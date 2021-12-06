Fatal Accident Inquiry to be held into M9 crash deaths

On December 07, 2021, at approximately 1040 hours, a traffic accident occurred at the intersection of Inner Perimeter Road and US HWY 84 East. A vehicle, which was being driven by Alice Carter; White Female; 84 years of age; was traveling north on Inner Perimeter Road. A semi-truck was traveling west on US HWY 84 East. As the semi-truck went through the intersection, it was struck by the vehicle driven by Mrs. Carter. Officers from the Valdosta Police Department, Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office, Valdosta Fire Department, Georgia State Patrol, and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene. Mrs. Carter was pronounced deceased on the scene.
