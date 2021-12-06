ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POLITICO Playbook PM: Remembrances pour in for WaPo’s Fred Hiatt

By RYAN LIZZA, GARRETT ROSS
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIN MEMORIAM — “FRED HIATT, a onetime foreign correspondent who in 2000 became The Washington Post’s editorial page editor and greatly expanded the global reach of the newspaper’s opinion writers in the era of 9/11, the election of BARACK OBAMA and the destabilizing presidency of DONALD TRUMP, died Dec. 6 at...

WFMZ-TV Online

Great American Stories: Fred Hiatt's Quotes

It's Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, the day of the week when I reprise quotations intended to be uplifting or educational. Today's words of wisdom come from a gentle giant named Fred Hiatt, whose untimely death earlier this week left an indelible hole in the lives of his family, friends, and colleagues -- and a vacuum in American public discourse.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: ‘Middle-class Joe’ visits late-night Jimmy

BREAKING OVERNIGHT — Officials say at least 19 tornadoes hit five states. Among them is Kentucky, where Gov. ANDY BESHEAR said it was likely that more than 50 people were killed and that the death toll will “probably end up closer to 70 or 100 lost lives.”. BIDEN...
OBITUARIES
Washington Post

'The house that Fred built': The life and legacy of Fred Hiatt

Post legends come together to discuss the legacy of Washington Post Editorial Page Editor Fred Hiatt after his untimely death. Tributes poured in from across the world after Fred Hiatt, The Post's editorial page editor for 22 years, died Monday. The Atlantic Council said dissidents and opposition leaders had no better friend in Washington and called him perhaps the most important force for freedom in all of journalism. Freedom House said Fred's death "represents a heavy blow for the human rights and democracy movements." Secretary of State Antony Blinken said "Fred's sharp intellect and wit enlivened any debate, and his leadership … set the standard for our modern age of journalism."
POLITICS
lawfareblog.com

Fred Hiatt

It is the historical custom at the Washington Post editorial page, at least in the print edition, to use a person’s name alone as an editorial headline only on the occasion of that person’s death. The passing of Fred Hiatt this week at the young age of 66...
POLITICS
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook PM: SCOOP: Oz polls strong in Pa. Senate race

WILL TRUMP TALK? — New York A.G. LETITIA JAMES “is seeking a deposition from former president DONALD TRUMP early next year as part of her investigation into potential fraud inside the Trump Organization, according to people familiar with the matter,” WaPo’s Josh Dawsey and David Fahrenthold report. “James has requested to take his testimony on Jan. 7 at her New York office as part of a civil investigation into whether Trump’s company committed financial fraud in the valuations of properties to different entities.” Adds the NYT: James is pursuing a subpoena.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Washington Post

Fred Hiatt was a bulwark against the culture of contempt

When someone dies suddenly and far too soon, one of the tragedies is never having the chance to tell them what they meant to you. So, I’ll never get to tell Fred Hiatt how deeply I respected him or how he changed my life. Opinions to start the day, in...
POLITICS
POLITICO

The GOP’s Brainard Attack Plan

Editor’s Note: Morning Money is a free version of POLITICO Pro Financial Services morning newsletter, which is delivered to our subscribers each morning at 5:15 a.m. The POLITICO Pro platform combines the news you need with tools you can use to take action on the day’s biggest stories. Act on the news with POLITICO Pro.
U.S. POLITICS
Washington Post

Fred Hiatt deserves to be remembered long after he is gone

Fred Hiatt has passed away after 66 years, the last third of which he served as our uncommonly wise and humane editor at the Post editorial page. To mourn Fred is to reflect, not just on his magnificent personal qualities, but also on the relationship between his career and the historical moments that shaped it.
OBITUARIES
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: Trump’s terrible Thursday, followed by Biden’s bad Friday?

SPOTTED: Former congressman-turned-OMB director-turned-acting White House chief of staff MICK MULVANEY on Thursday night drinking at Post Pub, a bar frequented by WaPo employees and other journalists. Maybe he misses all the coverage he used to get? Well, sir, we’re certain that reporters miss your memorable quotes, like when you told us all to “get over it!”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
POLITICO

Dems begin souring on vaccine mandates

Welcome to POLITICO’s West Wing Playbook, your guide to the people and power centers in the Biden administration. With Allie Bice. Send tips | Subscribe here | Email Alex | Email Tina. Three months ago, as California Gov. GAVIN NEWSOM was turning around his fate in the state's recall...
U.S. POLITICS
TheDailyBeast

Breitbart Launching a MAGA Rival to Politico’s Playbook

Breitbart is set to launch a Beltway-centric newsletter, in the vein of Politico’s famed Playbook but for a MAGA audience, The Daily Beast has learned. With a slated launch early in the new year, the brand-new newsletter—which will be written in the outlet’s staunchly populist, anti-establishment Republican voice—will serve as a daily email blast for conservative Hill staffers and media members living inside what the site derisively refers to as “the swamp” or the “D.C. political bubble.”
REPUBLICAN PARTY
POLITICO

Why the Jan. 6 panel is on the clock

DEADLINE PRESSURE — It’s been 11 months since thousands of people besieged the Capitol in a violent bid to disrupt the congressional certification of Donald Trump’s election loss, and the public is still learning major details about the mishandling of the military’s response. POLITICO reported this morning on a 36-page...
U.S. POLITICS
POLITICO

Defense and debt limit dominate Capitol Hill

A BROKERED DEFENSE — The Senate put the annual defense policy bill, mired in Russia and China provisions, on the back burner in order to clear the stopgap spending bill last week. And now the Senate will abandon plans to pass their own NDAA bill, with leadership opting instead to move a compromise forged by leaders and the Armed Services Committees in both the House and Senate.
CONGRESS & COURTS
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: Why tongues are wagging inside the House GOP

THE RETURN OF RENEE — Former Rep. RENEE ELLMERS announced on Twitter Wednesday that she’s running for Congress again in North Carolina’s 4th district — and sent the House GOP gossip mill into overdrive. Ellmers, you’ll recall, lost her primary in 2016 following allegations that she...
U.S. POLITICS
POLITICO Playbook: Biden’s Whac-A-Mole Covid problem

VACCINE SCIENTISTS TO BIDEN: YOU NEED A NEW OPERATION WARP SPEED — There’s still a lot we don’t know about the Omicron variant: It could be like Delta and current vaccines will offer robust protection. But there’s also a chance that Omicron could be vaccine resistant, so vaccine makers are readying a booster to protect against the new variant, just in case.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Washington Post

Fred Hiatt was an editor of surpassing integrity, intelligence and compassion

Fred Hiatt, who edited these pages for nearly 22 years before his death on Monday at the age of 66, was a consummate journalist: a dogged reporter, a brilliant editor, a graceful writer. He will be remembered by us above all for his human qualities. Mr. Hiatt — to everyone at The Post, he was simply “Fred” — was gifted with seemingly effortless charm, good humor and emotional acumen that enabled him to lead a diverse and sometimes fractious staff through daunting challenges, from the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, and the wars that followed to the presidency of Donald Trump. Mr. Hiatt made it possible for The Post’s opinion writers and the content they produce to encompass a wide range of views on virtually every subject of public debate, without the rancor, personal enmity and bad faith that have become so prevalent elsewhere in Washington and the nation. Our respect for and loyalty to Mr. Hiatt, and his for us, held this staff together.
INDIA
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook PM: Jan. 6 committee dealt two big blows

BREAKING — A federal judge today set a July 18 date for STEVE BANNON’s trial for contempt of Congress, Kyle Cheney reports. The date essentially splits the difference between the Justice Department’s request for April 15 and Bannon’s ask for Oct. 22. — What this means for the Jan. 6...
U.S. POLITICS

