ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Serve Robotics Secures Funding From Strategic Investors Uber, Delivery Hero-backed DX Ventures, 7-Eleven's 7-Ventures, And Wavemaker Labs

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 2 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Serve Robotics , the leading autonomous sidewalk delivery company, today announced the closing of a $13 million expanded seed funding round, with participation from strategic investors Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) - Get Uber Technologies, Inc. Report; Delivery Hero (FRA: DHER) backed DX Ventures; 7-Eleven Inc.'s corporate venture arm, 7-Ventures, LLC; and Wavemaker Partners'food automation focused venture studio Wavemaker Labs. The new round extends Serve's previous seed funding and includes participation by existing seed investors Neo, Western Technology Investment,and Scott Banisteramong others. The capital will be used to accelerate the company's path to commercial scale, driving its fleet expansion, geographic growth, and continued product development.

Serve Robotics is shaping the future of sustainable, self-driving delivery. Founded in 2017 as the robotics division of Postmates, Serve is now an independent company on a mission to make delivery more affordable, sustainable and accessible for everyone. The company's self-driving robots have completed tens of thousands of contactless deliveries in major U.S. cities.

"Serve Robotics is pleased to have the backing of strong strategic partners able to support our intention to provide sustainable, self-driving delivery at scale," said Dr. Ali Kashani, Co-founder and CEO of Serve Robotics. "This initial round of financial and strategic support will allow us to continue advancing our technology, growing our team, and expanding our partnership platform."

"Uber and Serve share a commitment to convenience and reliability," said Sarfraz Maredia, Vice President and Head of Uber Eats in North America."As a Serve investor, we're excited to help shape self-driving delivery technology that can meet changing consumer and merchant needs."

"Serve Robotics has brought self-driving delivery to major U.S. cities and is leading the field of robotics with its cutting-edge autonomous technology," said Brendon Blacker, Partner at DX Ventures."This game-changing technology has the potential to reshape the future of delivery and we are investing in Ali's vision and the world-class team he has assembled."

"Our vision at 7-Eleven is to be the first choice for convenience - anytime, anywhere. We are redefining convenience by delivering innovative shopping solutions to our customers," said Raghu Mahadevan, 7-Eleven SVP and Chief Digital Officer."This collaboration will allow us to continue our 94-year legacy of innovation and expand our last mile delivery capabilities to make 7NOW more affordable, sustainable and accessible for everyone."

"Serve Robotics has built a highly advanced, self-driving delivery robot that delivers safely and reliably for merchants," said Buck Jordan, Founder and CEO at Wavemaker Labs."We look forward to using autonomous delivery to elevate the customer experience and improve the unit economics of our food automation brands."

This new capital, combined with Serve's recent success in major U.S. markets, further establishes Serve Robotics' position as the leader in autonomous sidewalk delivery and is a milestone on the company's path to national and global scale.

To learn more about Serve Robotics visit ServeRobotics.com .

About Serve RoboticsServe Robotics is shaping the future of sustainable, self-driving delivery. The company designs, develops and operates zero-emissions rovers that serve people in public spaces, starting with food delivery. Founded in 2017 as the robotics division of Postmates, Serve set out to build a robotic delivery experience that delights customers, improves reliability for merchants, and reduces vehicle emissions to zero. Four years later, the company's self-driving rovers have successfully completed tens of thousands of contactless deliveries in Los Angeles and San Francisco. Spun off as an independent company in February 2021, Serve is backed by Uber and other world-class investors. Serve has several established commercial partnerships and continues to expand its partner platform. Find out more at www.serverobotics.com , follow us on social media via Twitter and Instagram , or apply to join our team on LinkedIn .

About UberUber's mission is to create opportunity through movement. We started in 2010 to solve a simple problem: how do you get access to a ride at the touch of a button? More than 25 billion trips later, we're building products to get people closer to where they want to be. By changing how people, food, and things move through cities, Uber is a platform that opens up the world to new possibilities.

About DX VenturesDX Ventures' mission is to support the next generation of founder-led companies that are disrupting some of the most rapidly changing industries around the world. The investment philosophy is centered on building long-term partnerships with founders to provide support throughout the lifecycle and actively create value. To learn more, visit www.dxventures.vc .

About 7-Eleven, Inc. and 7-Ventures, LLC7-Eleven, Inc. is the premier name in the convenience-retailing industry. Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 77,000 stores in 19 countries and regions, including 16,000 in North America. Known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee®, Big Bite® and Big Gulp®, 7-Eleven, Inc. also operates Speedway ®, Stripes ®, Laredo Taco Company ® and Raise the Roost® Chicken and Biscuits locations.

7-Ventures, LLC, is an investment firm which operates as the venture capital arm of 7-Eleven®. The firm invests primarily in companies with consumer-focused technologies and services as well as disruptive CPG products that complement 7-Eleven's legacy of innovation. To learn more, visit www.7-ventures.co .

About Wavemaker Partners and Wavemaker LabsWavemaker Labs is a food automation focused venture studio that builds disruptive technologies alongside corporate partners. Its lead investor, Wavemaker Partners , is a global venture capital fund with over $600 million of assets under management. Specializing in food and agriculture, Wavemaker Labs' goal is to help its partners think and execute like start-ups, and ultimately bring disruptive technology to market that advances their industry and business. Wavemaker has incubated and launched several robotics brands including Miso Robotics , Piestro , Bobacino and others. To learn more, visit https://www.wavemakerlabs.com .

Contact

Aduke ThelwellHead of CommunicationsServe Robotics aduke.thelwell@serverobotics.com347-464-8510

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/serve-robotics-secures-funding-from-strategic-investors-uber-delivery-hero-backed-dx-ventures-7-elevens-7-ventures-and-wavemaker-labs-301438136.html

SOURCE Serve Robotics Inc.

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Avation Medical Announces The Appointment Of Industry Veterans To Board Of Directors

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Avation Medical, an innovative advanced neuromodulation and digital health company pioneering closed-loop, wearable neuromodulation therapies that eliminate the need for surgery and implants, announced today the appointment of two highly experienced medical device and health care executives to its Board of Directors. The two new Board members bring a wealth of commercialization experience as the Company moves quickly to bring its first product to market.
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

Twilio launches $50 million venture fund

Twilio (TWLO +0.3%) has launched a $50 million investment fund to pursue companies exploring "the future of customer engagement." Twilio Ventures will invest in early-stage companies, with "opportunistic" investments in late-stage companies at the intersection of engagement and developers, it says. The new fund is separate from its existing Twilio.org...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

ISIGN Media Announces Its Interim Chief Executive Officer

TORONTO, Dec. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iSIGN Media Solutions Inc. ("iSIGN" or "Company") (TSX-V: ISD) (OTC: ISDSF), a leading provider of interactive mobile proximity marketing and public security alert solutions announced the appointment of Alex Romanov as the interim Chief Executive Officer. Alex Romanov has held a variety of...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Delta Apparel Expects Strong December Quarter Revenue Growth

Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSE American: DLA), a leading provider of core activewear and lifestyle apparel products, announced today that it is seeing strong, broad-based revenue growth for its 2022 fiscal first quarter ending January 1, 2022. The Company anticipates overall net sales for the first quarter of its 2022 fiscal...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
TheStreet

Integrated Wellness Acquisition Corp Announces Pricing Of $100 Million Initial Public Offering

New York, NY, Dec. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integrated Wellness Acquisition Corp (the "Company") today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 10,000,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit. The units will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") and will begin trading tomorrow, Thursday, December 9, 2021, under the ticker symbol "WEL.U". Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share of the Company and one-half of one redeemable warrant with each whole warrant exercisable to purchase one Class A ordinary share at a price of $11.50 per share. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Class A ordinary shares and warrants are expected to be listed on NYSE under the symbols "WEL" and "WEL WS," respectively.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TheStreet

General American Investors Company Announces: Actions Taken By The Board Of Directors

The Board of Directors of General American Investors Company, Inc., a closed-end investment company whose common and preferred shares are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols - GAM and GAM Pr B, respectively), renewed authorization for the repurchase of 604,687 outstanding shares of 5.95% Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series B when the shares are trading at a market price below the liquidation preference of $25 per share. This is a renewal of the repurchase program originally authorized by the Board of Directors on December 10, 2008 for 1 million shares of Preferred Stock. To date, a total of 395,313 shares of Preferred Stock have been repurchased and retired. This program is separate from and in addition to the common stock repurchase program.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

