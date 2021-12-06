ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NYC to impose vaccine mandate on private sector employers

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — From multinational banks to corner grocery stores, all private employers in New York City will have to require their workers to get vaccinated against COVID-19, the mayor announced Monday, imposing one of the most aggressive vaccine mandates in the U.S. The move by Mayor Bill...

Frequently asked questions about New York's reinstated mask mandate: How does it work? How will it be enforced?

Beginning Monday the state of New York will have a mask mandate. It comes after Governor Kathy Hochul announced the change in statewide policy on Friday. The updated policy does allow businesses to screen for vaccination record(s) at the door, as an alternative to enforcing universal mask-wearing, but does not provide a hybrid solution as in the past.
New York's COVID surge is back — and so is its mask mandate

NEW YORK (AP) — Facing a cold-weather surge in COVID-19 infections, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Friday that masks will be required in all indoor public places unless the businesses or venues implement a vaccine requirement. Hochul said the decision to reinstitute a mask mandate was based on...
Hospital Workers Rejected at Supreme Court on Vaccine Mandate

Massachusetts hospital workers asked court for emergency stay. Justices so far haven’t intervened against vaccine mandates. A U.S. Supreme Court justice turned away a request from eight Mass General Brigham Inc. workers for a religious exemption from the Massachusetts hospital system’s requirement that they be vaccinated against Covid-19. Justice. Stephen...
Fourth Stimulus Check: Should You Count On Another Relief Payment?

) — The pandemic continues, long after COVID first shut down the economy in early 2020. The Delta variant is still causing positive cases, albeit at a reduced rate, and President Biden has more strongly pushed to encourage vaccines. The economy as a whole has surpassed where it was before the pandemic. Still, shortages and inflation persist, and some people haven’t caught up to where they were early last year. Unemployment is nearing pre-pandemic levels, with jobs widely available in certain sectors. Many people are even choosing not to return to the workforce for the time being. But many others still struggle to find suitable work. The federal unemployment bonus ended over two months ago, but millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills. A fourth stimulus check would help. A few places, including California, have recognized the need for more help and provided additional payments. But will the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) be sending out another stimulus check in 2021?
President Biden's federal vaccine mandate was blocked, but getting Texas companies to comply won't be easy

A federal judge this week temporarily blocked President Joe Biden's administration from enforcing a COVID-19 vaccine requirement for employees of federal contractors, effectively freezing mandates for contractors, certain health care workers and employees of large companies nationwide including Texas. Gov. Greg Abbott's executive order GA-40, which he issued in October,...
Rochester-area businesses consider how to implement indoor mask mandate

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Gov. Kathy Hochul’s statewide indoor mask mandate is being applauded by some and frowned upon by others. This weekend, businesses will have to consider plans to implement the mandate, which takes effect on Monday. “Whatever the guidelines are for New York state, we will follow...
With James' exit, what's next in the race for New York governor?

It's a good day to be Gov. Kathy Hochul. First, a former aide to her scandal-scarred predecessor who was leading the state's public college and university system announced his resignation amid growing pressure from faculty and student organizations, as well as members of the Legislature, as his continued tenure threatened to become a distraction. Hours later, her chief rival for the Democratic nomination for governor next year, Attorney General Letitia James, abruptly dropped her bid and announced her re-election to her current office.
Virus Expert Just Predicted When Pandemic Will End

By now most people have pandemic fatigue and are over dealing with COVID, but COVID isn't done with us. Cases are rising in some areas and hospitals in a few states are starting to fill up again with COVID patients. So when will this be over? Eat This, Not That! Health talked to infectious disease experts who explained what needs to be done in order for the pandemic to end. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
