To everything, turn, turn, turn: Each of the four seasons has its fans, if you live in an area where you get the different seasons. Summer is for surfers and beach bums, fall is for leaf peepers, spring is for…okay, I’m not really sure what people are excited for in spring. Spring training? The end of winter? But winter sure has its die-hard fans. There are lots of amazing winter activities to do, and one of the most popular involves hitting the slopes! If you’re a fan of strapping equipment to your feet and hurtling downhill at varying speeds, or just like looking at breathtaking images of wintery wonderlands, this list of 12 of the best books about skiing and snowboarding is for you!

CELEBRITIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO