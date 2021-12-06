ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, WA

Judicial Conduct Commission Files Charges Against Judge

By The Skanner Editorials
The Skanner News
The Skanner News
 5 days ago
VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — The Washington Commission on Judicial Conduct announced it has filed a statement of charges against former Clark County District Court Judge Darvin Zimmerman. The commission found probable cause that Zimmerman allegedly violated the Code of Judicial Conduct when he was...

The Skanner is a website and newspaper published in Portland, Ore., and Seattle, Wash. Established in 1975, The Skanner News Group has advanced the cause of the Black Press in the Pacific Northwest. Each day The Skanner strives to work in harmony with its mission statement: “Challenging People to Shape a Better Future Now” and at the same time abide by the declared values that are reflected in the mission statement.

