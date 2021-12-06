ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Most Companies Fuzzy On Emissions Tracking as Net-Zero Plans Emphasize Offsets

theenergymix.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new report on the global net-zero movement finds that many of the public and private corporations driving the explosion of net-zero targets are failing to account for their Scope 3 (indirect) emissions. “This could majorly undermine the credibility of net-zero targets,” writes edie, since the Scope 3 emissions...

www.theenergymix.com

Comments / 0

Related
magneticmag.com

Secretly Unveils Plan To Become Carbon Negative, Offset All Emissions

Secretly, the group make up of Secretly Distribution, Secretly Group (Secretly Publishing, Dead Oceans, Jagjaguwar, Saddest Factory Records, Secretly Canadian), Ghostly International, Numero Group and 37d03d, has announced a new initiative to become more sustainable and carbon neutral as a company. Secretly has outlined a plan to offset 100% of...
ENVIRONMENT
Phys.org

As climate 'net-zero' plans grow, so do concerns from scientists

Faced with the prospect that climate change will drive ever deadlier heat waves, rising seas and crop failures that will menace the global food system, countries, corporations and cities appear to have come up with a plan: net zero. The concept is simple: starting now, to ensure that by a...
ENVIRONMENT
gcaptain.com

Crowley Commits to Net-Zero GHG Emissions By 2050

U.S.-based shipping company Crowley has committed to net-zero greenhouse gas emissions across by 2050 across its entire business. To track progress and promote visibility into its emissions reductions, Crowley will be linking up with tech giant Salesforce to develop a maritime-specific GHG monitoring and modeling platform. In order to reach...
ENVIRONMENT
rigzone.com

Exxon Looking Towards Permian Net-Zero Emissions By 2030

Exxon has revealed its plans to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions from operated assets in the U.S. Permian Basin by 2030. Supermajor ExxonMobil has revealed its plans to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions from operated assets in the U.S. Permian Basin by 2030. Exxon said that the plan would accelerate...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Carney
Evening Star

Local REMCs moving toward net-zero carbon emissions

In an effort to generate cleaner energy, local REMCs and their power supplier announced committments to first halve carbon emissions and eventually hit net-zero emmission levels by 2050. Local electric cooperatives including LaGrange County REMC, Noble REMC and Steuben County REMC, recently announced a commitment alongside their power supplier, Wabash...
STEUBEN COUNTY, IN
martechseries.com

EarlyBirds Explains How to Develop an Actionable Plan to Achieve Net Zero Targets

EarlyBirds, an Australian company that operates a business to business (B2B) platform that offers a way for innovators, early adopters, and subject matter experts (SMEs) to come together and collaborate to hasten technology advancement, explains how organisations can develop an actionable plan to achieve their Net Zero targets. Net Zero means a balance has been achieved between the quantity of greenhouse gases being created and the quantity that is being eliminated from the atmosphere with the result that there is a net zero increase in greenhouse gases. It is important to note that achieving net zero greenhouse gas emissions is harder to achieve than net zero carbon dioxide emissions because some sources of non-carbon dioxide emissions, such as nitrous oxide and methane from agriculture, are harder to reduce. This means increasing their targets in reduced carbon dioxide emissions to make up for those gases that cannot be reduced.
ECONOMY
Chemistry World

The role of Critical Raw Materials in reaching net-zero emissions

In our recent report, Decarbonisation: materials and circularity challenges for clean technologies, we discover the views of experts at our roundtable, held in March this year. The event was held by our Environment, Sustainability and Energy Division (ESED). During the event, experts from academia, industry, and policy discussed the challenges...
ENVIRONMENT
martechseries.com

TransUnion Pledges to Reach Net-Zero Scope 1 and 2 Greenhouse Gas Emissions by 2025

TransUnion announced its new climate pledge to reach net-zero on Scope 1 and Scope 2 greenhouse gas emissions by 2025, and 30% reductions on leased real estate Scope 3 emissions by 2030. As climate change continues to threaten global well-being and environmental stability, TransUnion is pledging to be part of the solution by reducing greenhouse gas emissions.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Global Emissions#Global Gdp#La Carte#Gfanz
New York Post

Biden executive order nudges US toward ‘net-zero emissions’ by 2050

President Biden signed an executive order Wednesday requiring that federal purchases be made with the goal of making the US economy carbon emission-free by 2050. Biden, 79, would mark his 108th birthday if the goal is reached in 29 years — a pace that may be too slow to satisfy environmentalists who claim eight years of current emission levels will doom the Earth to devastating climate change.
POTUS
MotorTrend Magazine

Fed ZEV: Government Plans On Going Full Zero Emissions Fleet by 2035

It looks like the U.S. federal government is going to lead the charge on national zero emissions vehicle adoption by mandating a full zero-emissions fleet by 2035. This could lead to good things for EV consumers, considering that the U.S. government fleet is made up of about 645,000 total vehicles—and nearly 200,000 of those are passenger vehicles. It will also require a charging infrastructure—already proposed in the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act—and this will only accelerate the process. That is, of course, if the Feds will act quickly or even agree on a budget for this spending.
U.S. POLITICS
theenergymix.com

Building Managers Can Help Limit Grid Demand, Rocky Mountain Institute Reports

It’s easier than expected to set up and maintain energy-efficient buildings that don’t burden the power grid at peak hours, says a new report written for building managers in the United States. Grid-Interactive Efficient Buildings (GEBs) are a “jargony” way of describing a package of familiar measures that together provide...
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
TrendHunter.com

Emission Tracking Softwares

'SustainCERT,' the Luxembourg-based digital software company, has released a new emission tracking software that allows businesses to measure improvements in carbon emissions. The software measures each aspect of carbon emissions from a specific business. Additionally, this software is targeted towards achieving net-zero emissions for businesses. This 'Carbon Accounting' software can...
COMPUTERS
NewsWest 9

ExxonMobil aims for net zero emissions by 2030

TEXAS, USA — ExxonMobil has announced its plan for net zero greenhouse gas emissions in their Permian Basin operations. The Irving-based company will use emerging technologies like wind, solar and hydrogen to bring low-carbon power to their operations across the Permian Basin . ExxonMobil also will look to reduce flaring...
TEXAS STATE
kingstonthisweek.com

Municipal employees pension fund commits to net-zero emissions by 2050

The Ontario Municipal Employees’ Retirement System, the pension plan for Kingston’s municipal employees, committed this week to achieving net-zero emissions by 2050. The recent announcement by OMERS follows in the footsteps of net-zero commitments by other major pension funds across Canada, including Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec, the Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan and the Investment Management Corporation of Ontario, and only six weeks after city council passed a motion calling on the pension fund to implement targets to eliminate fossil fuels and invest in renewable energy.
ENVIRONMENT
Bloomberg

U.S. Companies Seeking 100% Renewables Still Use Fossil Fuel

U.S. companies with contracts to buy only renewable power are still relying heavily on fossil fuels because of a lack of clean-energy supplies, a Columbia University study has shown. American firms have to draw between 20% and 50% of their electricity from regional electric grids -- heavy on fossil fuels...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

EPA lowers ethanol requirements, citing reduced demand

The Biden administration on Tuesday lowered annual production requirements for ethanol and other biofuels to account for reduced demand as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.At the same time, the administration moved to reject requests by small oil refineries to be exempted from ethanol requirements, saying they had failed to show exemptions were justified under the Clean Air Act.Taken together, the actions reflect the administration’s “commitment to reset and strengthen” the federal Renewable Fuel Standard, or RFS, “following years of mismanagement” by the Trump administration and disruptions to the gasoline market stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic, officials said.The actions...
U.S. POLITICS
San Francisco Examiner

San Francisco’s latest climate plan sets path for a zero-emissions future

Imagine a world where San Franciscans commuted to work in electric-powered vehicles, arriving at office buildings powered by renewable energy that emitted no greenhouse gasses. In this world, every resident would have equal access to clean air, outdoor space and healthy food sourced from nutrient-rich soils that sequestered carbon deep underground.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy