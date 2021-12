Sajid Javid came to parliament today to repeat announcements that had already been made by the prime minister on Saturday and to confirm decisions made by the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation this afternoon. All he had to do was answer questions from MPs, but his answers mostly consisted of “we don’t know” how serious the threat from the new variant of coronavirus is, which failed to please either side of the House of Commons.There was a sharp difference between the Tory and opposition benches in the sorts of questions they asked. From the benches opposite the health secretary,...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 9 DAYS AGO