Udemy Partners With Leading African Entertainment Provider MultiChoice Group To Empower Customers With Skills Advancement And Development Opportunities

By GlobeNewswire
 6 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a move to empower customers across the African continent with impactful and functional skills, Udemy , a global leader in online learning, is partnering with MultiChoice Group, Africa's leading entertainment provider, to provide access to thousands of high-quality courses to enable MultiChoice customers to invest in their personal and professional development.

The Udemy marketplace, with thousands of up-to-date courses in dozens of languages, provides the tools learners, instructors, and enterprises need to achieve their goals and reach their full potential. Millions of people learn on Udemy from real-world experts on topics ranging from programming and data science, to team building, learning a new language, and business leadership.

For years, MultiChoice's DStv and GOtv platforms have provided viewers with world-class edutainment, with content catering to personal growth for all ages. In addition to sports, local programming, news and general entertainment, MultiChoice customers can access educational content on Discovery, Nat Geo Wild, History Channel, DaVinci Kids, BBC and more.

While their respective platforms are distinct, MultiChoice and Udemy have a shared mission of providing a vast range of accessible content that enriches the lives of a broad audience with diverse interests and needs. This fitting collaboration will serve all of MultiChoice's customers, particularly those with a passion for learning.

"As a global learning platform, our mission is to provide access and create new opportunities for learners around the world, across a wide range of content areas and at all levels of expertise," said Llibert Argerich, Senior Vice President of Marketing at Udemy. "MultiChoice has a long history of prioritizing learning, and we're proud to be working with them to unlock new possibilities for learners across the continent."

"We're very excited to partner with an innovative and purposeful platform like Udemy, especially as the world shifts to an online learning future," says Fhulufhelo Badugela, Chief Executive Officer of MultiChoice Africa. "We are constantly seeking ways to enrich and progress the lives of our valued customers and tapping into learning and development is a natural next step. Investing in the future of our continent is a top priority and we are proud to be able to collaborate with another platform that values the accessible advancement of our customers as much as we do."

MultiChoice's DStv and GOtv customers can begin their learning journey by registering and enrolling in affordable courses that suit their learning requirements.

About UdemyUdemy's (Nasdaq: UDMY) mission is to create new possibilities for people and organizations everywhere by connecting them to the knowledge and skills they need to succeed in a changing world. The Udemy marketplace platform, with thousands of up-to-date courses in dozens of languages, provides the tools learners, instructors, and enterprises need to achieve their goals and reach their full potential. Millions of people learn on Udemy from real-world experts in topics ranging from programming and data science to leadership and team building. For companies, Udemy Business offers an employee training and development platform with subscription access to thousands of courses, learning analytics, and the ability to host and distribute their own content. Udemy Business customers include Glassdoor, On24, The World Bank, and Volkswagen. Udemy is headquartered in San Francisco with hubs in Ankara, Turkey; Austin, Texas; Boston, Massachusetts; Mountain View, California; Denver, Colorado; Dublin, Ireland; Melbourne, Australia; New Delhi, India; and Sao Paulo, Brazil.

About MultiChoice Group MultiChoice Group (MCG), which listed in the Main Board of the JSE on 27 February 2019, is one of the fastest-growing video entertainment providers globally, delivering entertainment products and services to 20.1m households across 50 countries on the African continent. Its track record of more than 30 years is reflective of a commitment to provide audiences with only the best local, sport and international content. MCG's strong partnerships with distributors, installers and telecommunication companies, along with its well-established payment solutions, competitive pricing and choice of viewership packages continue to secure its place in the global market, while also providing solutions unique to the African market. Its direct-to-home (DTH), digital terrestrial television (DTT) and over-the-top (OTT) solutions enable the business to stay relevant and aligned to changing consumer habits while capturing new markets.

Content is at the very core of the business. MCG aims to deliver quality content anywhere, anytime and on any device through a comprehensive video entertainment offering at different price points. As pioneers in African video entertainment, MCG plays an important role in making information and entertainment easily accessible to Africans. MCG aims to secure content rights in a manner that is cost-effective and reflective of the diversity of its audiences. Its substantial portfolio includes award-winning local content (a key differentiator in its service offering), a leading sports offering (including production capabilities) and access to international content, which is all shared on the group's platforms: DStv, GOtv, Showmax, M-Net and SuperSport.

MCG has superior technology capability through the security solutions that Irdeto, its technology company, brings to the group. These solutions enable MultiChoice to protect its investment, create new offerings and combat cybercrime. With 50 years' expertise in software security, Irdeto's software security solutions and cyber services protect over 5bn devices and applications for some of the world's best brands.

ContactAbby WelchDirector, Global Communications @ Udemyabby.welch@udemy.com

