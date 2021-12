BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. If you are trying to strengthen the muscles in your shoulders and upper back, the lat pulldown is one of the best exercises to perform. Lat pulldowns are performed on lat pulldown machines. These keep you in a seated position with braces for your legs and have an overhead bar that you pull down to chest level, before releasing to an extended arm position. The XMark Heavy Duty Lat Pulldown Machine is a great, multifunctional machine that can be used to perform several exercises.

AMAZON ・ 2 DAYS AGO