27 COVID Deaths in Wayne County Since November 1st

The closure of the Willard Drug Treatment Campus is now less than four months away. A public meeting held Thursday in Ovid focused on the overall impact the closure will have on Seneca County and the surrounding communities. Romulus Town Deputy Supervisor Mike Joslyn, a lifelong resident of the town, says the Willard closure is ill-conceived and the state did not take everything into account.

OVID, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO