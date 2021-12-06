Arthur Smith: Nobody is happy to be 5-7, but we’re not out of it

Here’s what Falcons coach Arthur Smith had to say after the 21-14 win over the Jaguars on Sunday:. Yeah. You know, obviously, we wanted to end the game with the ball in our hands, but sometimes it doesn’t always go that way. Those guys battled. We stayed aggressive, [were]able to convert that third-and-2, got a call playing off of tendency there, conversion. We had to put the defense back on the field, but they’ve got to close games as well and that’s what a good team does. There’s no panic. Our guys, I think it says a lot about the character of this staff and this staff after the last couple weeks because we don’t live and die on the day-to-day narrative. [We] keep trying to improve and [I’m] really proud of this team and this staff.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO