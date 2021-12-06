ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Christmas Lights Record

kjo1055.com
 5 days ago

Is the season. A New York family who set a Guinness World Record with 601,736 Christmas lights...

www.kjo1055.com

WOWT

New York family breaks light display record

A family from Council Bluffs is gaining a lot of attention on social media after they posted a touching video this week. 6 News First Alert: First snow of the season - 10 p.m. 6 News' Stormtracker takes another look at driving conditions across the Omaha metro. Window displays light...
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
CBS New York

Christmas Tree Outside FOX News Building Replaced After Fire

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Christmas tree outside FOX News channel headquarters is shining once again. It was relit Thursday night after being rebuilt. The 50-foot artificial tree on Sixth Avenue and 48th Street was set on fire early Wednesday morning. Police say a 49-year-old man set the fire. He’s facing several charges, including arson. He was released without bail.
PUBLIC SAFETY
State
New York State
portlandtx.com

Portland Parade of Lights - Illuminated Christmas Light Parade

The Portland Parade of Lights is an annual illuminated Christmas Parade. It is free to enter a float in the parade and free to attend!. If you'd like to participate in the Parade of Lights, please contact the Portland Parks & Recreation staff by Tuesday, November 30, 2021!
PORTLAND, TX
CBS New York

George Floyd, Breonna Taylor Statues Being Auctioned For Charity

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Statues of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor are up for auction at Sotheby’s. The sculptures, which were featured at pop-up exhibits in Flatbush and Union Square, will be sold for charity. The Floyd statue had to be restored after it was vandalized. Proceeds will be donated to the We Are Floyd Organization and the Breonna Taylor Foundation. The online bidding ends on Dec. 17.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Harlem Grandmother Answers Call For Dolls Of Color This Holiday Season

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – If you are a parent searching stores in central Harlem for toys this holiday season, you may have a hard time finding one that looks like your child. “I started looking through the shelves and they had rows of dolls, but none, not one of color,” said Tony Rahsaan. “And I just kind of thought it was strange that you could have like aliens. You could have Charlie Brown, you’ve got Snoopy, but not one doll that represented, you know, the community.” Rahsaan took to his Instagram page, “The Best of Harlem,” to share his experience, and show...
LIFESTYLE
#Christmas Lights#Guinness World Record#Holiday Lights
BGR.com

Urgent Coca-Cola recall: If you have any of these sodas or juices, throw them out

Following the Kool-Aid recall and the more extensive Kraft Heinz drinks recall from recent weeks, we have a few new recalls involving soda and juices. This time around, we’re looking at two separate Coca-Cola recall announcements, impacting products like Minute-Maid, Sprite, and Coca-Cola. Lots of these soda drinks and juices might contain foreign substances like metal. You should stop drinking any of the Coke, Minute Maid, and Sprite products in the recalls and throw away any potentially contaminated products.
ECONOMY
Mashed

Why 19th-Century NYC Bars Intentionally Served Stale Sandwiches

Bar-goers beware! If you were headed to a NYC watering hole in the late 19th-century, chances are you would have been served a stale, or even worse, a rubber sandwich. In any case, the sandwich would be inedible. According to Atlas Obscura, establishments served these sandwiches not to please their potentially hungry guests but instead to comply with the 1896 Raines Law. This law was designed to curb public drunkenness and make it hard for the approximately 8,000 saloons in NYC to stay in business.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
buffalonynews.net

New York governor imposes indoor mask mandate with $1k fine

New York Governor Kathy Hochul has ordered all businesses to implement an indoor mask mandate punishable by a $1,000 fine unless they require a Covid-19 vaccine pass, citing a winter surge in cases and blaming the unvaccinated. Businesses and venues that do not require a vaccine pass for entry will...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NewsBreak
Society
The Independent

Metropolitan Museum of Art cuts Sackler name amid opioid ire

The Metropolitan Museum of Art is dropping the Sackler name from seven exhibition spaces amid growing outrage over the role the family may have played in the opioid crisis.The New York museum and the Sackler family jointly announced on Thursday that the institution and their once-deep-pocketed benefactors would part ways, removing the Sackler name from the iconic building, including the wing that houses the Temple of Dendur. The wing is named after brothers Arthur Mortimer and Raymond Sackler, who donated $3.5 million for it in the 1970s.“Our families have always strongly supported The Met, and we believe...
MUSEUMS
CBS Denver

Santa Claus Helps Optimists Club Of Monaco South In Together 4 Colorado Toy Drive

DENVER (CBS4) – You know it’s a good collection day for the Together 4 Colorado Toy Drive when even Santa Claus stops by with donations. That’s just what happened during the noon hour at the King Soopers at Monaco and Hampden Avenue. Santa caught up with the Denver Fire Department to help deliver toys collected and paid for by the Optimist Club of Monaco South. CBS4’s Dominic Garcia reports from the King Soopers on Hampden & Monaco as part of Friday’s toy drive collection day event. (credit: CBS4) Santa was just the guy to explain that club’s mission. “The Monaco South Optimists Club...
DENVER, CO
audacy.com

You better watch out: SantaCon makes boozy return to the streets of NYC

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) – SantaCon is back in Manhattan -- for better or for worse, depending on who you ask. The bar crawl that brings crowds of Santa clones, drinking from early hours of the morning and plenty of interesting sites if you go out and about returned Saturday, with beers flowing at 10 a.m.
MANHATTAN, NY
CBS New York

Police Athletic League In Harlem Hosts Annual Holiday Party For Children

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Santa arrived early for dozens of children in Manhattan on Saturday. Children ages 5-12 enjoyed a festive annual holiday party at the Police Athletic League in Harlem. They enjoyed face-painting and arts and crafts, along with some music and good food. NYPD officers and Police Commissioner Dermot Shea attended the festivities, helping children playing carnival games. “They do sports events with our kids. They come to our centers and they give talks about careers, about safety, you know, awareness about different topics, you know, how to stay out of trouble and how to be a good citizen,” one person said. Children also took home gifts and some fun memories to last them a long time. Last year’s event was canceled because of the pandemic.
MANHATTAN, NY
CBS Miami

$10K Donation Will Help Bring Second Therapy Dog For Broward First Responders

LAUDERHILL (CBSMiami) – First responders in Broward County are dog-gone excited about a major donation that will help toward bringing another therapy dog to the community. FHE Health is donating $10,000 toward obtaining and training a second therapy dog for Broward firefighters and paramedics. Oscar”the yellow lab is the only therapy pup in Broward County’s firefighters and paramedics union. (CBS4) The cost to train a therapy dog to respond to people with mental health needs and intervene in crises is roughly $25,000. Currently, “Oscar” the yellow lab is the only therapy pup in Broward County’s firefighters and paramedics union. Oscar was one of the dogs...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL

