CommutAir Announces ERJ145 Fleet Interior Refresh Program

By PR Newswire
 6 days ago

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CommutAir is pleased to announce the launch of an expansive effort to update and replace the interiors of its entire fleet of Embraer 145XR 50-seat aircraft with the support of United Airlines.

"We are excited to be partnering with United on expanding our much-needed service to small communities throughout the country. The cabin refresh is another example of our collaborative efforts to enhance the onboard experience for our customers and invest in our future", said Rick Hoefling, President & CEO of CommutAir.

The upgraded aircraft will provide a more modernized and comfortable travel experience for customers flying with CommutAir. Heading into 2022, customers can expect to see new sidewalls, overhead bins, bulkhead finishes, LED cabin and reading lights, and a completely redesigned lavatory on CommutAir's entire fleet of ERJ145 aircrafts.

"United is committed to elevating the customer experience for all travelers flying in our small communities," said Ankit Gupta, United's senior vice president of domestic network and United Express. "We're excited to support CommutAir's efforts to enhance their fleet of ERJ145 aircraft as they truly complement United's investments to provide more travelers with the modern amenities that matter most to them."

CommutAir is hiring in all areas to continue to support the expansive growth the carrier has experienced in recent years. The carrier offers pilot programs that include:

  • Career path program through United AVIATE partnership - the fastest path to a United flight deck
  • Attractive sign-on bonus for Direct-Entry Captains ($50,000)
  • Rapid position upgrades for qualified applicants
  • Top-tier benefits including 401K matching
  • Unparalleled Commuter Policy

For career opportunities go to www.flycommutair.com/careers

About CommutAirCommutAir is a regional airline operating flights on behalf of United Airlines as United Express. With our fleet of Embraer 145 aircraft, we operate up to 1,500 weekly flights, connecting people and communities to the world via United's global network. Headquartered in Cleveland, we have hubs in Denver, Houston, and Washington Dulles, with maintenance bases in Albany, New York and Lincoln, Nebraska. We are looking for individuals to join our growing team of over 1,500 diverse professionals who work together to deliver safe, caring, dependable, and efficient service.

Contact: pr@commutair.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/commutair-announces-erj145-fleet-interior-refresh-program-301438119.html

SOURCE CommutAir

