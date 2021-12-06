ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Nature's Sunshine Co-Founder Gene Hughes Passes Away

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 2 days ago

LEHI, Utah, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gene Hughes ( September 28, 1930 - December 3, 2021), co-founder of Nature's Sunshine Products, passed away peacefully at the age of 91, the company announced.

"Loved by both his immediate family and all of his Nature's Sunshine family, Gene will be dearly missed, and his legacy will continue to leave an impact across our business," said Nature's Sunshine Chief Executive Officer Terrence Moorehead. "Gene loved this company, and his personal interactions with Consultants and employees forged relationships around the globe."

Gene's personal experience with the healing power of nature was the catalyst for the company's founding and his pioneering spirit was integral to the growth of Nature's Sunshine. For nearly 49 years, he helped revolutionize the herbal and natural wellness industry and gave rise to the modern supplement industry.

With his wife, Kristine, and family, Gene began encapsulating herbs and traveling the western United States to sell them to health food stores. They quickly found a market for their products among a growing number of complementary and alternative healthcare practitioners across the country, and the company blossomed, spreading to over 40 countries around the world.

Gene's passion for quality, integrity and service, together with a boundless energy and desire to share nature's power with the world, propelled the company from a small, family-owned business to a multi-million-dollar global enterprise.

Having served as the first president of the company, Gene remained active with Nature's Sunshine throughout his life. Known for his welcoming smile and heartfelt laughter, he formed lasting friendships with many employees and leaders in the field. Gene viewed the business as an extension of his family, and he created a culture of caring for employees, Distributors and customers that endeared him to those with whom he worked.

"Gene dedicated his life to helping others discover greater wellbeing and opportunity through Nature's Sunshine," said Moorehead. "We will continue to honor his life and memory through our efforts to share nature's healing power with the world."

Gene joins his wife and fellow Nature's Sunshine co-founder, Kristine, who passed away in February 2020. He is survived by fellow Nature's Sunshine co-founder, Pauline Hughes, as well as his seven children, Craig Hughes, Chris Hughes, Heidi Hughes Hastings, Sherston Hughes Faux, Julie Hughes King, Jeni Hughes McCoard and Kristi Hughes Dowding, numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

For those wishing to honor his memory, Gene's family has asked for donations to the Impact Foundation in his behalf in lieu of gifts or flowers.

About Nature's Sunshine

Nature's Sunshine Products (NATR) - Get Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc. Report, a leading natural health and wellness company, markets and distributes nutritional and personal care products in more than 40 countries. Nature's Sunshine manufactures its products at its state-of-the-art facilities to ensure its products continue to set the standard for the highest quality, safety and efficacy on the market today. Additional information about the Company can be obtained at its website, www.naturessunshine.com.

Contact:

Tracee ComstockVice President of Human Resources(801) 341-7916

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/natures-sunshine-co-founder-gene-hughes-passes-away-301438123.html

SOURCE Nature's Sunshine Products

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Elastic Announces The General Availability Of Curated Data Exploration Views And APM Server Integration For Elastic Agent

Elastic (ESTC) - Get Elastic NV Report ("Elastic"), the company behind Elasticsearch and the Elastic Stack, announced new features and enhancements across the Elastic Observability solution in its 7.16 release, enabling customers to observe and protect their entire digital ecosystem. Enhanced capabilities include the introduction of curated data exploration views...
SOFTWARE
TheStreet

Hope Bancorp Appoints Former EVP & General Counsel Lisa K. Pai To Board Of Directors

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") (HOPE) - Get Hope Bancorp, Inc. Report, the holding company of Bank of Hope (the "Bank"), today announced the appointment of Lisa K. Pai to the Board of Directors of the Company and Bank effective immediately. Ms. Pai will serve as a member of the Board Risk Committee. This appointment increases the membership of the Board of Directors from 11 to 12.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Ameresco Announces Completion Of Energy Conservation Project With Hazelwood School District

Ameresco, Inc., (AMRC) - Get Ameresco, Inc. Class A Report, a leading cleantech integrator specializing in energy efficiency and renewable energy, today announced the completion of its latest phase of work with the Hazelwood School District. The project saw the company implement needed facility upgrades throughout the District and was made possible through the use of Ameresco's Asset Planner software, which utilizes embedded data to recognize energy savings opportunities.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TheStreet

Immigration Key To Long-Term Economic Growth, Finds New Issue Paper From Concord Coalition And Global Aging Institute

WASHINGTON, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Concord Coalition and the Global Aging Institute (GAI) today jointly released a new paper entitled, The Vital Role of Immigration in an Aging America. The paper, which is part of a quarterly issue brief series called The Shape of Things to Come , explains that, even as immigration to the United States has been declining, its importance to the nation's demographic and economic growth has been increasing.
IMMIGRATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
TheStreet

Delaware Investments® Dividend And Income Fund, Inc. Announces Distributions

Today, Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund (the "Fund"), a New York Stock Exchange-listed closed-end fund trading under the symbol "DDF," declared a distribution of long-term capital gains of $0.3659 per share. The distribution is inclusive of the Fund's 7.5% monthly distribution per the Fund's managed distribution policy described below. The distribution is payable December 31, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 23, 2021. The ex-dividend date will be December 22, 2021.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

Perion Network Launches Proposed Follow-on Offering Of Ordinary Shares To Fund Continued Growth

Perion Network Ltd. (PERI) - Get Perion Network Ltd Report, a global advertising technology company that delivers holistic solutions across the three main pillars of digital advertising - ad search, social media and display / video / CTV advertising - today announced that it has launched a proposed follow-on public offering of approximately $100.0 million of its ordinary shares. In connection with the offering, the Company expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase additional ordinary shares to be sold in the offering on the same terms and conditions. Perion intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for funding the growth of its business, including potentially, funding any merger or acquisition opportunities that may arise with companies that have products, services and technologies that are complementary to its business, as well as for additional working capital and for general corporate purposes.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

Integrated Wellness Acquisition Corp Announces Pricing Of $100 Million Initial Public Offering

New York, NY, Dec. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integrated Wellness Acquisition Corp (the "Company") today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 10,000,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit. The units will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") and will begin trading tomorrow, Thursday, December 9, 2021, under the ticker symbol "WEL.U". Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share of the Company and one-half of one redeemable warrant with each whole warrant exercisable to purchase one Class A ordinary share at a price of $11.50 per share. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Class A ordinary shares and warrants are expected to be listed on NYSE under the symbols "WEL" and "WEL WS," respectively.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TheStreet

Fate Therapeutics To Host Virtual Event At The 2021 ASH Annual Meeting

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FATE), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for patients with cancer, today announced that management will host a virtual event entitled "B -cell Lymphoma Franchise Update" on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at 8:00 AM ET.
HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Hughes
TheStreet

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. Declares $0.2116 Ordinary Income Distribution, $0.2837 Short-Term Capital Gains Distribution, And $0.1108 Long-Term Capital Gains Distribution

NEW YORK, Dec. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (JOF) - Get Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Inc. Report (the "Fund") announced that it would make an ordinary income distribution of $0.2116 per share, a short-term capital gains distribution of $0.2837 per share, and a long-term capital gains distribution of $0.1108 per share, payable on December 28, 2021 to shareholders of record on December 17, 2021. The ex-dividend date will be December 16, 2021.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

The Center Receives $15 Million Growth Investment From Prelude Growth Partners

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Center, a beauty multi-brand platform today announced that it has received a $15 million minority investment from Prelude Growth Partners, a private equity firm focused on high potential, fast-growing consumer brands. The Center, founded in 2019 by beauty industry veteran Ben Bennett, focuses on building and growing beauty and wellness brands. The Center develops and supports the growth of leaders and up-and-comers in the space including their in-house brands Naturium, MAKE Beauty, and Phlur.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Perchwell Raises $15 Million Series A To Scale Its Real Estate Data And Workflow Platform Nationally

NEW YORK, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Perchwell, the premier data and workflow platform for the residential real estate industry, today announced a $15 million Series A funding round led by Founders Fund. Additional investors in the round include Lux Capital, Matterport, and California Regional MLS, the largest MLS in the United States. Perchwell will use the funds to expand its product and engineering teams, and to drive expansion into geographies beyond its home market of New York City.
MLS
TheStreet

Adams Natural Resources Fund Announces $16.73 Issue Price Of Shares For Year-End Distribution Payable December 17, 2021

Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (PEO) - Get Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. Report has determined that $16.73 per share is the issue price for the closed-end fund's year-end distribution to shareholders who have elected to receive all or a portion of the distribution in the form of stock. This price is the mean between the high and low sales prices of the Fund's stock on the New York Stock Exchange on December 8, 2021.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
TheStreet

Inception Growth Acquisition Limited Announces Pricing Of $90,000,000 Initial Public Offering

NEW YORK, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inception Growth Acquisition Limited (the "Company") announced today that it priced its initial public offering of 9,000,000 units at $10.00 per unit. The units will be listed on the Nasdaq Global Market ("Nasdaq") and are expected to begin trading tomorrow, Thursday, December 9, 2021, under the ticker symbol "IGTAU". Each unit consists of one share of common stock, one-half of one redeemable warrant, with each whole warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one share of common stock at a price of $11.50 per share, and one right to receive one-tenth of a share of common stock upon the consummation of an initial business combination. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the shares of common stock, warrants, and rights are expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the symbols "IGTA", "IGTAW", and "IGTAR" respectively.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Elastic Announces New Osquery Manager Integration And Memory Threat Protection For MacOS And Linux

Elastic (ESTC) - Get Elastic NV Report ("Elastic"), the company behind Elasticsearch and the Elastic Stack, announced new integrations and enhancements across the Elastic Security solution in its 7.16 release, enabling users to accelerate detection and response, increase real-time visibility into their data, protect endpoints against advanced attacks, and streamline workflows.
SOFTWARE
TheStreet

Nelnet Diversified Services Maintains Effective Security Controls, According To Recent SOC 2(SM) Report

LINCOLN, Neb., Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nelnet Diversified Services (NDS), an experienced and trusted partner offering premier professional services and flexible, innovative technology solutions, announced today that it has undergone a System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2 SM examination by independent auditor BARR Advisory, P.A. The resulting report confirms that NDS maintained effective controls over security, availability, and processing integrity of its Velocity™ system.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
TheStreet

Camping World Announces Deal To Acquire Lloyd Bridges Traveland

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (CWH) - Get Camping World Holdings, Inc. Class A Report ("Camping World"), America's Recreation Dealer, today announced an agreement to acquire the Lloyd Bridges Traveland RV dealerships in Chelsea, MI. The acquisition is anticipated to close early in 2022. "We continue to pursue dealership acquisitions to...
CHELSEA, MI
spottedbylocals.com

Podcast Interview With Co-founder Bart

Keith from Nomad Flag did a podcast interview with Spotted by Locals co-founder Bart about overtourism, the joy of travel and more. You can listen to it and read quotes here.
LIFESTYLE
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
73K+
Post
256K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy