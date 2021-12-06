ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Old Forge, PA

I-Team: Old Forge residents concerned about street safety for children and themselves

By Andy Mehalshick
WBRE
WBRE
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HO8gF_0dFTCvBH00

OLD FORGE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Residents who live along a busy street in Lackawanna County claim that street is a tragedy waiting to happen.

People living along Taroli Street in Old Forge say they have seen too many close calls, some even involving children at the school bus stop.

They called the I-Team for help claiming their concerns were falling on deaf ears with borough officials. Neighbors say not enough is being done to keep people safe.

Borough Officials tell Eyewitness News and insist they are aware of residents’ concerns and have taken action to address those concerns.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3umSoC_0dFTCvBH00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11LX46_0dFTCvBH00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wPuMu_0dFTCvBH00

“This is probably around seven-tenths of a mile, straight away. They are doing 40 to 50 miles per hour,” said Old Forge resident Joe Moniak.

The posted speed limit is 25 miles per hour.

Moniak has lived on Taroli Street in Old Forge for 71 years. He says the street, which connects Main Street and Moosic Road, is getting busier and faster each year.

And he says many drivers ignore two stop signs at the intersection of Taroli Street and East Grace Street.

“The stop sign, they don’t stop. They fly through here,” said Moniak.

Brian McCabe says neighbors are concerned about kids getting on and off school buses at this intersection.

Biden Expressway ramp closed for an overturned tractor-trailer in Scranton

He says his 11-year-old daughter had a near miss.

“They told me that she was getting on the bus one morning, she was in the crosswalk and a car went around the school bus. The driver beeped the horn and yelled at him,” McCabe explained.

Mccabe would like to see a third stop sign placed at the intersection.

“I would like to see a stop sign on the other end coming up the hill,” said McCabe.

“We take their concerns very seriously. If we are not right there at that intersection we might be down the road a little bit or up the road a little bit,” explained Old Forge Police Department Chief Jason Dubernas

Dubernas insists his officers are in the Taroli Street area on a regular basis. He says in the last year alone, they have made nearly 50 traffic stops.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01T2LW_0dFTCvBH00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EmVnl_0dFTCvBH00

Dubernas explains how some neighbors want a stop sign and why it isn’t as easy as residents think it is.

“We have looked into that. The concern there is under PennDOT regulations you can’t use a stop sign to enforce speed and at that concerned intersection, there are already two stop signs there for traffic control devices,” Dubernas said.

Dubernas also says that placing a stop sign on Taroli Street, coming up the hill, could cause safety issues for vehicles during the winter months and could lead to more problems.

Once again residents insist more has to be done here to keep people safe. Eyewitness News will be monitoring the situation in the days and weeks ahead.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WBRE

Emaciated dogs rescued in Luzerne County

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Three has been a disturbing trend of apparent animal neglect turning up in our area. Humane officers are searching for answers as they continue to find emaciated dogs in Luzerne County. Despite everything she’s been through, peanut butter the pitbull and hound mix still wags her tail in exchange for […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Police: Recent burglaries seem to target Asian American community in Lycoming County

LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police in Lycoming County say they are investigating a series of burglaries that seem to be targeting members of the Asian American community. According to Old Lycoming Township police, multiple residential burglaries which “shared specific elements” were reported to police departments in Old Lycoming Township and Montoursville Borough. Police say the […]
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Fire crews go against high winds battling porch fire in Olyphant

OLYPHANT, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Fire crews were on the scene of a porch fire in Olyphant where they say the winds caused the flames to spread. According to the Olyphant Assistant Chief Brian Doughton, the fire started in the 900 block of North Valley Avenue around 8:30 p.m. Saturday in the back of the home […]
OLYPHANT, PA
WBRE

Double-block home collapses during fire in Shickshinny

SHICKSHINNY, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — First responders are battling a structure fire at a house in Shickshinny. Police and firefighters responded to the fire in Shickshinny at a double-block home near the intersection of South Main Street and East Butler Street, just before 3:00 p.m. on Friday. Part of the home collapsed as fire crews […]
SHICKSHINNY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lackawanna County, PA
Government
Old Forge, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Society
County
Lackawanna County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Cars
City
Scranton, PA
City
Old Forge, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Lackawanna County, PA
Society
WBRE

Carbondale Area School District announces closures

CARBONDALE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)- Carbondale Area School District announced Friday that the Carbondale Area Jr./Sr. High School and Carbondale Area Elementry School will be closed for in-person classes starting on Monday, December 13. According to Superintendent Holly W. Sayre, the school is citing the recent surge in COVID-19 numbers as the reason for moving classes online. In-person classes are […]
CARBONDALE, PA
WBRE

State Police looking for suspect in fatal crash

BUTLER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Around 11:30 p.m. Friday night Pennsylvania State Police were dispatched to I-81 at the location of the 151B exit.   The dispatch had reported a man in the roadway.   Once on scene police discovered 24-year-old Dionys Ramirez Moya had been struck by a vehicle that had fled from the scene.   Officials say […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Control#School Buses#Weather#Stop Signs#The I Team#Eyewitness News
WBRE

PA DOH announces new free COVID testing sites

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — In an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19, the Pennsylvania Department of Health announced additional free outdoor testing sites across the commonwealth. “Testing is the best way to identify and help stop the spread of the virus. We continue to work with partners across the state ensuring the consistent accessibility […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Scranton police search for two missing juveniles

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Scranton Police are searching for two missing teenagers, a 16-year-old male, and a 17-year-old female. According to police, 16-year-old, Eric Doblado, is described as a Caucasian male, with blue eyes and brown hair. Police say, 17-year-old, Cianni Schello, is described as an African-American female, with brown eyes and brown hair. […]
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

NY man arrested after more cooking oil thefts in Clarks Summit

CLARKS SUMMIT, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An arrest was made Wednesday morning in another cooking oil theft. Police say this one took place in Clarks Summit. Officers say they were called to the Hooked on State Street restaurant in the Abington Shopping Center after reports of a suspicious man near the restaurant’s oil vats. Police […]
CLARKS SUMMIT, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Cars
WBRE

Hazleton overdose ends in arrest

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)- On Friday Detectives of the Hazleton Police Department and Patrol Officers arrested Victor Manuel Tejeda of Hazleton on a felony arrest warrant issued by the Narcotics Unit in August 2021.   The warrant stemmed from an investigation of a double overdose in a residence on South Church Street in April of 2021. Both overdosing males were given medical treatment on […]
HAZLETON, PA
WBRE

Lansford PD looking for suspect in stroller theft

LANSFORD, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Lansford police are looking for a man who is a person of interest in the theft of a stroller. Police say the incident happened Wednesday in the area of East Abbott Street at Leisenring Street. Police also say that in the picture is a gold minivan that the suspect was […]
LANSFORD, PA
WBRE

Two-car crash in Dalton leaves one woman dead

DALTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Lackawanna County Coroner confirms, one woman has died due to a two car crash in Dalton Friday evening. According to the coroner Timothy Rowland, Janis Klassner, 70 of Clarks Summit died Saturday morning from injuries she sustained in the vehicle crash. Crews were on Route 6 and 11 in Dalton, Lackawanna […]
DALTON, PA
WBRE

Multiple crashes tie up section of Interstate 81 in Schuylkill County

FRAILEY TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Interstate 81 is down to one lane in Schuylkill County Thursday morning after two crashes that occurred on Wednesday. The crash occurred on Interstate 81 South by mile marker 113 where the left lane is currently closed for morning commuters. According to Pennsylvania State Police, this all started with […]
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
WBRE

WBRE

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
862K+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy