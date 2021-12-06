ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DATAMARK Announces Introduction Of CloudAssign, A Cloud-Native Application That Improves Addressing Processes For Local Governments

By PR Newswire
SANTA ANA, Calif., Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DATAMARK, the public safety geographic information systems (GIS) team of Michael Baker International, announced today the development of DATAMARK CloudAssign, a cloud-native Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution designed to simplify the complex process of creating new addresses for local governments. DATAMARK CloudAssign streamlines address assignment and maintenance by creating a simple and accessible workflow, allowing ease-of-use for both GIS and non-GIS experts throughout the United States.

"DATAMARK is the go-to authority on GIS data for public safety and we developed DATAMARK CloudAssign as a solution for localities who required a simple and straightforward way to create and maintain highly accurate address data," said Ashley Buzzeo, Director of Product at DATAMARK. "Through the deployment of this tool, addressing authorities can create new addresses using an intuitive and streamlined workflow for the entire addressing lifecycle."

DATAMARK CloudAssign features include:

Automated Workflow

  • Automated login drops user into Addressing Assignment form and map.
  • Edits are provided to the assigned admin for review and approval.
  • Emails and PDFs for printed letters are created once an edit is approved.
  • All product updates are applied automatically

Ensured Accuracy & Recordkeeping

  • Requests are run against existing mapping data to check for errors.
  • Reporting pages are updated with integrated dashboard tile metrics.
  • Chronological list of all requests, their status and associated emails/PDFs available for download and export.

Data-Focused Design

  • CloudAssign can be securely accessed from any web browser, anywhere.
  • Data streamlines into NENA-compliant data that integrates with any systems already in place.
  • All data seamlessly transitions to NG9-1-1 schemas.

DATAMARK CloudAssign is scheduled for release in mid-February 2022. For additional information and updates on CloudAssign, please visit https://datamarkgis.com/addressing-portal/.

About DATAMARKAs trusted advisors in public safety, DATAMARK brings comprehensive, real-world expertise in police, fire, EMS and 9-1-1 leadership roles to Next Generation 9-1-1 transitions. The DATAMARK team leads the industry by shaping rules and legislation, and by building a suite of products and services that ensure accurate emergency response location data in life-critical situations. DATAMARK empowers its team and stakeholder partners to foster trusted relationships and cultivate data integrity for informed decision making. DATAMARK, the public safety GIS team of Michael Baker International, has decades of proven experience in mission-critical government addressing projects. The team works with clients to solve their complex needs, from data quality checks and addressing to workflow analysis and more. Learn more about the company at www.datamarkgis.com and follow DATAMARK on Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook .

About Michael Baker InternationalMichael Baker International is a leading provider of engineering and consulting services. The firm's Practices encompass all facets of infrastructure, including design, civil engineering, planning, architecture, environmental, construction and program management. For more than 80 years, the company has been a trusted partner, providing comprehensive services and solutions to commercial clients and all branches of the military, as well as federal, state and municipal governments. Embracing emerging technologies and the latest innovations - like intelligent transportation and design-build project delivery - Michael Baker is an industry leader that delivers expertise and quality. The firm's more than 3,000 employees across nearly 100 locations are committed to Making a Difference for clients and communities through a culture of innovation, collaboration and technological advancement. To learn more, visit https://mbakerintl.com/ .

Contact: Julia Covelli julia.covelli@mbakerintl.com (866) 293-4609

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/datamark-announces-introduction-of-cloudassign-a-cloud-native-application-that-improves-addressing-processes-for-local-governments-301438086.html

SOURCE DATAMARK

