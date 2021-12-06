Vicarious Surgical Wins MedTech Powerhouse Company of the Year at New England Venture Capital Association’s 2021 NEVY Awards

Chairman of the board at Alif Bank and Alif Capital Holdings Limited. Venture capital (VC) investing is not easy and requires in-depth research and knowledge about the industry, a good network of people who can generate deal flow and industry insights. There is no equal and transparent access to the information. Only a small group of people has access to the top funnel of the best deal flow. The deal flows in this industry are asymmetrical, meaning you need to know the right people to be in the right deals, while in the public market, anyone from any place in the world has nearly the same ability to invest.

