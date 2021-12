We may be in the middle of celebrating Disney World’s 50th anniversary, but another Disney park is set to kick off a big celebration next year!. On March 6th, 2022, Disneyland Paris will be celebrating its 30th anniversary and we’ve been sharing details on all the new entertainment and offerings coming to the parks for the celebration. And, now we’ve got a look at even more that guests can look forward to in the park next year!

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 14 DAYS AGO