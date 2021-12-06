ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Better.com CEO Lays Off 900 Employees During Pre-Holiday Zoom Call

NBC Chicago
NBC Chicago
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAbout 900 employees of digital mortgage company Better.com learned they had been laid off in an abruptly-scheduled, three-minute group Zoom call just weeks before Christmas. "We are laying off about 15 percent of...

www.nbcchicago.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Chicago

Companies Rethink Return-To-Office Plans Amid Omicron Cases

Companies of all sizes are rethinking their plans to send workers back to the office as the new omicron variant adds another layer of uncertainty. Alphabet's Google and the nation's second largest automaker Ford Motor Co. are among those once again delaying their return-to-office plans, while other businesses whose employees have already returned are considering adding extra precautions like requiring masks. Officials in the United Kingdom, Denmark, Norway and Sweden also have asked people in recent days to work from home if they can because of concerns about the variant.
BUSINESS
The Verge

The Better CEO who fired 900 people over a Zoom call is taking time off

The CEO of digital mortgage firm Better.com, who fired 900 employees on a Zoom call last week, is taking time off from the company while it conducts a “leadership and cultural assessment,” according to an email to employees from the board of directors. As first reported by Motherboard, the board’s email says following “the very regrettable events over the last week,” CEO Vishal Garg will be taking time off “effective immediately,” and Better CFO Kevin Ryan will manage day-to-day operations.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ceo#Better Com#Tiktok#Fortune#Techcrunch#Nbc News
CBS News

Kellogg's says it will permanently replace striking workers after offer is rejected

Kellogg's employees have rejected a contract proposal offering 3% annual raises, with 1,400 workers at the company's four U.S. cereal plants choosing to remain on strike. The Bakery, Confectionary, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers International (BCTGM) Union said on Tuesday that an overwhelming majority of workers voted down the five-year offer, which also would have also provided cost-of-living adjustments in the later years of the deal and preserved the workers' current health care benefits.
LABOR ISSUES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zoom
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
The Independent

CEO fires 900 employees over Zoom call: ‘Your employment is terminated, effective immediately’

The chief executive of a US-based digital mortgage lending company fired 900 people on a Zoom call ahead of the holiday season, it has been reported.About 15 per cent of the company’s employees in the US and India were abruptly laid off as part of the cost-cutting exercise, Vishal Garg, the head of Better.com, can be heard saying in the video call that reportedly took place last week. A recording of the call, which has not been verified, was widely shared on YouTube. “If you’re on this call, you are part of the unlucky group that is being laid...
BUSINESS
iheart.com

Tech Company Will Pay Someone $200,000 For Their Face

Tech company Promobot is looking for a friendly face for their new line of human-looking robots and they are willing to pay $200,000 for the rights to use a real human's face on the robots instead of a computer generated face. The robots would be used in hotels, shopping centers and airports in 2023, so the human face they are looking for should have a 'kind and friendly' appearance. The application window just ended recently after receiving over 20,000 applications. On their website they say "Everyone who didn’t have time to submit an application, please no worries, we will have more projects in the future. Subscribe to our instagram and stay tuned."
BUSINESS
InspireMore

Yrs Ago This CEO Took A 90% Pay Cut For His Employees — Now They Are Giving Back!

Six years ago, Dan Price was living the high life as CEO of Gravity Payments, a credit card processing and financial services company. One day, he was hiking with a friend when he found out she was struggling financially. The cost of living in Seattle, Washington, is high, and she just couldn’t make ends meet on her salary — despite being an Army veteran and working full-time.
ECONOMY
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
67K+
Followers
44K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy