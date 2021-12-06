Is the Celtics' Recent Offensive Explosion Sustainable?

We’re running a weekly mailbag during the Celtics season. If you have questions about the Celtics or NBA, email brobb@masslive.com or tweet @briantrobb. I’ve been disappointed that Grant Williams has always gotten so much playing time regardless of his level of play. Offensively, he provides very little for a power forward (or center previously) in terms of rebounding, assists, steals, and two-points shooting. He almost needs to shoot at least 40% for three-point shots to have any offensive value at all, and his current percentage is bound to fall. He also has very few athletic and offensive moves to beat defenders. Defensively, he lacks the height at 6′6″ and leaping ability to block shots and to guard lots of taller opponents, and he lacks the speed to keep up with them. Is there a case for playing the more talented and experienced and taller Jabari Parker more minutes and Grant Williams fewer minutes at power forward? -- Paul F.

