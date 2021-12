Women in Texas will no longer have access to medication abortions after seven weeks of pregnancy, a time frame shorter than federal regulators allow. Medication abortion involves taking two drugs in a regimen that was first approved by the Food and Drug Administration in 2000. The agency has determined that the medications are safe and effective for use up to 10 weeks of pregnancy, and multiple studies have concluded that serious adverse events occur in less than 1% of medication abortions in the U.S.

