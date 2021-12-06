Vicarious Surgical Wins MedTech Powerhouse Company of the Year at New England Venture Capital Association’s 2021 NEVY Awards
BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Vicarious Surgical (NYSE: RBOT, RBOT WS) announces it has won the MedTech Powerhouse Company of the Year Award at the 2021 NEVY Awards, hosted by the New England Venture Capital Association (NEVCA). The theme this year highlighted the “heroes” of New England’s innovation ecosystem—the entrepreneurs and investors committed to leveraging...orthospinenews.com
Comments / 0