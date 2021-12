The Nationality and Borders Bill – a series of proposals, spearheaded by home secretary Priti Patel, which the government says will “fix the UK’s broken asylum system” - has cleared the House of Commons this week.The Home Office has said the tragedy in the Channel last month, in which 27 people drowned while trying to cross to the UK on a small boat, demonstrates why it is important that the new legislation is passed.However, the bill has faced fierce criticism and more than 80 pages of amendments were tabled to it. Many of these amendments were put forward by MPs...

IMMIGRATION ・ 1 DAY AGO