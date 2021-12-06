ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Goldman Trims GDP Estimate as Omicron Spreads

By Veronika Bondarenko
TheStreet
TheStreet
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Gkelb_0dFT84oU00

omicron variant could bring U.S. economic growth down to 3.8% from 4.2%, Goldman Sachs announced in a weekend note to investors.

Analyst Joseph Briggs told clients that the firm also predicts 2022 growth to fall 2.9% from 3.3% as supply shortages and border closures could lead to disruption to the global supply chain.

That said, the presence of vaccines means that most cities are not likely to see the kind of full-on lockdown that occurred in the spring of 2020.

Briggs said that the new variant is only expected to take a "minor drag" on service spending.

"While many questions remain unanswered, we now think a moderate downside scenario where the virus spreads more quickly but immunity against severe disease is only slightly weakened is most likely," Briggs said in a note first obtained by Reuters.

First identified in South Africa and now present in many parts of the U.S., the omicron variant first sent markets tumbling after many countries started tightening borders on the day after Thanksgiving.

While the situation has since stabilized somewhat, many still predict that the new strain will cause at least some disruption.

On Friday, International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva also hinted that its GDP estimates for 2021 would soon be lowered.

"The Omicron crisis helped to magnify several problems that have been brewing for a while," James Deporre wrote for TheStreet's Real Money.

"First and foremost is inflation and the Fed's increased hawkishness. Higher interest rates have a greater impact on growth stocks because, in many cases, significant earnings are far in the future."

Comments / 0

Related
KTLA

Here’s why U.S. inflation is so high and when it may ease

Inflation is starting to look like that unexpected — and unwanted — houseguest who just won’t leave. For months, many economists had sounded a reassuring message that a spike in consumer prices, something that had been missing in action in the U.S. for a generation, wouldn’t stay long. It would prove “transitory,’’ in the soothing […]
BUSINESS
The Conversation U.S.

Why is inflation so high? Is it bad? An economist answers 3 questions about soaring consumer prices

Consumer prices jumped 6.8% in November 2021 from a year earlier – the fastest rate of increase since 1982, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics data published on Dec. 10, 2021. The biggest jumps during the month were in energy, used cars and clothing. The Conversation U.S. asked University of South Carolina economist William Hauk to explain what’s driving the recent increase in inflation and how it affects consumers, companies and the economy. 1. Why is inflation running so high? There are two basic reasons why inflation has been increasing: supply and demand. Starting with the latter, consumers are on a...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kristalina Georgieva
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Gdp#U S Gdp#Inflation#Omicron#Reuters#Fed
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Goldman Sachs
TheStreet

Foreign Investors May Spark Bond Push, Says JPMorgan Expert

Foreign investors chasing higher Treasury yields could shore up demand for U.S. corporate bonds, according to an expert at JPMorgan. Foreign holdings of U.S. corporate bonds jumped mid-week "after the 10-year Treasury yield rose around 18 basis points," Bloomberg reported with remarks from Eric Beinstein, who heads U.S. High Grade Credit Research and Strategy for JPMorgan.
BUSINESS
Reuters

LIVE MARKETS Inflation beats the virus

INFLATION BEATS THE VIRUS (1225 GMT) Looking at what investors really worry about, it seems the pandemic is no longer the ultimate risk looming over markets. Deutsche Bank's research team did a global survey and out of 750 answers collected between December 6 and 9, found that market professionals are way more worries about rising prices than rising COVID-19 infections.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
74K+
Post
264K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy