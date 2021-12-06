ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne County, NY

27 COVID Deaths in Wayne County Since November 1st

By Lucas Day
 5 days ago
Five Wayne County residents passed away over the weekend after previously testing positive for COVID-19. Public Health reports since November...

