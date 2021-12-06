SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -- Kristin Stewart will be honored at the 2022 Santa Barbara International Film Festival.

The Spencer actress will be honored with the American Riviera Award on March 4, 2022.

The actress will have an in-person conversation about her career leading up to her performance as Princess Diana in Spencer.

"Seeing Stewart in "Spencer" is not a question of a star being born for she was already that, but we're witnessing the coming into her own as a major cinematic force," remarked SBIFF’s Executive Director Roger Durling.

The movie Spencer follows Princess Diana at the Queen's Sandringham Estate during the Christmas festivities. It is written by Steven Knight and directed by Pablo Larra ín.

The 37th Santa Barbara International Film Festival will begin on March 2 to March 12, 2022.

For more info on SBIFF, click here .



The post Actress Kristen Stewart to be honored at 2022 Santa Barbara International Film Festival appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12 .