This iBuyPower Slate MR prebuilt gaming desktop has dropped to $1,199.99 at Best Buy. That's $150 off its regular price. A lot of the prebuilt deals we saw over Black Friday weekend have expired, but there are still a few good ones out there. This is one of them. If you expect to pay a bit of a surcharge for prebuilt PCs for labor and customization and things like that, you aren't doing that here. You get great specifications and a nice graphics card at a price that doesn't overcharge you, and that's as good as it gets.

COMPUTERS ・ 10 DAYS AGO