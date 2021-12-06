Judicial Conduct Commission Files Charges Against Judge

The Congressional Black Caucus issued the following statement on the passing of former Congresswoman Carrie P. Meek:. “It is with profound sadness we announce the passing of former Congresswoman Carrie P. Meek. Congresswoman Meek was a prolific educator, one of the first Black Floridians elected to Congress, and a true trailblazing pioneer. She championed affirmative action, equitable housing and education, economic opportunity, and amplifying democracy globally. Congresswoman Meek’s legacy will live on through all who were impacted by her many years of dedicated service. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family — especially her son, former Congressman Kendrick Meek — and loved ones. While we mourn the loss of our sister, friend, and mentor, her memory will continue to be a part of our power and our message.”

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 11 DAYS AGO