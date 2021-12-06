ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Former Trail Blazers president/CEO Chris McGowan accepts similar position with Ilitch Sports & Entertainment

By Aaron Fentress
The Oregonian
The Oregonian
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Former Portland Trail Blazers president and CEO Chris McGowan has been named president and CEO of Ilitch Sports & Entertainment. He will oversee the business division of the Detroit Tigers, Red Wings, The District Detroit, Olympia Parking and the Ilitches’ stake in 313 Presents. “We are incredibly excited...

www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Oregonian

Portland Trail Blazers at Utah Jazz: Live updates

The Portland Trail Blazers will play Monday night at Utah without the services of Norman Powell, who is out with a quad injury. He will be replaced in the starting lineup by Tony Snell, who will be making his first start, according to a report from TrailBlazers.com. Blazers coach Chauncey...
NBA
WILX-TV

Trail Blazers Fire Executive

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - The Portland Trail Blazers have fired Neil Olshey, the team’s president of basketball operations and general manager, after an investigation into workplace conduct. The Blazers promoted director of player personnel Joe Cronin to interim general manager. The team says Olshey violated its code of conduct. The Blazers hired an outside firm last month to investigate workplace environment concerns stemming from allegations of misconduct involving Olshey.
NBA
The Game Haus

Trail Blazers fire GM and President of Basketball Operations, Neil Olshey

The Portland Trail Blazers have fired their General Manager/President of Basketball Operations, Neil Olshey. He was fired following complaints and an investigation into workplace misconduct. The complaints have been classified as intimidation and bullying. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported the news via Twitter on Friday. Olshey had been with the Trail...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ceo#Portland Trail Blazers#The Detroit Tigers#Ilitches#Ilitch Holdings#The Red Wings#Aaronjfentress
nbcsportsedge.com

Pistons vs. Trail Blazers Best Bets, Odds

Editor’s Note: NBC Sports Predictor: Play for FREE and win huge jackpots up to $100,000! Download the app today. Both the Detroit Pistons and Portland Trail Blazers will be looking to snap losing streaks when they meet tonight in Portland. As always, game odds via PointsBet. Detroit Pistons vs. Portland...
NBA
kslsports.com

Jazz Host Road Weary Trail Blazers

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz will host the Portland Trail Blazers before enjoying a rare stretch of three nights off. They will have Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday off before facing the Boston Celtics on Friday in Salt Lake City, then heading out on a four-game road trip. The...
NBA
The Oregonian

Trail Blazers’ Ben McLemore shines in a rare opportunity

Ben McLemore came to Portland as a free agent last summer expecting a significant role with the Trail Blazers. But that hasn’t impacted his approach to the role that he’s received as a veteran backup guard averaging just 7.9 minutes per game. “I’m just being a pro,” McLemore said. “Just...
NBA
Daily Mail

Portland Trail Blazers fire president and GM Neil Olshey after claims he subjected employees to profane tirades, intimidation, and bullying

The Portland Trail Blazers have fired president of basketball operations and general manager Neil Olshey following an investigation into workplace misconduct allegations against the longtime executive. On November 6, the Trail Blazers announced they'd hired the law firm O'Melveny & Myers to 'conduct a fair and independent review' after a...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
Field Level Media

Trail Blazers dismiss Neil Olshey following investigation

The Portland Trail Blazers fired president of basketball operations and general manager Neil Olshey on Friday following an investigation into workplace misconduct. The Trail Blazers also promoted Joe Cronin to interim general manager on Friday. “Following the conclusion of the independent review of concerns and complaints around our workplace environment...
NBA
NESN

Trail Blazers 11/30 Injury Report

Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports that the Portland Trail Blazers will be without All-Star guard Damian Lillard for Tuesday’s home game against the Detroit Pistons. Lillard is dealing with an abdominal issue, and the Trail Blazers staff have opted to give him the night off. He won’t be the...
NBA
NBA

Statement From The Portland Trail Blazers

PORTLAND, Ore. (December 3, 2021) – The Portland Trail Blazers are committed to building an organization that positively impacts our colleagues, communities and the world in which we live and play. Following the conclusion of the independent review of concerns and complaints around our workplace environment at the practice facility, the Portland Trail Blazers organization has decided to terminate General Manager and President of Basketball Operations Neil Olshey, effective immediately due to violations of the Portland Trail Blazers’ Code of Conduct. Out of respect for those who candidly participated in that privileged investigation, we will not release or discuss it. We are confident that these changes will help build a more positive and respectful working environment. Joe Cronin has been promoted to interim General Manager while the organization’s leadership conducts a search for a permanent replacement.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Damian Lillard would only seek trade to 1 team?

Damian Lillard trade rumors are officially back like Schwarzenegger in “The Terminator.” That could prove to be good news for one team in particular. ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith said this week on “NBA Countdown” that the Portland Trail Blazers star, thought he would like to stay put, has the New York Knicks in mind as the one destination he would entertain a trade to.
NBA
clnsmedia.com

Celtics Throttle Trail Blazers in 145-117 Blowout

The Celtics looked to bounce back in their Saturday night matchup with the Portland Trail Blazers. Join A. Sherrod Blakely, Bobby Manning, Josue Pavon, Jimmy Toscano, and host John Zannis as we break it all down on The Garden Report. Go to CALM.COM/garden, for a limited time you’ll get 40%...
NBA
ESPN

George and the Clippers face the Trail Blazers

Los Angeles Clippers (12-12, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (11-13, 10th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Paul George and the Los Angeles Clippers play the Portland Trail Blazers. George is 10th in the NBA averaging 25.1 points per game. The Trail Blazers are 6-9 in...
NBA
NBC Washington

Trail Blazers' CJ McCollum Diagnosed With Collapsed Lung

Portland Trail Blazers shooting guard CJ McCollum has been diagnosed with a collapsed right lung after undergoing a CT scan, the Blazers announced on Tuesday night. McCollum did not travel with the Blazers ahead of Wednesday night's game against the Golden State Warriors. He will continue to be evaluated before a prognosis is made, according to the team.
NBA
Portland Tribune

Trail Blazers are team, organization in 'transition,' execs say

Hankins, Cronin and Billups met the media Thursday for a 'conversation' as attendance lags and team struggles. The three leading men of the Portland Trail Blazers met with the media on Thursday, Dec. 9, for a "conversation," not a news conference, and coach Chauncey Billups lightened the mood immediately. It's...
NBA
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
69K+
Followers
34K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.

 https://www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy