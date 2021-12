The Pirates faced Sheboygan South in the season opener of the Thanksgiving Turkey Shootout Tournament. The game started a bit slow on the offensive end for both teams and the halftime score saw the Pirates down 23-18. The offense picked up in the second half for both teams as the Pirates made a bit of a run to close the deficit. In the end South made their free throws down the stretch to extend the lead. The Pirates were led by Ryan Burmesch with 19 points and 10 rebounds, Aedan Egan chipped in 10 points, and Patrick Lippe had 9 points.

SHEBOYGAN, WI ・ 9 DAYS AGO