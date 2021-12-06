Complete NBA Christmas Day schedule 2021: Matchups, start times and more

The NBA has come to own Christmas Day as its own over the years, and while there is some NFL scheduled this year, there will still be a basketball marathon waiting under the tree.

The schedule makers appeared to have really hit the nail on the head with the matchups this year, too.

Atlanta Hawks at New York Knicks

Start time: 12 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Trae Young returns to Madison Square Garden where he has become the new public enemy in New York after the Hawks knocked out the Knicks in five games during last year’s opening round of the playoffs. It may be Christmas, but it ought to be another volatile atmosphere, which does not seem to bother Young all that much.

Boston Celtics at Milwaukee Bucks

Start time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV: ABC

One of the NBA’s most storied franchises in the Celtics head to Milwaukee to take on the defending-champion Bucks who are headlined by Giannis Antetokounmpo, who alone should be enough to draw the general fan into this game.

Golden State Warriors at Phoenix Suns

Start time: 5 p.m. ET

TV: ABC

Steph Curry is always a draw, but even the schedule makers probably did not envision this being a matchup of possibly the two best teams in the Western Conference. The Warriors look like they are back to their dynasty form and might even have Klay Thompson back. The Suns, led by Chris Paul, are showing last year’s trip to the Finals was no fluke.

Brooklyn Nets at Los Angeles Lakers

Start time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: ABC/ESPN

The NBA made sure to put its biggest stars in primetime on Christmas as LeBron James and Anthony Davis take on Kevin Durant and James Harden in a battle of the two super teams in the league.

Dallas Mavericks at Utah Jazz

Start time: 10:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Luka Doncic vs. Nikola Jokic. What more could you want to cap off your Christmas night than watching these two superstars duke it out on the court?