Nu Holdings Ltd. Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NU | B3: NUBR33), ("Nu"), one of the world's largest digital banking platforms and one of the leading technology companies in the world, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering, consisting of an international offering of 289,150,555 Class A ordinary shares pursuant to a registration statement on Form F-1 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") at a public offering price of $9.00 per Class A ordinary share, and a concurrent offering in Brazil of Class A ordinary shares in the form of Brazilian depositary receipts ("BDRs") registered with the Brazilian Securities Commission ("CVM"), each BDR representing 1/6 th of a Class A ordinary share, at a public offering price of R$8.36 per BDR, based on the December 8, 2021 exchange rate of R$5,579 to US$1.00 published by the Central Bank of Brazil (together, the "global offering"). The number of Class A ordinary shares to be sold in the international offering may be reduced by a portion of the Class A ordinary shares that are initially being offered in the form of BDRs in the concurrent Brazilian offering.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
roboticsbusinessreview.com

Sidewalk Delivery Provider Serve Robotics Secures US $13M Expanded Seed Round

This latest Seed Round serves as an extension of Serve’s previous seed funding from March 2021, and includes participation from existing investors like VC firms Neo and Western Technology Investment. Serve’s robotic platform, which has a load capacity of approximately 50 lbs. and can travel up to 30 miles...
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dx Ventures#Wavemaker Labs#Uber Technologies#Dher#7 Eleven Inc#Llc#Wavemaker Partners#Postmates Serve#Serve Robotics
TheStreet

Perion Network Launches Proposed Follow-on Offering Of Ordinary Shares To Fund Continued Growth

Perion Network Ltd. (PERI) - Get Perion Network Ltd Report, a global advertising technology company that delivers holistic solutions across the three main pillars of digital advertising - ad search, social media and display / video / CTV advertising - today announced that it has launched a proposed follow-on public offering of approximately $100.0 million of its ordinary shares. In connection with the offering, the Company expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase additional ordinary shares to be sold in the offering on the same terms and conditions. Perion intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for funding the growth of its business, including potentially, funding any merger or acquisition opportunities that may arise with companies that have products, services and technologies that are complementary to its business, as well as for additional working capital and for general corporate purposes.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
aithority.com

Former Google CEO Eric Schmidt Joins Chainlink Labs as a Strategic Advisor

Chainlink Labs, the organization developing the global standard powering mainstream blockchain adoption, announced that Eric Schmidt, former Google CEO, has signed on as a strategic advisor to guide the team working to build a world powered by truth. By their nature, blockchains and the smart contracts built atop them are...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Stratolaunch Announces Research Contract With Missile Defense Agency

MOJAVE, Calif., Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratolaunch, LLC is pleased to announce a research contract with the Missile Defense Agency (MDA). The company plans to augment existing Department of Defense flight test resources through affordable, commercially contracted, rapid-turnaround hypersonic flight testing for the Department of Defense and its prime contractor partners.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
TheStreet

AEye (LIDR) Headquarters In The San Francisco Bay Area (Photo: Business Wire)

AEye, Inc. (Nasdaq: LIDR), a global leader in adaptive, high-performance LiDAR solutions, today announced that it has entered into a common stock purchase agreement (the "Purchase Agreement") with Tumim Stone Capital LLC ("Tumim Stone"). Under the terms and subject to the conditions of the Purchase Agreement, AEye will have the right, but not the obligation, to issue and sell to Tumim Stone up to $125 million of AEye's common stock from time-to-time over the approximately 36-month term of the Purchase Agreement.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Uber Eats
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Uber
NewsBreak
Instagram
TheStreet

Crown Castle Releases 2020 ESG Report

HOUSTON, Dec. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crown Castle International Corp. (CCI) - Get Crown Castle International Corp Report ("Crown Castle" or "Company") announced today the release of its 2020 Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG) Report. This year's report highlights Crown Castle's commitment to sustainability and corporate responsibility, with information and progress on the Company's carbon neutral goal announced earlier this quarter, an expanded workforce diversity disclosure, a new diverse supplier spending goal, and details on the strength and diversity of the Company's Board of Directors.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Cantor Fitzgerald Hosted Exela Technologies In Webinar

IRVING, Texas, Dec. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exela Technologies, Inc. ("Exela") (NASDAQ: XELA), a business process automation leader, announced today that Cantor Fitzgerald's Head of Financial Technology Research, Josh Siegler, hosted a webinar with Exela's Global Head of Strategy, Matt Brown on December 8th, 2021 at 1PM ET. The...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Aziyo Biologics Announces Closing Of $14.0 Million Private Placement

SILVER SPRING, Md., Dec. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (the "Company"), a commercial-stage regenerative medicine company focused on creating the next generation of differentiated products and improving outcomes in patients undergoing surgery, today announced the closing of the previously announced private investment in public equity (PIPE) financing. The Company received aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $14.0 million, before deducting offering expenses. The PIPE financing was led by a fund affiliated with Birchview Capital, with participation from existing investors including funds affiliated with Deerfield Management Company and HighCape Capital.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
TheStreet

Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I Announces The Separate Trading Of Its Class A Ordinary Shares And Warrants Commencing December 13, 2021

Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ: GTACU) (the "Company") today announced that, commencing December 13, 2021, holders of the units sold in the Company's upsized initial public offering of 20,000,000 units, which included 2,500,000 units issued upon the exercise of the underwriter's over-allotment option, may elect to separately trade the Company's Class A ordinary shares and redeemable warrants included in the units. No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will trade. The Class A ordinary shares and warrants that are separated will trade on Nasdaq Global Market ("Nasdaq") under the symbols "GTAC" and "GTACW," respectively. Those units not separated will continue to trade on Nasdaq under the symbol "GTACU." Holders of units will need to have their brokers contact Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, the Company's transfer agent, in order to separate the units into Class A ordinary shares and warrants.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

Inception Growth Acquisition Limited Announces Pricing Of $90,000,000 Initial Public Offering

NEW YORK, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inception Growth Acquisition Limited (the "Company") announced today that it priced its initial public offering of 9,000,000 units at $10.00 per unit. The units will be listed on the Nasdaq Global Market ("Nasdaq") and are expected to begin trading tomorrow, Thursday, December 9, 2021, under the ticker symbol "IGTAU". Each unit consists of one share of common stock, one-half of one redeemable warrant, with each whole warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one share of common stock at a price of $11.50 per share, and one right to receive one-tenth of a share of common stock upon the consummation of an initial business combination. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the shares of common stock, warrants, and rights are expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the symbols "IGTA", "IGTAW", and "IGTAR" respectively.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

NEXE Innovations To Present At The Plant Based World Conference & Expo In NYC

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - NEXE Innovations Inc. ("NEXE" or the "Company"), (TSXV: NEXE) (OTC Markets: NEXNF) (Frankfurt: NX5), a leader in plant-based materials manufacturing, is pleased to announce that NEXE Innovations will present at the Plant Based World Conference & Expo. The event will be held on December 9th and 10th at the Javits Center in NYC, NY. NEXE Innovations will be present at booth 240.
INDUSTRY
TheStreet

SEE Promotes Alessandra Faccin To President Of Asia-Pacific And Shuxian (Susan) Yang To Corporate Treasurer And Finance Leader For SEE Automation

(SEE) - Get Sealed Air Corporation Report today announced that Alessandra Faccin is being promoted to President of the company's Asia-Pacific (APAC) region and Shuxian (Susan) Yang is being appointed to Corporate Treasurer and Finance Leader of SEE Automation, both effective January 1, 2022. Alessandra Faccin is succeeding current APAC...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

MPhase Announces Corporate Name Change And Delivery Schedule For EV Charging Equipment

Gaithersburg, MD, Dec. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- mPhase Technologies, Inc. (OTC Pink: XDSL) ("mPhase" or the "Company"), a technology company developing the mPower 5G-enhanced electric vehicle (EV) charging network and consumer engagement platform, is pleased to announce a company-rebranding effort to reflect the expected growth of its mPower EV/5G ecosystem. The Company will change its name from mPhase Technologies, Inc. to mPower Technologies, Inc. to reflect this transition. In conjunction with this new corporate name, the Company's stock symbol will change from XDSL to POWR, pending FINRA approval.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
73K+
Post
256K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy