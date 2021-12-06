POLITICO Playbook PM: Remembrances pour in for WaPo’s Fred Hiatt

Fred Hiatt, who edited these pages for nearly 22 years before his death on Monday at the age of 66, was a consummate journalist: a dogged reporter, a brilliant editor, a graceful writer. He will be remembered by us above all for his human qualities. Mr. Hiatt — to everyone at The Post, he was simply “Fred” — was gifted with seemingly effortless charm, good humor and emotional acumen that enabled him to lead a diverse and sometimes fractious staff through daunting challenges, from the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, and the wars that followed to the presidency of Donald Trump. Mr. Hiatt made it possible for The Post’s opinion writers and the content they produce to encompass a wide range of views on virtually every subject of public debate, without the rancor, personal enmity and bad faith that have become so prevalent elsewhere in Washington and the nation. Our respect for and loyalty to Mr. Hiatt, and his for us, held this staff together.

