As I look over some of the keepsakes that I have kept since I was a toddler, I realized that they each have one thing in common: my name is affixed to each one. In the 1970s when my mother had ceramic classes in our home, she gave me some extra “slip” or clay to roll into balls to make a snowman. She later wrote my name in gold ink, applied a mother of pearl glaze and fired my little snowman in her kiln. My aunt made me this gingerbread man and my father had engraved my name on the soapstone from one of our favorite lake regions in Canada. I keep each one in a top drawer of my dresser and no one but me would understand the value of each treasure. It is interesting to note that we often keep items upon which our names are affixed.

