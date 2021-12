Throughout the American workforce, professionals agree that the COVID-19 pandemic has drastically impacted workplace practices and caused major technological advancement across industries. The pandemic forced the majority of companies to rely more heavily on technology and look to new technological innovations to solve the problems caused by the nationwide transition to remote work. Of the many industries impacted by the COVID-19, the legal industry was perhaps one of the industries hit hardest by the remote work transition, which caused substantial hearing delays.

BLACKSBURG, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO