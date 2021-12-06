ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Realty Income's (O) 2021 Investment Pipeline Reaches $6B

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleO - Free Report) focuses on external growth through exploring accretive acquisition opportunities. Recently, it announced that from Oct 1, 2021, through Dec 1, 2021, the company acquired properties at a purchase price of $1.1 billion. Further, Realty Income has entered into agreements or letters of intent to acquire...

Zacks.com

SL Green's (SLG) Credit Facility Refinancing Aids Flexibility

SLG - Free Report) recently refinanced its corporate credit facility. With this, SLG extended the maturity date as well as reduced the borrowing cost and the overall size of its unsecured corporate credit facility. The revolving line of credit component of the facility is decreased $250-$1.25 billion and the maturity...
Zacks.com

3 Model Zacks Buys

No matter what goal you want to achieve in life, it’s always helpful to seek out a model of success to emulate. It could be a person who achieved the same results or a method that has proven successful in the past. When it comes to building a better...
Zacks.com

Leslie's, Inc. (LESL) Q4 Earnings Lag Estimates

LESL - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.26 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.27 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.28 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -3.70%. A...
rew-online.com

Investment firm relocates from 9W57th to Marx Realty’s 545 Madison

Marx Realty just announced that private investment firm, Orangewood Partners, is relocating from 9 West 57th Street to the company’s newly renovated 545 Madison Avenue. Orangewood has signed a seven-year lease for a 10,000 s/f pre-built suite on the third floor of the Plaza District building. Ben Friedland and...
Person
Stor
Zacks.com

Are These Finance Stocks Undervalued Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies. Of these,...
Zacks.com

Looking for Northern Mutual Funds? Here're Your Top 3 Picks

Northern Trust is one of the major asset management companies, providing a variety of investment solutions and strategies to individuals and institutions. The company managed assets worth more than $1.2 trillion as of Sep 30, 2021, based on assets raised in the country. It has investment professionals, with experience of more than 15 years.
Zacks.com

3 Top Stocks to Buy From the Stellar Savings & Loan Industry

ISBC - Free Report) , HomeStreet, Inc. (. HMST - Free Report) and West Bancorporation, Inc. (. WTBA - Free Report) counter competitions and emerge stronger than a stand-alone institution. Industry Description. The Zacks Savings and Loan industry consists of specialized U.S. banks, which are generally locally owned, with a...
Zacks.com

Grab These 3 PIMCO Mutual Funds for Handsome Returns

Founded in 1971, Pacific Investment Management Company, LLC or PIMCO is an internationally acclaimed investment management firm. The company provides a wide range of financial services across the globe, with the help of more than 2,800 employees. PIMCO had around $2.2 trillion assets under management as of Sep 30, 2021.
#Realty Income Corporation#Real Estate#Bankruptcies#Realty Income#Vereit#Orion Office Reit Inc#Onl Free Report
Zacks.com

3 Reasons Growth Investors Will Love Liberty Broadband (LBRDK)

Growth investors focus on stocks that are seeing above-average financial growth, as this feature helps these securities garner the market's attention and deliver solid returns. However, it isn't easy to find a great growth stock. That's because, these stocks usually carry above-average risk and volatility. In fact, betting on a...
Zacks.com

3 Stocks to Capitalize on the Buoyant Medical Products Industry

The COVID-19 pandemic, which turned out to be a biological crisis of unprecedented nature, has altered the very nature and dynamics of the healthcare industry. The Zacks Medical – Products industry was also not spared by the pandemic, and bore the brunt of widespread supply chain disruptions and deferral of elective procedures. However, the medical products space has experienced substantial recovery, primarily owing to the easing of prior restrictions and ramped up vaccinations. Apart from this, slow resumption of elective procedures, rising demand for in vitro diagnostics (IVD) and increasing dependence on Artificial Intelligence (AI) & Robotics are likely to favor the industry participants in the days ahead. Despite a pandemic-induced disruption triggered by the Delta variant, particularly in the months of August and September, the industry players have not shown signs of slowing down yet. Industry participants like Abbott Laboratories (
Zacks.com

Here is Why Growth Investors Should Buy Citi Trends (CTRN) Now

Investors seek growth stocks to capitalize on above-average growth in financials that help these securities grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a great growth stock is not easy at all. That's because, these stocks usually carry above-average risk and volatility. In fact, betting on a stock...
Zacks.com

Buy These 3 Hartford Mutual Funds for Spectacular Returns

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. was founded in 1810 and is a renowned insurance company in the United States. The company believes that “human-centric investing can create solutions and advisor tools that not only strengthen bottom lines but [also] strengthen advisor-client relationships by helping investors better realize their true-life goals.”
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Real Estate Investment
stockxpo.com

Osterweis Growth and Income Fund (formerly Osterweis Strategic Investment Fund, OSTVX)

The fund pursues the reassuring objective of long-term total returns and capital preservation. Osterweis starts with a strategic allocation that’s 50% equities and 50% bonds. In bull markets, they can increase the equity exposure to as high as 75%. In bear markets, they can drop it to as low as 25%. Their argument is that “Over long periods of time, we believe a static balanced allocation of 50% equities and 50% fixed income has the potential to provide investors with returns rivaling an equity-only portfolio but with less principal risk, lower volatility, and greater income” achieved through the compounding of reasonable gains and the avoidance of major losses.
beckershospitalreview.com

Banner Health's net income reaches $667M through Q3

Phoenix-based Banner Health saw its revenue, operating income and net income grow in the first nine months of 2021 when compared to the same period last year, according to its recently released financial report. The 32-hospital system recorded revenue of $9 billion through the nine months ending Sept. 30, which...
Zacks.com

Top Stock Reports for Visa, UPS & TotalEnergies

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Visa Inc. (. ). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today. You can see all...
Zacks.com

New Strong Buy Stocks for December 9th

GOLF - Free Report) : This designer, developer, and manufacturer of golf products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.4% over the last 60 days. Acushnet Price and Consensus. Acushnet price-consensus-chart | Acushnet Quote. One Stop Systems, Inc. (. OSS - Free Report) :...
Zacks.com

Omnicell (OMCL) is an Incredible Growth Stock: 3 Reasons Why

Growth stocks are attractive to many investors, as above-average financial growth helps these stocks easily grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a great growth stock is not easy at all. By their very nature, these stocks carry above-average risk and volatility. Moreover, if a company's growth...
Zacks.com

12 Key Risks for 2022

This is an excerpt from our most recent Economic Outlook report. To access the full PDF, please click here. The Institute for Internal Auditors (IIA) is a major U.S. accounting organization. They advocate, provide educational conferences, and develop standards, guidance and certifications for the internal audit profession. Currently, they count 214,026 members.
Zacks.com

United Natural Foods (UNFI) Rise on Q1 Earnings & Sales Beat

UNFI - Free Report) has seen its shares rise 6.2% in the pre-market session, following the company’s robust first-quarter fiscal 2022 results, wherein the top and bottom lines advanced year over year and beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Management has reiterated its view for fiscal 2022. United Natural’s adjusted...
