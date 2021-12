A nationwide shortage of truck drivers is also being felt in the city of San Diego. That’s why the city is now offering signing bonuses for sanitation drivers. “We need to provide incentives to encourage folks to take these positions which are critical to the operation of the city,” Mayor Todd Gloria said. “And we will make similar efforts if we deem them as being necessary for other impacted occupations.”

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO