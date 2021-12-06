ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

PURA Farmersville Hemp Targets $13B CBD Market And $41B Sustainability Market

 2 days ago

Dallas, Texas, Dec. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Puration, Inc. (OTC Pink: PURA) today highlighted that while the CBD market is anticipated to grow to $13 billion by 2028 , the Green Technology and Sustainability Market expected to expand from $9 billion reported in 2021 to over $41 billion by 2028 .

PURA has launched its Farmersville Hemp brand to expand the overall market opportunity for hemp by first providing education on the overall potential of industrial hemp. In addition to generating revenue from its education services, PURA expects to monetize its efforts by building a co-op of hemp growers and processors and selling the co-op's collective products and services under the Farmersville Hemp brand name.

PURA has launched an initiative to build a cooperative of hemp growers and processers all selling under one brand name, Farmersville Hemp, similar to the way that Sun-Maid Raisins collectively markets for growers all selling under one brand name.

The Farmersville Hemp Brand strategy will be centered on articulating the value of leveraging industrial hemp solutions to garner the economic value from implementing sustainable solutions.

Every ton of hemp removes 1.7 tons of carbon form the atmosphere. Cotton requires 50% more water than hemp to grow. These are just a couple of small examples of the sustainable benefits with economic incentives from implementing hemp strategies.

PURA will continue to work closely with PAO Group, Inc. (OTC Pink: PAOG) in the development of CBD extract pharmaceuticals and nutraceuticals. PURA will also continue to work closely with Alkame Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink: ALKM) and North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink: USMJ) in the development of CBD infused foods and beverages.

PURA recently announced the company expects to sign its first contracts in the month of December, contributing to its initial 2022 $1 million revenue forecast:

PURA has established a new business model to build an industrial hemp business with 3 sources of revenue - education, branding and partnerships. The initial revenue forecasted for next year conservatively only encompasses revenue coming from its education line of business which is designed to ignite the revenue potential of the branding and partnership business lines. Management indicates the branding and particularly the partnership lines of business to have a high potential of contributing revenue next year. Accordingly, management has indicated the possibility that the initial revenue forecast maybe revised upward more than once in the course of 2022.

For more information on Puration, visit http://www.purationinc.com

Disclaimer:

This News Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to differ materially from any these statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any those forward-looking statements. Except as otherwise required by the federal securities laws, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements after the date of this news release. None of such forward-looking statements should be regarded as a representation by us or any other person that the objectives and plans set forth in this News Release will be achieved or be executed.

For More Information Contact:

Puration, Inc. Brian Shibley, info@aciconglomerated.com (800) 861-1350

Comments / 0

 

Business
