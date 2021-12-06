ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Arthur Smith: Nobody is happy to be 5-7, but we’re not out of it

By Myles Simmons
NBC Sports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter Sunday’s loss to the Buccaneers, the Falcons have fallen to 5-7 in Arthur Smith’s first season as the team’s head coach. The club had moved to 5-6 with a victory over the Jaguars in Week 12. And Atlanta did keep things close for...

profootballtalk.nbcsports.com

Comments / 2

Related
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Falcons’ Arthur Smith: ‘I’m really proud of this team’

Here’s what Falcons coach Arthur Smith had to say after the 21-14 win over the Jaguars on Sunday:. Yeah. You know, obviously, we wanted to end the game with the ball in our hands, but sometimes it doesn’t always go that way. Those guys battled. We stayed aggressive, [were]able to convert that third-and-2, got a call playing off of tendency there, conversion. We had to put the defense back on the field, but they’ve got to close games as well and that’s what a good team does. There’s no panic. Our guys, I think it says a lot about the character of this staff and this staff after the last couple weeks because we don’t live and die on the day-to-day narrative. [We] keep trying to improve and [I’m] really proud of this team and this staff.
NFL
Yardbarker

Arthur Smith gives injury updates on multiple Falcons

The Falcons will host the red-hot Buccaneers Sunday in the second matchup between the two teams. Atlanta has never beaten a Tom Brady-led team, and now, Tampa Bay will look to sweep the Falcons in consecutive seasons for the first time since they entered the NFC South in the early 2000s. The Falcons have recently been dealing with injuries to a couple of key starters, but they’re getting healthier as December rolls around.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Postgame presser: Arthur Smith discusses 30-17 loss to Bucs

The Atlanta Falcons moved the ball well early on but ultimately couldn’t hang with Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 13. After trailing 20-17 at halftime, the Falcons were held scoreless in the second half of Sunday’s 30-17 loss to the Buccaneers. It was the team’s fifth home loss and Atlanta is now 1-5 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium this season.
NFL
sportstalkatl.com

Falcons still winless in Mercedes-Benz Stadium under Arthur Smith

The Falcons lost to the Buccaneers Sunday in a game that was never really close; Atlanta needed a Thick Six from Marlon Davidson to even bring the score within one possession. The Falcons struggled to keep Matt Ryan clean and upright, but even when the offensive line did their job, the receiving core didn’t do their part, or Ryan took too long to get rid of the ball. There were so many different points in the game where the Falcons made mistakes, whether that be sacks, penalties, or other mental lapses. Arthur Smith could’ve called an absolutely perfect game, and they still would’ve come up short.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jets#49ers#Bills#American Football#Buccaneers#Tampa Bay#Nfc#Panthers#Lions#Saints#Giants#Jaguars
Yardbarker

Arthur Smith on Cam Newton: 'It could be a Problem'

When the Atlanta Falcons lost to the Carolina Panthers 19-13 on Halloween earlier this season, Sam Darnold was playing quarterback for the Panthers. Darnold was injured in that game, and the Panthers signed Cam Newton on November 11th. Newton has had two starts with mixed results, but Falcons head coach Arthur Smith understands the threat posed by Newton.
NFL
CBS Chicago

Akiem Hicks Plans On Playing On What Could Be His Last Game With The Bears Against The Packers

CHICAGO (CBS) – The Bears are looking pretty good health-wise heading into Sunday night’s game against the Packers. On offense, Allen Robinson and David Montgomery don’t even have injury designations so they’re good to go, and on defense, Akiem Hicks is questionable but says he plans on playing. Hicks badly wants to be back this week, saying he takes rivalry games seriously, and this could be his last with the Bears against the Packers. “I think that’s the unfortunate reality… you know the unfortunate reality of our business sometimes is that no matter what you do, no matter what position you put...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
brownsnation.com

Jason Lloyd: We’re Making Way Too Much Out Of Mayfield’s Injuries

Baker Mayfield has not been at his best the last couple of weeks. Inaccurate throws, questionable decisions, and poor ball security have defined his play of late. However, many Cleveland Browns fans have been willing to give Mayfield a bit of a pass for this. Mayfield has been dinged up,...
NFL
Tampa Bay Times

Young Tom Brady vs. Old Tom Brady: Game 11 comparison

C’mon now, Tom Brady can’t really be better than ever at age 44, can he? Common sense says no, but the numbers would disagree. Brady’s performance in his debut season in Tampa Bay last year exceeded the 16-game averages for his career. With that in mind, we figured it might be fun to compare Brady’s weekly numbers in 2021 (at 44) with his stats in 2011 (at 34) and 2001 (at 24).
NFL
Parsons Sun

Saints are not entirely out of the playoff picture despite being 5-7

METAIRIE, La. - After five straight losses, the New Orleans Saints are on the outside looking in for the playoff picture — but FiveThirtyEight hasn't dashed all hopes of the Saints somehow making the postseason. As of Monday morning, the Saints (5-7) have a 14% shot at making the playoffs,...
NFL
Laredo Morning Times

Texans GM Nick Caserio admits 'nobody’s happy with where we are'

The Texans are in the throes of what could be the worst season in franchise history. Not only are they 2-10, but their point differential is on pace to be the worst in the team’s 20-year history. Fresh off a 31-0 loss to the Colts on Sunday – the first time the Texans have ever been shut out in the regular season at home – Texans general manager Nick Caserio feels the fans’ pain.
NFL
NESN

Rob Gronkowski Hilariously Responds To Julian Edelman’s Impression

Julian Edeman joined Peyton and Eli Manning on Monday Night Football’s “ManningCast” and former teammate Rob Gronkowski seemingly caught at least part of the appearance. Edelman did his best impersonation of his former New England Patriots teammates Tom Brady and Gronkowski as they spoke on the sidelines during a Week 11 game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New York Giants.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy