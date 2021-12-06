ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

Actress Kristen Stewart to be honored at 2022 Santa Barbara International Film Festival

By Julia Nguyen
News Channel 3-12
News Channel 3-12
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ftmeF_0dFTDbWW00

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -- Kristin Stewart will be honored at the 2022 Santa Barbara International Film Festival.

The Spencer actress will be honored with the American Riviera Award on March 4, 2022.

The actress will have an in-person conversation about her career leading up to her performance as Princess Diana in Spencer.

"Seeing Stewart in "Spencer" is not a question of a star being born for she was already that, but we're witnessing the coming into her own as a major cinematic force," remarked SBIFF’s Executive Director Roger Durling.

The movie Spencer follows Princess Diana at the Queen's Sandringham Estate during the Christmas festivities. It is written by Steven Knight and directed by Pablo Larra ín.

The 37th Santa Barbara International Film Festival will begin on March 2 to March 12, 2022.

For more info on SBIFF, click here .

The post Actress Kristen Stewart to be honored at 2022 Santa Barbara International Film Festival appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12 .

Comments / 1

Related
News Channel 3-12

Tiny dancers shine in Nutcracker at Marjorie Luke Theatre

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-Westside Dance presented Nutcracker at the Marjorie Luke Theatre in Santa Barbara on Saturday. The show returned after a two year hiatus due to the pandemic. The shorter, sweeter version of the holiday classic included dancers between the ages of 2 and 16. The post Tiny dancers shine in Nutcracker at Marjorie Luke Theatre appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
News Channel 3-12

The Rhythmic Arts Project benefit rocks Lobero Theatre

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-The Rhythmic Arts Project, known as TRAP, rocked the Lobero Theatre during its benefit show on Saturday night in Santa Barbara. TRAP founder and drummer Eddie Tuduri opened the show with some of his talented students. The audience applauded their rhythm section as Táta Vega, Carl Graves, Chris Pinnick, Steve Nelson, Jimmy Caleri, The post The Rhythmic Arts Project benefit rocks Lobero Theatre appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Entertainment
Santa Barbara, CA
Entertainment
City
Santa Barbara, CA
News Channel 3-12

News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara, CA
7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo, CA from News Channel 3-12.

 https://keyt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy