ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Broncos back in last place after another meltdown vs Chiefs

By ARNIE STAPLETON
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40quAR_0dFT6omR00
1 of 3

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — With the AFC West lead so tantalizingly in reach, the Denver Broncos fumbled, bumbled and stumbled their way to another loss against Kansas City, plunging to their familiar whereabouts in the division’s cellar instead.

As usual, coach Vic Fangio’s defense was exceptional against Patrick Mahomes and company. And per usual, his offense was atrocious and his special teams abominable in their 22-9 loss.

“When you play a team like this, you have to get sevens (because) threes aren’t enough,” Teddy Bridgewater said in the lead-up to the showdown Sunday night.

That’s why the Broncos (6-6) went on fourth-and-2 at the Kansas City 8 late in the first half when a field goal would have cut their deficit to 10-6.

Rookie running back Javonte Williams, who had a monster game, was confused, however, lining up wrong and looking frantically toward the sideline for help that never came before taking the handoff and losing a yard.

“By the time that we knew there was confusion,” Fangio explained, “it was too late to call a timeout.”

“I thought we were in the gun, but we were under center,” Williams said of just about the only blemish on his career night in which he became the first rookie in franchise history to top 100 yards rushing and 75 yards receiving in a single game.

So, the Broncos were left with nothing to show for a 20-play drive that covered 83 yards and kept Kansas City’s explosive offense on the sideline for more than 11 minutes.

That epitomized the Broncos’ night of missed chances that featured three turnovers. Bridgewater threw two interceptions, including a pick-6, and rookie Caden Sterns ran into punt returner Deionte Spencer at the Denver 15-yard line for another costly giveaway.

Fangio always leaves blueprints for the real contenders to copy against the Chiefs, more well-rounded opponents with better offensive creativity and productivity, and sounder special teams discipline and execution.

Fangio found a way to limit Mahomes to 184 yards on 15-of-29 passing with no touchdowns and an interception, an effort that should have been enough for the Broncos to beat him for the first time in eight tries.

Instead, they extended their losing streak to the Chiefs to an even dozen.

Denver’s defense has held Kansas City to an average of 22.6 points in five losses under Fangio. A whole lot of good that does when his offense has averaged a mere 10 points a game in those five defeats.

The theme coming out of Denver’s locker room is that the Broncos are going to treat the rest of their games as playoff contests. Dreams of the postseason are all this team has had to hold on to ever since the slide began in 2016 with Peyton Manning’s retirement that set in motion a carousel of quarterbacks and supporting staffs unable to put the Broncos back in contention.

“We are still in the hunt,” Fangio declared, “and we can take care of business.”

WHAT’S WORKING

The ground game, and now that Williams has shown what he can do in the lead role, he should keep it even when Melvin Gordon (hip, shoulder) gets healthy. Fangio said he expects Gordon to return to practice this week. Williams scored Denver’s only touchdown and his backup, Mike Boone, had 54 yards on five touches.

WHAT NEEDS HELP

Denver’s passing game. Courtland Sutton and Tim Patrick, who signed contracts for a combined $90 million last month, were targeted a combined 11 times but caught just three passes for 24 yards.

STOCK UP

GM George Paton’s first draft class featuring CB Pat Surtain II, who had his third interception in two weeks, and Williams, who drew praise not only for his carries and catches but for his blocking.

“I’m happy that he had a game like he had tonight,” Bridgewater said. “We have to do better around him. If he’s making plays like that, we’ve got to do better and all elevate our games, as well.”

STOCK DOWN

Sterns running into Spencer wasn’t the Broncos’ only special teams meltdown. They started their long drive at their 3 because of Aaron Patrick’s holding call. And Spencer should have fair caught a punt with 10 seconds left in the first half, giving Denver at least a chance of getting into field goal range.

INJURIES

Broncos oft-injured NT Mike Purcell was a surprise inactive with a thumb injury. “It was more opponent based,” said Fangio, explaining that the heavy dose of nickel defense meant Purcell wasn’t going to play much anyway.

KEY NUMBERS

1 for 6 — Fangio is now 1 of 6 in coach’s challenges this season and 4 of 14 as Broncos coach after failing to get an incompletion to Travis Kelce overturned. Kelce took two steps and was tucking the ball when Kyle Fuller knocked it out and Justin Simmons scooped it up.

“Since they called it incomplete on the field, they stayed with it,” Fangio said. “I think if it had been called a fumble on the field, it would have stayed fumble.”

Hosting the no-longer-winless Lions (1-10-1), who have actually been to the playoffs more recently than Denver, earning an NFC wild-card berth in 2016.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Comments / 1

Related
Citrus County Chronicle

Chiefs aim for 12th straight vs Broncos in AFC West showdown

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Chiefs have won 11 straight games against the Denver Broncos, their onetime AFC West nemesis. And Kansas City coach Andy Reid's teams have won 19 of the 22 times they have played following a week off. Heck, the Broncos might as well not show...
NFL
Durango Herald

Broncos gamble, lose to Chiefs, fall 2 back in division

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Broncos coach Vic Fangio declared that “field goals weren't going to beat" the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night. Neither were 20-play drives that resulted in no points. That long march that consumed more than 11 minutes of the second quarter didn't lead to a...
NFL
USA Today

Bear Necessities: Chicago believes Justin Fields could be back for Cardinals game

This is our online morning newsletter, Bear Necessities. Subscribe to get the latest Bears news delivered to your mailbox every day. With the Bears anything but contenders at 4-7, the most important thing for the remainder of the 2021 season is the development of rookie quarterback Justin Fields. That took...
NFL
Arrowhead Pride

Chiefs open as favorites for Week 13 game vs. Broncos

The Kansas City Chiefs come off of their Week 12 bye to host the Denver Broncos on Sunday Night Football in Week 13 at Arrowhead Stadium. The game was initially scheduled for a Noon kick before being flexed to primetime. The Chiefs have opened as 9.5-point favorites in the matchup, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peyton Manning
profootballnetwork.com

Broncos vs. Chiefs Prediction, Pick: Who wins on Sunday Night Football?

Chiefs -9.5 (Odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook) Denver did exactly what it needed to do in Week 12 — take down the Chargers and insert themselves into the race for the AFC West. This week, they face perhaps an even more important divisional bout as they go toe to toe with the Chiefs, who are just one game ahead.
NFL
FanSided

Denver Broncos could get tackles back vs Kansas City Chiefs

The Denver Broncos have a chance to get both starting tackles back for their game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football. The Denver Broncos played last week’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers with backups and both tackle positions, as left tackle Garett Bolles was out due to COVID-19 protocols and an ankle injury, and Bobby Massie was out also with an injury to his own ankle. There appears to be some good news on the horizon, though.
NFL
thedraftnetwork.com

Broncos vs Chiefs SNF Betting Trends

(Line: -9.5, O/U 47) Among the relevant trends here, the Broncos are 30-28-1 against the spread (ATS) over the last three-plus seasons. That's minus-$80 from a straight $110 bet. For that period, Denver posted decent ATS marks when playing on the road (16-13, $170) and serving as the betting underdog (22-16, $440). The ATS numbers for 2021 are more pedestrian, with the Cowboys going 6-5 overall ($50), 3-2 on the road ($80), and 3-4 versus AFC teams (minus-$140). For the season, Denver has the league's No. 3 scoring defense, allowing 17.8 points per game. On offense, the Broncos rank 14th in rushing offense (114.7 yards per week), 20th in total offense (338.5 yards per game), 21st in passing offense (223.7 yards per week), and 21st in scoring offense (20.7 points per game).
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broncos#Chiefs#American Football#Ap#Afc
Salina Post

Chiefs missing starters Fenton, Niang for game vs Broncos

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Chiefs will be without starting cornerback Rashad Fenton and right tackle Lucas Niang for Sunday night's game against the Broncos, raising the possibility that former All-Pro lineman Kyle Long could play for the first time in two years. Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Friday that...
NFL
FanSided

KC Chiefs vs. Broncos: Fantasy football outlook for Week 13

We are here, Chiefs Kingdom, at Broncos week. I don’t know about you, but it was certainly rough to go a whole week without watching Mahomes & Co. conduct an elegant symphony out on the field. However, as we all recoup from our turkey (or ham)-induced comas and gear up for this pivotal AFC West matchup, we must keep in mind that there is more at stake here as we enter Week 13.
NFL
Arrowhead Pride

Chiefs vs. Broncos Wednesday injury report: Lucas Niang returns

Each practice day of the season, the Kansas City Chiefs release an official injury report leading up to the next game. This week, the Chiefs host the Denver Broncos on Sunday Night Football at 7:20 p.m. Arrowhead Time. Here is the Chiefs’ first official injury report of the week:. The...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
fullpresscoverage.com

Key Matchups: Chiefs Vs Broncos

Entering the season, the Kansas City Chiefs did not look anywhere near the same to what the Denver Broncos do schematically. These two teams are not necessarily carbon copies. Though, Kansas City has had to adjust and begin winning in ways that Denver thrives at. A more powerful offensive line,...
NFL
FOX Sports

NFL odds: How to bet Broncos vs. Chiefs, point spread, more

Chiefs -9 (Chiefs favored to win by more than 9 points, otherwise Broncos cover) Moneyline: Chiefs -450 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.22 total); Broncos +350 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $45 total) Total scoring over/under: 47 points scored by both teams combined. The Chiefs lead...
NFL
fullpresscoverage.com

Chiefs Vs Broncos Preview: One-Sided Rivalry

The Kansas City Chiefs are back from their bye week. With that, they are met with three straight weeks of division contests. That begins with their first matchup of the year against the Denver Broncos. Like the other division rivals, Denver enters Sunday night only one game back of Kansas City.
NFL
FanSided

Carolina Panthers officially have a Christian McCaffrey problem

The Carolina Panthers officially have a problem with Christian McCaffrey after the running back’s season was cut short through injury once again. Another season cut short for Christian McCaffrey. A body blow to the dwindling hopes surrounding the Carolina Panthers and potential postseason football in 2021. The star running back...
NFL
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Broncos running back Melvin Gordon doubtful for Chiefs game

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Rookie running back Javonte Williams will get his first start Sunday night at Kansas City if Melvin Gordon III can't play. Gordon didn't practice all week because of hip and shoulder injuries and was listed as doubtful Friday. Coach Vic Fangio doesn't expect Gordon to participate...
NFL
Mile High Report

Broncos vs. Chiefs score predictions for Week 13

A surprising bit of confidence is coming from the staff this week as the Denver Broncos head to Arrowhead to take on Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football. Close scores and a couple of upset picks were in order, but also a few negative nellies among our group.
NFL
Kilgore News Herald

NFL PREVIEW | Broncos hope to bring Chiefs back to earth

The Denver Broncos don’t beat the Kansas City Chiefs. Andy Reid almost never loses coming off a bye. The NFL flexed Denver at Kansas City with those facts staring directly at the league?. Well, yes. Sunday night’s game, which kicks off at 7 p.m. on NBC, is for the AFC...
NFL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

679K+
Followers
360K+
Post
310M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy