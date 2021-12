PITTSBURGH -- Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said there will be changes coming to his 5-5-1 team after its lopsided loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. "We just stunk the place up," he said of Pittsburgh's 41-10 defeat Sunday at Paul Brown Stadium. "When you play the way that we played and the score is as lopsided as it is, that's just the reality of it.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO