watts had a few drummers play on Rolling Stone tracks over time. Kenney Jones, Jimmy Miller, and Sly Dunbar played drums on a few tracks. The group also had percussionists like Rocky Dijon from Rock and Roll Circus.

Jordan also performed with Keith Richards for 30 years off and on. According to the magazine, the drummer got the call from Richards for a new version of “Jumpin’ Jack Flash” with Aretha Franklin. Jordan remembered Richards’s memoir “Life” and an excerpt where Watts plugged the drummer for any project outside the Rolling Stones.

But, ultimately, it was Jordan who toured with the group when Watts died.

Rolling Stones Tour Announcement A Shock To Jordan

When Jordan learned he would take over for Watts on the recent tour, he said he was “surprised” and “almost the last person to know.”

Jordan said he filled in on some rehearsals and thought he might play a part of a show, but that Watts would still be there to bang away at the drums to “You Can’t Always Get What You Want” or “Gimme Shelter.”

Comments / 1

Related
Outsider.com

Rolling Stones Were Convinced Charlie Watts Would Recover and Return to Band

Prior to his death earlier this summer, iconic drummer Charlie Watts played with the Rolling Stones for more than 50 years. His early jazz influences could be heard in his epic sound – and he has since been hailed as one of the greatest drummers of all time. But his former bandmates were shocked when they learned of his passing. That’s because they all believed he would return to the band.
MUSIC
Outsider.com

Wolf Van Halen Opens Up About Rock Fans’ Hate for New Bands

“Rock is dead,” is one of the most-repeated lies in the music world. Your uncle said it when Metallica dropped The Black Album. Rock legend Gene Simmons all but said it in his book Me: Inc. The list goes on and on. Honestly, it seems like people are ignoring the wealth of new talent in the rock world today because they sound either nothing or too much like bands of the past. Wolf Van Halen of Mammoth WVH isn’t having any of that.
MUSIC
Outsider.com

‘Chicago Med’ Fans Are Not Liking This Character

Some Chicago Med fans are really not liking one character in particular. Chicago Med is one of the three series in the One Chicago franchise. There’s Chicago Med, Chicago PD, and Chicago Fire. Most of these series have tons of awesome characters that fans love to root for, but sometimes, characters slip through the cracks.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
audioinkradio.com

Korn Guitarist Munky Opens Up About New Album, ‘Requiem’

Munky from Korn says the nu-metal band’s upcoming album, “Requiem,” should please classic Korn fans. Korn recently announced that their 14th studio album, titled “Requiem,” will arrive next year. They also released a taste of the new album, “Start the Healing,” featuring the band’s trademark nu-metal dropped-D tuning and eerie harmonies.
ROCK MUSIC
1029thebuzz.com

The Rolling Stones Play Private Tribute For Charlie Watts

The Rolling Stones gathered on Monday night (December 6th) at London's Ronnie Scott's club to pay tribute to late-drummer Charlie Watts. Watts died of cancer this past August 24th at age 80. The Sun reported Mick Jagger was accompanied by girlfriend Melanie Hamrick, Keith Richards with wife Patti Hansen, and Ron Wood with wife Sally. Former-bassist Bill Wyman was in attendance — but did not perform. Current Stones drummer — and longtime Charlie Watts friend — Steve Jordan also played.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sly Dunbar
Person
John Mayer
Person
Charlie Watts
Person
Keith Richards
Person
Kenney Jones
Person
Jimmy Miller
Person
Aretha Franklin
wcsx.com

December 6: A Day In Rolling Stones History

Considering their 50+ year career, it’s not surprising that some major events in Rolling Stones history may fall on the same date, but December 6 marks the anniversary of three very important moments. 1968 – Release of Beggars Banquet. This album kicked off one of the greatest sequences of albums...
MUSIC
loudersound.com

The 40 best albums of 1969, the year rock got real

With the benefit of more than 50 years of hindsight, it’s pretty obvious that there hasn’t been too many years like 1969. That one 12 month period saw the release of debut albums from bands as different and as important as Led Zeppelin, The Stooges, Yes, The Allman Brothers, King Crimson, Free and Mott The Hoople seems incredible today.
MUSIC
musicinminnesota.com

The Best Rock Bands of All Time

Rock n roll enthusiasts know that the group that suggests that the genre has lost its relevance has lost good taste. When you listen to some of the best rock bands of all time, it becomes clear that rock music is sure to ace the test of time and will live as long as the people who rock live on the planet. In this article, we will look at some of the best rock bands that rocked the face of the earth with their rock n roll music and talent. Let’s roll, shall we?
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Band#The New Yorker#American League#Yankees
brooklynvegan.com

Rolling Stone’s Best 50 Albums of 2021

Year end list season is fully upon us, and now Rolling Stone have unveiled their list of the top 50 albums of the year. Like you might expect from one of the last major music magazines still in print, it includes plenty of mainstream pop and rock choices, including Foo Fighters, Iron Maiden, and Adele, but they're alongside albums by Tyler the Creator, Snail Mail, Adult Mom, Dry Cleaning, The Weather Station, Dawn Richard, Turnstile, Japanese Breakfast, Lucy Dacus, Illuminati Hotties, Boldy James and the Alchemist, and more. See the list below, and read it in full, with commentary, on Rolling Stone.
MUSIC
loudersound.com

We regret to inform you that Eric Clapton is at it again

Eric Clapton doubles down on his anti-vaxxer stance in a podcast appearance, while blaming a bad Rolling Stone review for the demise of legendary late-60s rockers Cream. It seems a quiet and dignified retirement isn't on the cards for Eric Clapton, as the guitarist recently appeared on The Defender, a podcast hosted by vocal anti-vaccine campaigner Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. (Yes, he is a relation.)
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
American Songwriter

Robert Plant Weighs In on Beatles-Stones Feud: McCartney “Should Just Play Bass with The Stones”; Talks Eric Clapton, Led Zeppelin

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone‘s Music Now show, Robert Plant says that the ongoing feud between the Beatles frontman Paul McCartney and the British-born rock band The Rolling Stones should stop. How? Plant says that McCartney “should just play bass with The Stones.”. McCartney, who likened The Stones...
CELEBRITIES
1077 WRKR

Watch Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin Cover Van Halen’s ‘Jump’

Dave Grohl and producer Greg Kurstin marked the fourth night of Hanukkah with a spirited rendition of Van Halen’s “Jump” — complete with a keytar solo. The duo staged their performance much like their take on the Ramones’ “Blitzkrieg Bop”: playing in a bare-bones setup with Grohl handling both drums and vocals. They went all-out with the lo-fi staging and showmanship: drum-stick twirls, spotlights, slow-mo leaps, quick poses in a truck bed, even overt nods to the 1984 song’s music video.
MUSIC
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

320K+
Followers
33K+
Post
111M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy