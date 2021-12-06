ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

SkyRunner Selects INVISIO Intercom And AI Equipped Gen II Communication Systems For The SkyRunner MK3.2 Light Sport Aircraft

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 2 days ago

SHREVEPORT, La. and COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The SkyRunner Team continues to build on the MK 3.2 military-grade platform through strategic partnerships with industry-leading defense innovators. INVISIO's V-Series Gen II control units employ artificial intelligence algorithms to deliver unparalleled audio performance in extremely noisy environments and allow for communication on any radio. Linked via INVISIO IntelliCable ® with an advanced intercom system into lightweight and rugged T7 headsets, this complete system allows SkyRunner pilots to seamlessly communicate clearly on any type of public safety or military radio as well as mobile phones.

SkyRunner Selects INVISIO Intercom and AI equipped Gen II communication systems for SkyRunner MK3.2 Light Sport Aircraft

SkyRunner 's Chief Strategy Officer Michael Jensen headed up this joint project for SkyRunner. As a retired USAF Lieutenant Colonel and Career Special Operator, he was intimately familiar with INVISIO systems from his Active Duty service. Jensen observed that, "this upgrade builds on SkyRunner's demonstrated mission sets as an exceptionally capable command and control platform, mesh network relay, or ISR (Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance) platform."

This MILSPEC rated system also dramatically improves the user experience for recreational SkyRunner pilots. Now pilot and passenger can enjoy clear communication and low ambient noise levels during all phases of flight and even enjoy music or make phone calls using via the integrated Bluetooth module, while smart override algorithms ensure that you'll never miss a call from Air Traffic Control. SkyRunner CEO Stewart Hamel personally conducted the test flights for the new intercom system and reiterated his founding values, remarking that "Installing INVISIO as standard equipment on all SkyRunners mirrors our consistent commitment to best-in-the-world technology that we use to curate every part of every aircraft."

Heading up the INVISIO Mobility group, Vice President Nicholas Lafferty stated "with our new advanced capabilities with Intercom and Gen II AI control units, we were able to borrow from our lessons learned with ground vehicles and aviation platforms to create a unique communication solution for the SkyRunner MK 3.2 aircraft. This solution provides crystal clear communication capabilities wherever the SkyRunner can take their customers and we are excited to be a part of it."

About INVISIOINVISIO is a global market leader within advanced communication and hearing protection systems. The company develops and sells advanced systems that enable professionals in noisy and mission critical environments to communicate and work effectively, while protecting their hearing.

INVISIO's systems give operational advantages and increased security for military and security personnel. They also contribute to reducing the costs of hearing loss for individuals and society.

Sales are primarily made from the headquarters in Copenhagen and via their own sales offices in the USA, France and Italy, as well as via a global network of partners and resellers. The business is normally conducted via procurements. The Group has long-term framework contracts with defense authorities in the USA, the UK, Canada, Australia and Denmark, among others. www.invisio.com

About SkyRunnerSkyRunner, LLC is a privately held aircraft manufacturing company headquartered in Shreveport, LA, USA. SkyRunner designs and manufactures the MK 3.2, a special light sport aircraft for civilian and military end users. Founded by Stewart Hamel, SkyRunner earned S-LSA FAA certification June 2016, and full approval as a two-occupant aircraft July 2017. Public use aircraft will have the option of three seats. Today, SkyRunner has become one of the fastest growing aircraft manufactures in the world based on class & category.

SkyRunner has been Recognized by Collins Aerospace, Ubisoft, 5.11 Tactical, SOFREP, BBC, the Military Chanel, Top Gear, Fox News, CNN, Discovery, Flying Magazine, Digital Trends Magazine, Hammacher Schlemmer, the Light Aircraft Manufacturing Association, RedBull among other industry publications.

Top 50 Innovators of the Year 2021 The CEO Views Magazine

CEO of the Year 2021 Industry Era Magazine

Leading Innovators in Light-Sport Aircraft Design 2021 Corporate Vision Magazine

International Adventure Vehicle of the Year 2020 Corporate Visions, Aviation and Aerospace Awards

Best Aircraft Manufacturing Firm, South East USA 2019 CV Magazine, Aerospace Awards

One of the Greatest Adventure Vehicles of All Time RedBull

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/skyrunner-selects-invisio-intercom-and-ai-equipped-gen-ii-communication-systems-for-the-skyrunner-mk3-2-light-sport-aircraft-301438132.html

SOURCE SkyRunner

Comments / 0

Related
Aviation Week

Raytheon Demos Key Systems For Next-Gen Interceptor Bid

Raytheon has completed a demonstration of systems associated with a critical piece of the company’s contribution to a joint bid with Northrop Grumman for the Next-Generation Interceptor (NGI) program. A demonstration of Raytheon’s thruster valve and nozzle will inform the final design of the Aerojet... Subscription Required. Raytheon Demos Key...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
realtytimes.com

Virtual Communications in Light of the Omicron Variant

COVID-19 has changed the way we work and communicate, with many brokerages, agents, and offices moving toward working remotely. And now, with the emergence of the Omicron COVID-19 variant, it is especially important to reestablish office safety guidelines. Realty Times' Terri Murphy shares a valuable takeaway for brokers and agents alike.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Tire Business

Yokohama develops own virtual-modeling AI system

Tokyo — Yokohama Rubber Co., Ltd has begun using a new in-house artificial intelligence system to predict the values of key tire characteristics, such as grip, wear and handling. Developed under Yokohama Rubber's new AI utilization concept, HAICoLab ('humans and AI collaborate'), the system uses AI to make the predictions...
TECHNOLOGY
telecoms.com

Telefónica industrial 5G services to go live in January

After being told for years how 5G promises to shake up the enterprise market, one operator is on the cusp of actually turning that dream into a reality. Telefónica revealed this week that its Spanish unit will begin offering a range of commercial industrial 5G services from 1 January, making it the first operator in the country to do so. These are not pilot projects or field tests; they are not memoranda of understanding or pledges to co-develop solutions that may or may not see the light of day. These are commercial services that will be available to end customers from the beginning of next year.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Military Aircraft#Reconnaissance Aircraft#Light Aircraft#Invisio Intercom And Ai#The Skyrunner Team#Usaf#Career Special Operator#Active Duty#Isr#Bluetooth#Air Traffic Control
workboat.com

Insights from Workboat Show 2021 - A look at the mobile satellite communications from Inmarsat

Inmarsat is the world leader in global, mobile satellite communications. It owns and operates the world’s most diverse global portfolio of mobile telecommunications satellite networks, and holds a multi-layered, global spectrum portfolio, covering L-band, Ka-band and S-band, enabling unparalleled breadth and diversity in the solutions it provides. At Workboat Show...
TECHNOLOGY
gisuser.com

Woolpert Augments Fleet with 2nd King Air 300, Globally Expands Aerial Acquisition Capabilities

DENVER (Dec. 7, 2021) — Woolpert has purchased its second Beechcraft King Air 300 Turboprop twin-engine aircraft, increasing its U.S.-based fleet of owned and operated aircraft to eight and its overall fleet of manned and unmanned aircraft to 49. The King Air 300 is globally operable and has been customized to carry best-in-class topographic and bathymetric lidar sensors, framing cameras and push-broom imaging sensors owned by Woolpert and its government clients.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
TechCrunch

Our new hybrid lives: Tactile virtual experiences and hardware that lives with us

Ritual has always been a powerful force in shaping our mental and emotional states; the gathering of people, physical totems, wardrobe and space design all work to choreograph that experience. But for people in the hybrid workforce, many of the rituals to which they’ve become accustomed are no longer accessible—their daily work experience involves no gathering, no change in location, and little (if any) wardrobe change.
CELL PHONES
uasweekly.com

DroneUp Announces Acquisition Of AirMap

DroneUp, LLC, the leading drone flight services innovator and aviation technology provider, today announced it has acquired AirMap, Inc., the leading digital airspace and automation company serving the global aerospace economy. AirMap’s Unmanned Aircraft System Traffic Management (UTM) service is the most comprehensive airspace management software solution in the world....
SOFTWARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Technology
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Ubisoft
NewsBreak
FAA
thedallasnews.net

Aviation & Maritime Intelligent Transportation Systems Market Set for Explosive Growth | Intel, IBM, Cisco Systems, Microsoft

Global Aviation & Maritime Intelligent Transportation Systems Market Report 2020 by Key Players, Types, Applications, Countries, Market Size, Forecast to 2026 (Based on 2020 COVID-19 Worldwide Spread) is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Global Aviation & Maritime Intelligent Transportation Systems Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Intel Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, Computer Science Corporation, ZTE Corporation, Oracle Corporation & Siemens AG.
MARKETS
dronedj.com

Walmart-backed drone delivery firm DroneUp acquires UTM specialist AirMap

DroneUp, a drone services provider that US supermarket chain Walmart has invested in, has taken another significant step toward advancing safe last-mile drone deliveries. The Virginia-based startup has acquired AirMap, a leading airspace management software provider for drones. The news of the acquisition comes on the heels of Walmart announcing...
SOFTWARE
iotbusinessnews.com

Can IoT Ever be Trusted by Civilians?

The IoT devices came as a blessing for humans as the devices dutifully and efficiently performed tasks from trivial to important as part of the daily schedule. The IoT space is becoming more widespread with each passing day. Statista research suggests the total installed base of smart devices, such as smart TVs, smart locks, IP cameras, home assistants and their associated services, in homes around the world, will reach 75 billion units by the end of 2025, a five-fold increase in ten years.
TECHNOLOGY
laconiadailysun.com

Stellantis Plans $33B Software Investment

The plan is an ambitious one, but not an unfamiliar one. As automakers worldwide from Audi to Volvo race to develop software-based connected vehicles that can offer a vast array of in-car products and subscriptions to drivers and passengers, Stellantis has announced its strategy within this realm. The global auto...
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

Fobi Signs LOI To Acquire Passworks, A Portugal Based Leading European Digital Wallet And Mobile Marketing Company With Tier-1 Global Clients

Acquisition brings immediate revenue and further bolsters and supports Fobi’s geographic coverage and scale to already existing footprint with recent acquisitions of Passcreator and PassWallet. Fobi AI Inc., a leader in providing real-time data analytics through artificial intelligence to drive customer activation and engagement, is pleased to announce the...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Elastic Announces The General Availability Of Curated Data Exploration Views And APM Server Integration For Elastic Agent

Elastic (ESTC) - Get Elastic NV Report ("Elastic"), the company behind Elasticsearch and the Elastic Stack, announced new features and enhancements across the Elastic Observability solution in its 7.16 release, enabling customers to observe and protect their entire digital ecosystem. Enhanced capabilities include the introduction of curated data exploration views...
SOFTWARE
autodesk.com

Generative Design Pushes Maritime Logistics to Sail the Seas of Smart Tech

As an industry, international maritime logistics and transportation is overdue for digital transformation. Companies such as CIMC Smart Pallets are pushing for smart technologies and circular business practices. Using generative design, CIMC is speeding up its iteration and delivery times, increasing efficiency and competitiveness. The international maritime logistics and transportation...
INDUSTRY
suasnews.com

Valkyrie Systems Aerospace Selected to AFWERX HSVTOL Design Phase

AFWERX identified Valkyrie Systems Aerospace (VSA), a cutting-edge developer of manned/unmanned aerial platforms, as one of the companies selected to move forward in the AFWERX HSVTOL (High-Speed Vertical and Take-Off Landing) Concept Challenge. This competition, which began in April 2021, is in partnership with United States Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) and is seeking design ideas for state-of-the-art High-Speed Vertical Take-Off and Landing (HSVTOL) concepts.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
TechCrunch

Robotic Research raises $228M Series A to build out commercial autonomous offerings

Robotic Research, a self-driving technology company that has spent the last two decades developing on and off-road autonomous vehicles for the Department of Defense, raised a $228 million Series A round. The company will use the investment, which was led by SoftBank Vision Fund 2 and Enlightenment Capital, to build out the commercial side of its business.
ECONOMY
enterpriseiotinsights.com

Libelium intros multi-tech, multi-vendor IoT cloud-management platform

Spain-based IoT provider Libelium has launched a new cloud platform, Libelium Cloud, to manage multi-vendor IoT environments. The firm said the launch “completes” its reinvention as an “end-to-end” IoT solutions provider, covering hardware, software, and connectivity. The firm has traditionally specialised in IoT sensors and gateways for various industrial IoT applications until now.
SOFTWARE
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
73K+
Post
256K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy