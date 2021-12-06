Gringo's restaurant confirmed for Conroe Waterfront Center

Curious about restaurants in Katy now open or coming soon? Check out the newest restaurants in Katy or several coming soon below:. A new JLB Eatery is expected to open this month in Katy. The new location will be at 5815 Franz Road, Katy, and is replacing the old Church's Chicken. JLB Eatery also has locations in Tomball, Houston and Cypress. The restaurant sells a variety of burgers as well as sides of french fries, onion rings, tater tots and sweet potato fries. No phone number was available as of press time. www.thejlbeatery.com.

KATY, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO