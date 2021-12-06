ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ali, Activism & The Modern Athlete

 5 days ago

Examine the nature of the modern athlete and celebrity through the lens of Muhammad...

weta.org

Ken Burns: Muhammad Ali

A behind-the-scenes look at the making of the Ken Burns series about heavyweight boxing champion Muhammad Ali; host Keith David. Stream tens of thousands of hours of your PBS and local favorites with WETA Passport whenever and wherever you want. Catch up on a single episode or binge-watch full seasons before they air on TV.
Muhammad Ali
Ken Burns
Claressa Shields
AFP

Donaire defends WBC title with body shot KO of Gaballo

Nonito Donaire showed that age is a just a number, knocking Reymart Gaballo out in the fourth round with a thunderous body shot to retain his World Boxing Council bantamweight title on Saturday. The veteran and ageless wonder Donaire continues to impress at 39 despite being counted out several times by boxing critics before the Philippine boxer moved back to the 118-pound division. Donaire landed a vicious left hook to the body of Gaballo that sent the 25-year-old opponent down late in the fourth round at Dignity Health Sports Park in south central Los Angeles. Gaballo remained on his right knee for several seconds before trying to get up. He rose partially but slumped back down again, grimacing as the referee officially stopped the fight at 2:59 of the round.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Nick Khan is set to take control of WWE

In recent years there has been a lot of talk about how much Vince McMahon can still carry out the entire WWE alone, with all the sides and details of the company that would still be treated in detail by the now almost eighty-year-old Vince, after a very tiring career that lasts.
