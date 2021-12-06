Better.com CEO Lays Off 900 Employees During Pre-Holiday Zoom Call

Tech company Promobot is looking for a friendly face for their new line of human-looking robots and they are willing to pay $200,000 for the rights to use a real human's face on the robots instead of a computer generated face. The robots would be used in hotels, shopping centers and airports in 2023, so the human face they are looking for should have a 'kind and friendly' appearance. The application window just ended recently after receiving over 20,000 applications. On their website they say "Everyone who didn’t have time to submit an application, please no worries, we will have more projects in the future. Subscribe to our instagram and stay tuned."

BUSINESS ・ 11 DAYS AGO