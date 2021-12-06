ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

What’s Houston Texans Plan to Re-Sign Record-Setting Kamu Grugier-Hill?

TexansDaily
TexansDaily
 2 days ago

HOUSTON -- Instinctively finding the football with a combination of practiced aggressiveness and skill, Houston Texans linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill kept piling up tackle after tackle after tackle.

The former New England Patriots sixth-round draft pick was one of the few Houston Texans bright spots Sunday during a 31-0 loss to the Indianapolis Colts.

Grugier-Hill set a franchise single-same record with 19 tackles to go along with one sack and three tackles for losses.

Grugier-Hill is hoping to extend his time with the Texans with a new contract. The Texans are open to the idea of bringing back Grugier-Hill, according to league sources.

Maybe that decision is now more obvious than ever.

Grugier-Hill’s 13 tackles in the first half tied Jamie Sharper for the most tackles in a half in franchise history, and he joined Derwin James as the only NFL players to have 13 or more tackles in a single half this season.

“It's an honor, I can't lie,” Grugier-Hill said. “My whole career I've been pigeonholed as a good special teamer, come in on core downs. And to have this accomplishment, like in this franchise, a place I want to be, just prove to everyone that I can be a real starter, real player in this league, a legit player. It's definitely an honor. I mean, we still – we didn't win so it doesn't mean much, but you can't celebrate too many individual victories when we have a record like this, which sucks. But it's an honor.”

The Texans still allowed 238 rushing yards, 143 gained by star running back Jonathan Taylor, the NFL’s leading rusher. Taylor scored a pair of touchdowns, including one on a Wildcat direct snap. The Colts averaged 5.0 yards per carry on 48 runs. They only threw the football 22 times, but quarterback Carson Wentz completed 16 of them for 148 yards and one touchdown.

“I think we're just trying to figure it out,” Grugier-Hill said. “We're trying to figure everything out in every phase. I can only speak for the defense. We don't have it figured out. We're giving up 31 points. We're doing all that stuff. We're slowly trying to figure it out and just keep pushing, trying to get better every week. Even with our record we're just trying to look at how can we get better every single week.”

Grugier-Hill had 10 solo tackles for the Texans, who fell to 2-10 this year.

Texans To Start Mills Against Seahawks, For Remainder Of Season?

Sources: Davis Mills expected to start for Texans against Seahawks

Texans Vet on ‘The Long Road’

Texans starting guard Lane Taylor: ‘It’s been a long road’

GM Caserio On Texans Rebuild: 'Nobody's Happy'

Houston Texans general manager said that "nobody's happy" with where they are at this point.

19 hours ago

Grugier-Hill is the first NFL player since the 1999 season to finish with 19 tackles, three for losses and a sack. He’s up to three sacks this season.

“He was on every tackle,” Texans linebacker Christian Kirksey said. “Kamu has done, like, really well this year for us. I love the way he played. Just the energy that he brings to the team and to go out there and see him do that, it's no surprise to me. He was flying around. He's a great player. I'm happy to see him actually achieve that and get the franchise record.”

Signed to a one-year contract with a maximum value of $3.25 million that included a $1 million signing bonus by Texans general manager Nick Caserio, Grugier-Hill keeps demonstrating how productive he can be when given extended playing time.

Grugier-Hill built a reputation for speed, versatility and toughness during his first five NFL seasons.

A former Eastern Illinois standout where he was teammates with San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, Grugier-Hill has run the 40-yard dash in 4.45 seconds with a 38 ½ inch vertical leap and a 10-9 broad jump.

The 6-foot-2, 230-pound Hawaii native recorded one sack and 21 tackles last season for Miami, playing under a one-year contract for Dolphins coach Brian Flores, his linebackers coach in New England. He has recorded 149 career tackles, 17 tackles for losses, three forced fumbles and three sacks.

Grugier-Hill didn’t stick with the Patriots as a rookie as he was cut during the final major roster cutdown. Acquired off waivers by the Philadelphia Eagles, he intercepted his first NFL pass off New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning. He earned a Super Bowl ring in a victory over the Patriots. During his final season at Eastern Illinois, Grugier-Hill showcased his instincts with 16 ½ tackles for losses and 6 ½ sacks.

Is a contractual continuation of Grugier-Hill in Houston on the horizon?

“I love it here, I really do,” Grugier-Hill said. “It's been a frustrating year for sure, but I can see the bones that they're trying to instill and have here and the culture here. It may not look like it right now, but I think this could be a place that I want to be. And I want to help build the culture. I want to grow and be part of it.”

“You can see the bones, you can see the guys we have. There's great guys. I said this last week. We have a record at, what, 2-10 now, and you would think that the locker room would be toxic and everyone is pointing fingers at everyone. But it's really not that. We're just trying to figure it out. We have great guys in the locker room. Everyone comes to work every day, does their thing and we're just trying to figure it out.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IwcQ5_0dFTE6TZ00

Comments / 0

Related
TexansDaily

King Pick: Texans' CB Fuels Upstart Defense

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Desmond King read veteran Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill’s eyes, relying on his advanced knowledge of his former teammate to pick off his passes. The Houston Texans' starting cornerback grabbed two of Tannehill’s career-high four interceptions Sunday at soggy Nissan Stadium during a 22-13 upset victory that...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Is Stunned By Michael Vick’s Admission

Michael Vick in Madden 2004 is one of the most-dominant video game athletes of all-time. The then-Atlanta Falcons quarterback was pretty much unstoppable in the video game. Vick possessed elite speed and throwing ability. Playing as the Falcons quarterback was highly entertaining, while playing against him was incredibly frustrating. For...
NFL
NBC Sports

Former NFL running back Otis Anderson Jr. dies at 23

The Rams have acknowledged the passing of running back Otis Anderson, Jr., who spent time earlier this year with the team. He was 23. Undrafted from Central Florida, Anderson spent the 2021 training camp and preseason with the Rams. He started the regular season on the team’s practice squad. The Rams released Anderson from the practice squad on September 20.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Hawaii State
Yardbarker

Tony Pollard Leaving Cowboys, Says ESPN - But There's a Problem

Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard may be about to be asked to step up even more, especially as Ezekiel Elliott battles a knee problem that has some here inside The Star suggesting Elliott might sit out Thursday's game at New Orleans. So there is buzz around the NFL about...
NFL
The Spun

Packers Announce Official Decision On QB Aaron Rodgers

The Packers announced just moments ago they’ve activated Rodgers off the reserve/COVID-19 list. Rodgers missed Green Bay’s Week 9 game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Jordan Love got the start in his place, but didn’t have much success in a 13-7 loss to Patrick Mahomes and company. Rodgers, the 2020-21...
NFL
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Michael Strahan’s Big Announcement

On Tuesday’s edition of Good Morning America, Michael Strahan announced that he’s going to space in December. The Hall of Famer will be flying on Blue Origin’s spacecraft, the New Shepard. “Blue Origin – they approached me and they asked if I wanted to be a crew member and without...
NFL
The Spun

Bruce Arians Announces Decision On WR Antonio Brown

On Monday night, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will try to end an uncharacteristic two-game skid. However, that could prove difficult without Antonio Brown. Just moments ago, Bucs head coach Bruce Arians announced Brown will not play on Monday night when Tampa Bay takes on the New York Giants. Brown has...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carson Wentz
The Spun

Cowboys Announce Who Will Take Over As Head Coach

Mike McCarthy will not be on the sidelines for the Dallas Cowboys when they take on the New Orleans Saints this Thursday. But somebody has to step in and run the team in his absence. Speaking to the media on Monday, McCarthy announced that defensive coordinator Dan Quinn will serve...
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Player’s Wife Announces He’s Out For Season

A Dallas Cowboys player’s wife took to Twitter on Tuesday afternoon to announce her husband’s injury diagnosis. Kate Urban, the wife of Cowboys defensive lineman Brent Urban, announced on Tuesday that Brent is out for the season. The Cowboys defensive player underwent season-ending tricep surgery. He’ll continue to be involved...
NFL
The Spun

Tom Brady Names The 1 Team He Likes Beating The Most

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has beaten every team in the NFL throughout his career but there’s one team that he loves to win against more than any other. It should come as no one’s surprise that it’s the New York Giants. Brady lost to New York twice in the Super Bowl while he was with New England, one of which came in 2008 when his team was vying for a perfect season.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seahawks#Giants#American Football#Wildcat
New York Post

Travis Kelce and girlfriend Kayla Nicole wrap up bye week with Eagles date

Travis Kelce and the Chiefs may have this Sunday off, but the tight end still made his weekend about football. Kelce and girlfriend Kayla Nicole attended Sunday’s Eagles game against the Giants at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, where they got to watch his older brother, center Jason Kelce, in action.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Jared Goff Girlfriend Video

A heartwarming video of Jared Goff’s girlfriend, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Christen Harper, is going viral on social media. On Sunday, the Detroit Lions won their first game of the season, beating the Minnesota Vikings on a walkoff touchdown. This was the first win for Goff in Detroit, as well as the first win for head coach Dan Campbell.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Emmitt Smith’s net worth in 2021

Emmitt Smith is a three-time Super Bowl Champion and Pro Football Hall of Famer. He is also a well-known real estate tycoon. In this article, we will take a look into Emmitt Smith’s net worth in 2021. Emmitt Smith’s Net Worth in 2021 (estimate): $25 Million. According to Celebrity Net...
NFL
The Spun

Eli Manning Makes Surprising Admission About Odell Beckham Jr.

Odell Beckham Jr. has been the talk of the NFL for the past few weeks. After finally splitting from the Cleveland Browns and entering free agency, the three-time Pro Bowler landed on the Los Angeles Rams. He made his debut for his new team on Monday night against the San...
NFL
TexansDaily

TexansDaily

Houston, TX
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
721K+
Views
ABOUT

TexansDaily is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Houston Texans

Comments / 0

Community Policy