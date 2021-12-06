Fatal Accident Inquiry to be held into M9 crash deaths

Grimes County Sheriff’s Office and Bedias Fire are on the scene of a pickup crash vs a tree on Highway 190 near County Road 150 south of Bedias. First deputies on the scene reported one person ejected and was fatal. The truck is split in two and the fear was another victim may be in the cab which was reported to be in a ball. Bedias Fire was able to make access with JAWS and determined there was not a second vehicle. Highway 190 is closed at this time and will be for several hours.

GRIMES COUNTY, TX ・ 12 DAYS AGO