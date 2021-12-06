ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US plans diplomatic boycott of Beijing Winter Olympics

By Associated Press
Norristown Times Herald
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. will stage a diplomatic boycott of the upcoming Winter Olympics in Beijing t o protest Chinese human rights abuses, the White House confirmed Monday, a move that China has vowed to greet with “firm countermeasures.”. White House press secretary Jen Psaki said U.S. athletes...

