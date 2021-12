Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook is not a fan of the media. He has made his skepticism and distaste for the media abundantly clear throughout his NBA career. Westbrook was jovial and often quotable during his first training camp with the Lakers. However, since his opening night struggles and through a shaky first quarter of the 2021-22 NBA season — for him and the Lakers — Westbrook’s disposition towards the media has shifted. He’s been terse after losses, frustrated about repeatedly answering questions about the Lakers’ progress, and has tended to look at his phone throughout press conferences.

NBA ・ 6 DAYS AGO