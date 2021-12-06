Realty Income's (O) 2021 Investment Pipeline Reaches $6B

The COVID-19 pandemic, which turned out to be a biological crisis of unprecedented nature, has altered the very nature and dynamics of the healthcare industry. The Zacks Medical – Products industry was also not spared by the pandemic, and bore the brunt of widespread supply chain disruptions and deferral of elective procedures. However, the medical products space has experienced substantial recovery, primarily owing to the easing of prior restrictions and ramped up vaccinations. Apart from this, slow resumption of elective procedures, rising demand for in vitro diagnostics (IVD) and increasing dependence on Artificial Intelligence (AI) & Robotics are likely to favor the industry participants in the days ahead. Despite a pandemic-induced disruption triggered by the Delta variant, particularly in the months of August and September, the industry players have not shown signs of slowing down yet. Industry participants like Abbott Laboratories (

MARKETS ・ 4 DAYS AGO