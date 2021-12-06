ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Software

Codeplay Software Partners With Andes Technology To Achieve Software First SoC Design For AI-based Applications Using RISC-V Vector Processors

By GlobeNewswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 2 days ago

San Francisco, Dec. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Codeplay Software®, the industry leader and pioneer in Open-Standard software tools and services for artificial intelligence, machine-learning, and high-performance computing announced support for Andes Technology Corporation's AndesCore™ NX27V IP. Andes Technology is a leader in high-performance / low-power IP and a founding premier member of RISC-V International. The NX27V is an RV64GC vector processor supporting the RISC-V Vector specification with up to 512-bit VLEN and SIMD width (or DLEN). It allows SoC designers to create next-generation compute-acceleration solutions that leverage AI, ML, and HPC in both the edge and the cloud. Initially, Codeplay will deliver support through the AndesCore performance simulator that provides near cycle accurate information. This will enable customers to implement a software-first strategy and then move to specific SoC architecture based on the NX27V.

Compute-accelerated solutions need a new programming model to leverage all the capabilities of the processing power available. Incorporating one or more vector processor cores, SoC developers and designers can create applications that leverage a Single-Instruction / Multi Data (SIMD) heterogeneous architecture. Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning applications are required to process a significant amount of vector data for applications like neural networks and computer-vision algorithms seen in cloud acceleration cards, autonomous vehicles and visual recognition. A powerful vector processor like the NX27V can rapidly increase the performance of processing this data.

Coldplay's Acoran software platform support for NX27V-based simulator and then SoC will provide a wide ecosystem of domain-specific optimized libraries for exascale and artificial intelligence. A key foundation of Acoran is SYCL, an open standard programming model that enables heterogeneous programming based on standard ISO C++.

"The NX27V has been adopted by about 10 customer SoC projects for the datacenter accelerators. All incorporate multiple instances of our vector processor in cluster-based heterogenous architecture," said Dr. Charlie Su, President and CTO at Andes Technology. "The exciting partnership with Codeplay enables us to bring elegant programming solutions to our customers. We are at the beginning of the next wave SoCs with Domain-Specific Architecture (DSA) for applications ranging from embedded devices to datacenter accelerators that support AI and HPC. The growth potential in this area is enormous."

"Codeplay is embracing the software-first approach to designing complex compute systems," said Andrew Richards, CEO and founder of Codeplay Software. "This partnership with Andes will bring developers of RISC-V vector SoCs the opportunity to optimize their architecture based on real application software."

"Collaboration is at the heart of the RISC-V ecosystem, so it's great to see members join forces to develop innovative new approaches for the benefit of the entire community," said Calista Redmond, CEO of RISC-V International. "Together, Andes Technology and Codeplay Software are offering a solution to allow developers and designers to leverage the best of open standards for hardware and software."

"SYCL has been adopted by organizations building large supercomputers with a variety of GPU architectures. This partnership will help to bring open standard programming to the next generation of specialist processors implementing the RISC-V ISA, which is very exciting for hardware and software developers," said Michael Wong, Chair of SYCL Working Group within The Khronos Group, Chair of Datacenter / Cloud Computing SIG with RISC-V International, and Distinguished Engineer at Codeplay Software.

Codeplay and Andes welcome companies looking to embrace RVV for accelerating their AI systems to evaluate the solution.

About Andes Technology

Sixteen years in business and a Founding Premier member of RISC-V International, Andes Technology (TWSE: 6533; SIN: US03420C2089; ISIN: US03420C1099) is a leading supplier of high-performance/low-power 32/64-bit embedded processor IP solutions, and a main force to take RISC-V mainstream. Andes' fifth-generation AndeStar™ architecture adopted the RISC-V as the base. Its V5 RISC-V CPU families range from tiny 32-bit cores to advanced 64-bit cores with DSP, FPU, Vector, Linux, superscalar, and/or multicore capabilities. The annual volume of Andes-Embedded SoCs has exceeded 2 billion since 2020 and continues to rise. At the end of Q3 2021, the cumulative volume of Andes-Embedded™ SoCs has reached 9 billion. For more information, please visit https://www.andestech.com. Follow Andes on LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook , and YouTube !

About Codeplay Software

Codeplay Software is a world pioneer in enabling acceleration technologies used in AI, HPC and automotive. Codeplay was established in 2002 in Edinburgh, Scotland and developed some of the first tools enabling complex software to be accelerated using graphics processors. Today, most AI software is developed using graphics processors designed for video games, and more recently specialized AI and computer vision accelerators. Codeplay continues to work with global technology leaders to make the latest complex AI systems programmable using open standards based programming languages and allows application developers to quickly bring software to the market. Codeplay is also deeply involved with the definition of open standards, especially OpenCL™, SPIR™, SYCL™, and Vulkan™ through The Khronos Group, and MISRA C++ for automotive.

SYCL, SPIR, Vulkan are trademarks of the Khronos Group Inc. OpenCL and the OpenCL logo are trademarks of Apple Inc. used by permission by Khronos.

Charles MacfarlaneChief Business OfficerCodeplay Softwarecharles.macfarlane@codeplay.com+44 7766 104856

Comments / 0

Related
Liliputing

Sipeed LicheeRV is a $17 computer module with a RISC-V 64-bit processor

Sipeed’s new LicheeRV is a tiny computer-on-a-module featuring a 64-bit RISC-V processor, 512MB of RAM, a microSD card for storage and a USB-C port for power and/or debugging. While the tiny computer isn’t exactly a speed demon, with prices starting as low as $17, it’s one of the most affordable...
COMPUTERS
Embedded.com

Codasip adopts Imperas for RISC-V processor verification

Codasip has included Imperas golden reference models in its DV testbenches to ensure an efficient verification flow that accommodates a wide range of flexible features and options while scaling across the entire roadmap of future cores. Codasip has adopted Imperas reference designs and the Imperas DV solution for Codasip intellectual...
SOFTWARE
tweaklibrary.com

Legit Reasons For Using A Photo Organizing Software

If you are an avid photographer, you probably have a knack for transferring photos from your device to your computer. You can’t just let several photos (perfect or imperfect ones) sit inside your smartphone or digital camera like that. Before choosing their fate – whether to edit them, share them on social media or discard them, it is a good habit to first organize them, just so that you don’t end up sharing or deleting, or even editing the wrong image.
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Application Software#Software Engineer#Software Ecosystem#Risc V International#Hpc#Andescore#Coldplay#Acoran#Sycl
notebookcheck.net

First RISC-V smartphones could launch in 2022

Developments for the RISC-V ISA seem to be advancing at an ever increasing rate by the year, as SiFIve is now striding to transform the architecture into a high-quality alternative to x86 and ARM. This year, SiFive launched its first PC-oriented RISC-V platform and, with the Linux support approaching full stability on many RISC-V chipsets like the latest RV64 packages from Alpine and other single board producers, we now see plans to push RISC-V adoption on Android-based smartphones.
CELL PHONES
The Press

SLINGSHOT TOP 12: VisualCamp (AI based eye tracking software “SeeSo”)

VisualCamp Eye Tracking Software, SeeSo Placed Top 3 in Frontier Digital Technologies at SLINGSHOT 2021. SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VisualCamp, a member of Born2Global Centre, has placed in the top 3 in the category of Frontier Digital Technologies at SLINGSHOT 2021 for SeeSo, a no hardware eye tracking software development kit (SDK). This places VisualCamp top 12 out of over 5,000 startups from 150 countries.
SOFTWARE
design-reuse.com

IAR Systems and Codasip collaborate to enable low-power RISC-V based applications

The professional development tools IAR Embedded Workbench for RISC-V now support Codasip’s low-power embedded processors. Uppsala, Sweden and Munich, Germany - 30 November 2021- IAR Systems®, the world leader in software tools and services for embedded development, and Codasip, the leading supplier of customizable RISC-V processor IP, today announced their partnership enabling joint customers to build low-power embedded applications based on RISC-V. Following this, version 2.11 of IAR Embedded Workbench® for RISC-V now supports the L30 and L50 processors from Codasip. The L30 and L50 are small and energy-efficient low-power embedded processor cores from Codasip, all fully customizable and adaptable to the unique needs of a project.
SOFTWARE
Augusta Free Press

Do you need a software for survey design?

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Yes, you probably do. At least, if you want customized questionnaires in order to grasp your audience’s needs and priorities or to intercept leads and prospect customers. A software for survey design will help you gain the right answers and store them the easiest way.
SOFTWARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Software
techeblog.com

Engineered Arts Unveils Ameca Humanoid Robot AI Platform, Set to Make Public Debut at CES 2022

Set to make its public debut at CES 2022 next month in Las Vegas, Engineered Arts’ Ameca humanoid robot AI platform is claimed to be the world’s most advanced human shaped robot representing the forefront of human-robotics technology. Remember David and Walter from the movie “Prometheus”? Ameca is set to be a platform for development into future robotics technologies, and could pave the way for a similar robot if given the ability to learn on its own. Read more for a video and additional information.
ENGINEERING
Liliputing

SiFive Performance P650 RISC-V processor revealed as a challenger to ARM Cortex-A77

At the RISC-V Summit in California today, chip designer SiFive revealed its new Performance P650 processor. According to SiFive its latest offering is 50% more powerful than the Performance P550, which was just launched in June. The 64-bit Performance P650 utilizes the same “thirteen-stage, triple-issue, out-of-order pipeline” as the P550....
COMPUTERS
thefastmode.com

Samsung Taps Synopsys' AI-based Design System

Synopsys recently announced that its AI-based design system has been used by Samsung to successfully complete a state-of-the-art, high-performance design at an advanced process technology, the most recent of several products designed using Synopsys artificial intelligence (AI). The AI-designed product will be manufactured on Samsung's advanced manufacturing process. To achieve...
SOFTWARE
aithority.com

Stanford University Partners With Kheiron Medical Technologies To Pioneer Use Of AI In New Areas Of Oncology

Collaboration leverages Stanford’s clinical expertise and Kheiron’s machine learning capabilities to assist radiologists in more effectively staging and monitoring treatment response of Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. Kheiron Medical Technologies announced its new collaboration with researchers at Stanford University to design functional proof-of-concept deep learning models to solve clinical problems in novel ways,...
ENGINEERING
Liliputing

The latest RISC-V specifications open new AI and IoT possibilities

RISC-V International has announced the ratification of 15 new specifications for the for the RISC-V ISA that it says will speed the pace of adoption in a variety of markets. The organization highlighted three of those specifications — Vector, Scalar Cryptography, and Hypervisor — in a press release issued just ahead of this year’s RISC-V summit in San Francisco.
SOFTWARE
TheStreet

AMNESIA Media Launches Highlyte, The First AI-driven Software Platform To Help Cannabis Brands With Social Media Compliance

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Completing a successful $980,000 round of financing, AMNESIA Media today announced the launch of its effortlessly compliant software client HIGHLYTE, the first platform to use artificial intelligence to ensure social media safety in the highly regulated legal cannabis industry. Buffeted by rules which can be unclear and changeable from state to state, legal cannabis companies are frequently targeted for infractions by social media sites and regulators who are activated by the plant's national status as an illegal substance. Highlyte by AMNESIA highlights a company's potentially non-compliant text, images, and video before each posting goes live, thus avoiding damaging account deactivations and so-called "shadowban" practices that can be financially disastrous.
SOFTWARE
enterpriseiotinsights.com

Libelium intros multi-tech, multi-vendor IoT cloud-management platform

Spain-based IoT provider Libelium has launched a new cloud platform, Libelium Cloud, to manage multi-vendor IoT environments. The firm said the launch “completes” its reinvention as an “end-to-end” IoT solutions provider, covering hardware, software, and connectivity. The firm has traditionally specialised in IoT sensors and gateways for various industrial IoT applications until now.
SOFTWARE
atlanticcitynews.net

Benefits of using e-signature software for your business

E-signature software is a great way to make your business more eco-friendly and reduce paper waste. Not only will you be reducing paper, but you'll also be saving time by not having to print out documents for signatures. This process can save hours of valuable time that could have been spent doing other tasks. In addition, it's much easier to send an e-signature than it is to fax or mail over a document with a hard copy signature! Plus, electronic signing saves trees from being cut down which helps the environment. It's never been easier for businesses to become environmentally friendly with just one click of the mouse.
SOFTWARE
VentureBeat

RISC-V grows open source processor membership 130% in 2021

RISC-V International said it has grown during the pandemic as its RISC-V open source processor membership popped 130% in 2021. The nonprofit group’s membership has grown from a ragtag group of feisty academics to some of the biggest tech companies on earth like Google. Over the past decade, the group has groomed RISC-V into a viable alternative to proprietary Arm and Intel-based processors, and it appears that a lot of big companies and engineering geeks like what they see.
COMPUTERS
design-reuse.com

Imperas releases new RISC-V verification product that changes the fabric of processor DV

With a combined 100 years of experience and 10 years of effort creates new ImperasDV killer-app for RISC-V verification engineers. Currently SoC verification is estimated to be 50-80% of the total design time and cost. With the success of the semiconductor IP business model, these verification estimates do not include the processor IP, since the base assumption is these specialist suppliers provide a pre-tested building block of sufficient quality. With RISC-V, since any SoC team can now undertake the design freedom to implement a custom processor, optimized to the unique application requirements, they also assume responsibility for the extra complexity of processor verification. As a guide to the scale of the DV task, on average a processor core can be 10x the complexity of the SoC that is developed around it.
COMPUTERS
design-reuse.com

Fraunhofer IPMS and CAST Announce a RISC-V Embedded Processor for Edge AI

RISC-V Summit, San Francisco, California — December 6, 2021 — Electronic systems research and development organization Fraunhofer IPMS and semiconductor intellectual property provider CAST, Inc. today announced an upcoming new option for the EMSA5-FS RISC-V processor that can perform artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) functions in standalone devices.
TECHNOLOGY
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
73K+
Post
256K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy