New Roles For Three Of Austin's Irvine Design Professionals

By PR Newswire
 2 days ago

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Austin Company's Irvine California office announces new roles for three seasoned professionals.

The Austin Company's Irvine California office announces new roles for, Greg Hong, Eric Marx, and Nirav Mehta.

Greg Hong transitions to Senior Design Project Manager. Hong has been with Austin as Chief Architect since April 2020 providing oversight to the architectural efforts on projects for our key clients. "Greg's architectural design and management experience will be a great asset to our current and future projects," said Jay Fischer, P.E., Manager of Engineering and Design.

Eric Marx has been promoted to Director of Design and will also assume the interim role of Chief Architect. Marx has been with Austin since July 2006 and has held several positions as Architect, Chief Architect, and most recently Associate Director of Design. "Eric brings a high level of planning, programming, and architectural design expertise to the team. His leadership skills will serve him and our clients well in this new role," said Fischer.

Nirav Mehta assumes the newly created role of Manager of Design Project Managers to oversee processes, procedures, budgets, and assignments. Mehta has been with Austin since August 2008, holding positions as a Structural Engineer and Design Project Manager. "Nirav has proven himself to be skilled in process, planning, and training, making him the ideal candidate for this new role. We are confident that Nirav's innovative spirit will continue to benefit our team and clients," predicted Fischer.

The Austin Company is a design-build company with more than 140 years of experience delivering innovative building solutions. Industrial manufacturers from across the globe turn to Austin to design and build their complex and challenging projects. To learn more about Austin - https://theaustin.com/

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-roles-for-three-of-austins-irvine-design-professionals-301438117.html

SOURCE The Austin Company

