Lucas Oil Introduces New Tire Inflator

By PR Newswire
 2 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucas Oil Products, the world leader and distributor of high-performance automotive additives and lubricants, has officially introduced a new essential roadside safety product just in time for the Winter travel season. The Lucas Tire Inflator is an easy-to-use, non-flammable tire inflator and sealer for use in all passenger vehicles to quickly seal punctures and re-inflate a damaged tire.

Safe for temporary tire repair, the Lucas Tire Inflator joins a number of best-in-class Utility products currently available to motorists, including Lucas Complete Engine Treatment, Diesel Deep Clean, Engine Oil Stop Leak, Fuel Stabilizer and Heavy Duty and Pure Synthetic Engine Oil Stabilizer.

" As someone who has had their fair share of flat tires in the past, this is one of my favorite new products," said Shane Burns, Sales Vice President, Lucas Oil Products. " Our new Tire Inflator is a necessity when it comes to quickly and easily addressing a common auto emergency and has the potential to be a true lifesaver. This serves as another great example of our commitment to developing a robust line up of problem-solving products for vehicle care and roadside safety."

Key Benefits:

  • Seals and inflates flat tires for a temporary emergency repair
  • Safe and easy to use
  • No tools required
  • Works fast
  • Tire sensor safe
  • Non-flammable
  • VOC compliant in all 50 states

The Lucas Tire Inflator, available at select retail stores , features an easy-to-use hose applicator that is perfect for emergency roadside fixes without using any tools.

About Lucas Oil

Founded in 1989 by Forrest and Charlotte Lucas, Lucas Oil Products was created with the simple philosophy of producing the best lubricants and additives available anywhere. Lucas Oil offers the most diversified range of innovative engine oil, gear oil and additive products refined by years of specialized research, development and testing. The company's high performance engine oils and gear oils are widely recognized as best-in-class in the automotive, powersports, marine, industrial, outdoor, and motorsports marketplaces. In total, Lucas Oil boasts more than 300 premium products, representing the largest variety of shelf products of any oil company in the United States with a distribution network across 48 different countries.

The company also maintains a significant commitment to motorsports and its local community in Indiana via support for The Home of the Indianapolis Colts, Lucas Oil Stadium and MAVTV, a Lucas Oil owned and operated television network that offers an unparalleled line-up of exclusive motorsports from across the globe, including drag boats, sprint boats, drag racing, pro pulling, drifting, dirt racing, ice racing and everything in between. For more information please visit www.LucasOil.com.

CONTACT:Lucas Oil Corporate Communications 310-374-6177 LucasOil@GoDriven360.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lucas-oil-introduces-new-tire-inflator-301437645.html

SOURCE Lucas Oil Products

Comments / 0

