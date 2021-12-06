ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conroe, TX

Gringo's restaurant confirmed for Conroe Waterfront Center

By Anna Lotz
Community Impact Houston
Community Impact Houston
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Ybarra Investments Inc. is anticipated to break ground on a Gringo's restaurant in the second quarter of 2022 within the Conroe Waterfront Center, located at I-45...

communityimpact.com

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Community Impact Houston

Kalera vertical lettuce farm now open in Humble

Farming company Kalera opened a new facility in Humble at 7159 Rankin Road in mid-October within the Parc 59 development. The company grows leafy vegetables, including lettuce, cilantro and basil, using “vertical hydroponic” farming, according to its website. The company has locations across the country, including in Florida. 407-574-8204. www.kalera.com.
HUMBLE, TX
Community Impact Houston

Vintage Marketplace welcomes new 100% Chiropractic location

A new 100% Chiropractic location opened Oct. 25 in Vintage Marketplace, located at 10123 Louetta Road, Ste. B200, Houston, Clinical Director and Chiropractor Sherman Yeager said. The clinic offers prenatal, pediatric, family wellness, preventative and injury treatment chiropractic services as well as massage therapy. There are 100% Chiropractic locations across the country, including seven that are currently open in Texas. 832-843-6632. www.100percentchiropractic.com.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Center, TX
Local
Texas Business
Conroe, TX
Food & Drinks
Conroe, TX
Lifestyle
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Conroe, TX
Business
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
City
Conroe, TX
Local
Texas Restaurants
Community Impact Houston

ROUNDUP: 6 new restaurants in Katy now open or coming soon

Curious about restaurants in Katy now open or coming soon? Check out the newest restaurants in Katy or several coming soon below:. A new JLB Eatery is expected to open this month in Katy. The new location will be at 5815 Franz Road, Katy, and is replacing the old Church's Chicken. JLB Eatery also has locations in Tomball, Houston and Cypress. The restaurant sells a variety of burgers as well as sides of french fries, onion rings, tater tots and sweet potato fries. No phone number was available as of press time. www.thejlbeatery.com.
KATY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink#Ybarra Investments Inc#Newquest Properties#Tex Mex#Cheddar
Community Impact Houston

5,700-acre master-planned community coming to Todd Mission area; development likely at Cypress Rosehill Road, Grand Parkway and more top Houston-area news

Read the most popular news from the Greater Houston area from the past week. Airia Development Co. confirmed in a news release Dec. 6 a master-planned community spanning 5,700 acres and bordering FM 1486, FM 1774 and the Hwy. 249 tollway is in the planning stages. Sitework is ongoing at...
TOMBALL, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

CI TEXAS ROUNDUP: NFM to anchor $400M hotel, convention center complex in Cedar Park; Shake Shack under construction in south Plano and more top news

Take a look at the top five trending stories across Community Impact Newspaper’s coverage areas in Texas as of Dec. 10. Note: The following stories were published Dec. 8-9. Central Texas. In what was called “a once-in-a-generation development,” a $400 million complex featuring a convention center, hotel and 500,000-square-foot...
TEXAS STATE
Community Impact Houston

The Nifty Thrifty in Humble to close by end of December

After a little less than one year in business, The Nifty Thrifty’s owners announced they will be closing the location by the end of December. The liquidation store offered customers discounted prices on items that were returned or overstocked at other retailers. The Nifty Thrifty is located at 104 Higgins St., Humble, and is offering 75% off on all items, according to the business’s social media. 832-995-2179. www.facebook.com/niftythriftyhumble.
HUMBLE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Community Impact Houston

Chick-fil-A to open new location just outside of Pearland in December

Chick-fil-A is set to open a new location Dec. 16 at 11520 Pearland Parkway, Houston. The restaurant is just north of Pearland’s city limits close to Beltway 8. The Chick-fil-A will be locally owned and operated by Jason Deyo, who has lived in the Pearland area for the past 20 years, according to a news release sent out by the fast food chain. It will be his second Chick-fil-A restaurant, the release reads. He also owns and operates the location on 2660 Pearland Parkway, Pearland, down the same road.
PEARLAND, TX
Community Impact Houston

MAP: Check out the 5 latest commercial projects filed in Sugar Land and Missouri City, including Township Square Shopping Plaza renovations

Curious what new businesses and renovations are underway or coming to Sugar Land and Missouri City? The following projects have been filed in the last two weeks through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change. 1. Township Square Shopping Plaza: 3434 FM...
SUGAR LAND, TX
Community Impact Houston

1950s-themed restaurant Pit Row Pit Stop Diner closes in New Caney

On Dec. 1, Pit Row Pit Stop Diner—located at 19857 FM 1485, New Caney—closed its doors. The restaurant will continue to offer catering services and will be open as an event venue, but it will no longer serve food as a traditional sit-down restaurant. The 1950s-themed diner first opened in September 2020 and served American food such as burgers, chicken fried steak and milkshakes. 936-327-5110. www.facebook.com/pitrowpitstopdiner.
NEW CANEY, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

CI TEXAS ROUNDUP: Louetta Road extension, bridge over Little Cypress Creek opens; food truck park fills ‘food void’ in Cedar Park and more top news

Take a look at the top five trending stories across Community Impact Newspaper’s coverage areas in Texas as of Dec. 9. Note: The following stories were published Dec. 7-8. Greater Houston. A new segment of Louetta Road opened Dec. 7 to complete the roadway from Hwy. 290 to east...
TEXAS STATE
Community Impact Houston

Community Impact Houston

Houston, TX
15K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news coverage from 12 Houston-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/houston/

Comments / 0

Community Policy