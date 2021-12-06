ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Fatal Accident Inquiry to be held into M9 crash deaths

BBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Fatal Accident Inquiry is to be held into the deaths of a young mother and her partner, who were left undiscovered for three days in 2015 after their car crashed off the M9 near Stirling. John Yuill, 28, died at the scene while Lamara Bell, 25, died four...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Family of mother, 25, who died after waiting THREE DAYS for help in crashed car alongside her dead boyfriend are handed £1million from Police Scotland over its failure to respond to emergency call

The family of a young mother who died after waiting three days for help escaping from a crashed car will receive more than £1 million in damages from police. Lamara Bell, 25, and her partner John Yuill, 28 died after their car went off the M9 motorway near Stirling on July 5, 2015.
PUBLIC SAFETY
KOAT 7

Cause of death revealed for 5 balloon crash victims

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Newly released autopsy and toxicology reports reveal the cause of death for all five victims who died in theballoon crash back in June. According to officials, the cause of death was blunt trauma. A Federal Aviation Administration report released in September showed the pilot, Nick Meleski had...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
BBC

Portsmouth e-scooter rider 'on headphones before fatal crash'

An e-scooter rider was believed to have been listening to music in the moments before he crossed a road and was hit and killed by a car, an inquest heard. George McGowan, 19, came out from behind a parked van when he was struck by the Volkswagen and thrown into the air in Portsmouth on 12 June.
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Fatal Accident Inquiry#Police Scotland#The High Court#Fai#The Crown Office
thebrillionnews.com

Fatal crash in Town of Brillion

TOWN OF BRILLION - On Sunday, Nov. 28th, at approximately 7:25 PM, the Calumet County Sheriff’s Office received multiple calls regarding a two vehicle crash on Highway 57 at Man Cal Rd in the Town of Brillion. Initial investigation indicated a SUV eastbound on Man Cal driven by a 50...
BRILLION, WI
BBC

Louis Watkiss: Parents held son as he died after SnowDome crash

The parents of a boy killed in a collision at an indoor ski slope have spoken of how they held him as he died. Twelve-year-old Louis Watkiss, from Sutton Coldfield, died at the Tamworth SnowDome in Staffordshire in September. Parents Chris and Natalie Watkiss were at home when they got...
ACCIDENTS
abc23.com

Man Charged in Fatal Accident

Authorities say they’ve charged a Windber man for the crash that killed his wife last year on a snow-covered, Cambria County road. According to state police, 33-year-old Darrell Wholaver is facing a felony charge related to accidents involving death while not licensed. The crash happened Jan. 27, 2020 on Plank...
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Country
Scotland
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

FATAL CRASH IN GRIMES COUNTY

Grimes County Sheriff’s Office and Bedias Fire are on the scene of a pickup crash vs a tree on Highway 190 near County Road 150 south of Bedias. First deputies on the scene reported one person ejected and was fatal. The truck is split in two and the fear was another victim may be in the cab which was reported to be in a ball. Bedias Fire was able to make access with JAWS and determined there was not a second vehicle. Highway 190 is closed at this time and will be for several hours.
GRIMES COUNTY, TX
valdostatoday.com

VPD Update: Traffic accident results in fatality

On December 07, 2021, at approximately 1040 hours, a traffic accident occurred at the intersection of Inner Perimeter Road and US HWY 84 East. A vehicle, which was being driven by Alice Carter; White Female; 84 years of age; was traveling north on Inner Perimeter Road. A semi-truck was traveling west on US HWY 84 East. As the semi-truck went through the intersection, it was struck by the vehicle driven by Mrs. Carter. Officers from the Valdosta Police Department, Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office, Valdosta Fire Department, Georgia State Patrol, and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene. Mrs. Carter was pronounced deceased on the scene.
VALDOSTA, GA
local21news.com

Fatal Motorcycle accident

LANCASTER COUNTY — A fatal accident involving a motorcycle happened this morning in Caernarvon township. The accident took place between Main street & Bootjack road. The Coroner on scene confirmed one fatality. We will continue to update this story.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
alaskasnewssource.com

Fatal Tudor Road crash

Alaska Permanent Fund board of trustees removes executive director. ConocoPhillips says they've had a productive year in 2021. Leader of Southeast drug organization sentenced to over 22 years. Updated: 1 hour ago. Leader of Southeast drug organization sentenced to over 22 years. House approves extension of Native corporation relief funds.
Mid-Hudson News Network

Fatal crash in Dover

DOVER – A Pawling man was killed when the car he was driving crossed lanes of travel and struck an SUV, which was then rear-ended by a truck, State Police at Dover said. Killed in the crash on Route 22 in the Town of Dover at 6:30 Monday evening was 51-year-old David Elwell, troopers said.
DOVER, NY
Clanton Advertiser

Fatal accident occurs in Thorsby

Chilton County had its third traffic fatality in three days on Nov. 29. A single-vehicle accident claimed the life of Horace W. Horn, 43, of Thorsby. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency released a statement on Nov. 30 regarding the incident. “(Horn) was fatally injured when he lost control of the...
THORSBY, AL
poncapost.com

One killed in fatal accident Saturday east of Kildare

One person was killed and two people were left injured following a fatal accident that occurred at 7:51 a.m. Saturday morning at the intersection of east Kildare Road and north Prentice road, about 1.5 miles east of Kildare. According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Kennisue J. Hopkins, 51, of Newkirk,...
BLACKWELL, OK
theharlemvalleynews.net

Fatal crash in Rhinebeck

Rhinebeck, New York – On November 27, 2021, the New York State Police in Rhinebeck began investigating a fatal motor vehicle crash on State Route 9G in the town of Rhinebeck. Initial investigation indicates Jared T. Hammerling, age 29, of Hyde Park, NY, operating a 1997 Honda Civic northbound on...
RHINEBECK, NY
13 WHAM

Driver charged in October fatal pedestrian accident

Rochester, NY (WHAM) - The driver in a fatal pedestrian accident from October is now charged with vehicular manslaughter. Police say 39-year-old Keevin Lewis was under the influence of marijuana when his vehicle struck 16-year-old Matthew Bittner of Penfield, as Bittner was crossing Chestnut Street on October 30. Bittner later...
ROCHESTER, NY
BBC

Four released and Derby murder inquiry ends after woman's death

Four people who were arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a woman have been released without charge. The 33-year-old died in hospital after being found with serious injuries in Moss Street, Derby, on Saturday. A murder investigation was started but Derbyshire Police said detectives had since determined...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy