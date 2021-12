ATK Mohun Bagan have to deal with the dual threat of Nerijus Valskis and Greg Stewart when they take on Jamshedpur FC... It is not often that you come across a side managed by Antonio Habas struggling defensively. His teams are known for a mean defence which keeps things tight at the back. However, in the current Indian Super League (ISL) season, their defence has been patchy and has already let in seven goals in three matches. The fixture against Mumbai City FC showed major chinks in their armour as they were outclassed 5-1. Although a couple of goals were questionable, their defensive performance was concerning.

SOCCER ・ 7 DAYS AGO