Dexter: New Blood EP, David Zayas on surprise Angel Batista return

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn this weekend’s Dexter: New Blood season 1 episode 5, we had a surprise like no other: David Zayas returned as Angel Batista!. Leading up to the new series premiering, Showtime did announce a few notable returns over time. Take, for example, Jennifer Carpenter as Deb and then also John Lithgow...

Hello Magazine

Disappointing news for NCIS and spinoffs revealed

Bad news, NCIS fans - it's been revealed that there is not going to be a holiday episode this year. The CBS show has made the somewhat unexpected decision not to feature a festive episode in its current season, and the same goes for spinoffs NCIS: Los Angeles and NCIS: Hawai'i. The sad news was announced by TV Line earlier this week, and fans wasted no time in making their disappointment known. "WHAT?? #NCIS having no Christmas episode, but...that is my favourite! The Grinch moved in when Gibbs left?" one disgruntled fan wrote on Twitter.
E! News

Find Out Which Law & Order Alum Is Returning to the Revival

Watch: Mariska Hargitay Welcomes Chris Meloni Back to "Law & Order" Guess who is picking up their badge and gun again? Anthony Anderson. On Tuesday, Nov. 23, E! News learned that the Black-ish actor is returning to Law & Order for its 2022 revival. For those who need a refresher, Anderson starred as Det. Kevin Bernard on the crime procedural between seasons 18 to 20, which was Law & Order's last season before its recent reboot. The Emmy-nominated actor is the first cast member from the show's original run to return to the Dick Wolf–created series, which will premiere Thursday, Feb. 24 on NBC.
spoilertv.com

Dexter: New Blood - H Is for Hero - Review: Taking Shape

"He wanted to know what it felt like." Okay, now we're talking, this feels like we're getting to the point of this season, I did not expect Harrison to be so arrogant to pull something like this so soon but it's not completely off, especially since he's a teenager, I did love the speech, it feels like he's playing the game to get even closer to Audrey and not for the popularity alone. I'm really interested in seeing the moment when Dexter and Harrison are both really honest with each other.
cartermatt.com

Dexter: New Blood theory: How John Lithgow could return

It’s been known for a little while now that John Lithgow will appear during Dexter: New Blood season 1. However, there have been questions for a really long time now about how this return could come about. Given our love for Lithgow, we didn’t want this to be some cheap cameo for the sake of nostalgia — there needed to be some substance to it.
cartermatt.com

Dexter: New Blood season 1 episode 6 promo: Angela knows the truth…

As we move into Dexter: New Blood season 1 episode 6 airing next week on Showtime, it’s clear that we’re entering yet another era. Things are moving really fast when it comes to the overall story, especially now that Angela knows what she does. Thanks to a surprise appearance from...
thecinemaholic.com

Dexter: New Blood Episode 4 Recap and Ending, Explained

In its 4th episode, titled ‘H Is for Hero,’ Dexter: New Blood’ finally offers answers to some of the key questions that have been bothering most viewers from the beginning. Dexter (Michael C. Hall) is confused by Kurt’s (Clancy Brown) claim that his son is alive and back in New York, while the rest of Iron Lake collectively breathe a sigh of relief. Harrison (Jack Alcott) is hailed as a hero of the town after he is supposedly attacked by Ethan, who he states was going to murder several fellow students at school. However, Dexter has his share of doubts about the sequence of events. Meanwhile, the second serial killer makes his move toward his next victim. Here is everything you need to know about the ending of ‘Dexter: New Blood’ episode 4. SPOILERS AHEAD.
cartermatt.com

Dexter: New Blood season 1 episode 7 spoilers: Dexter the protector?

This week Showtime unveiled some of the first details about Dexter: New Blood season 1 episode 7, which is poised to premiere on December 19. It’s the last one before Christmas Day, but it’s far from guaranteed this story will be merry and bright. Instead, Dexter is going to be...
Popculture

'Dexter: New Blood' Sees 2 Dead Characters Appear in Unexpected Way

Dexter: New Blood has been open about how some dead characters will return in the new Showtime series, but not exactly how. We previously saw Debra Morgan (Jennifer Carpenter) return as her brother Dexter Morgan's (Michael C. Hall) inner conscience. On Sunday's episode, we saw a glimpse of two long-dead characters, but not exactly how we expected. Spoilers ahead for Dexter: New Blood Episode 4, "H is for Hero." (To watch the show for yourself each Sunday, you can get a free trial to Showtime here.)
TVLine

Sophia Bush and Jason Isaacs Compete for OR Supremacy in Good Sam Trailer

The official trailer for the upcoming medical drama Good Sam asks a very important question: Which Dr. Griffith do you choose? The CBS series, which premieres Wednesday, Jan. 5 at 10/9, follows Dr. Sam Griffith (played by Sophia Bush), a gifted heart surgeon who thrives in her new leadership role as the chief of surgery after her boss Dr. Rob “Griff” Griffith (Jason Isaacs), a renowned doctor, falls into a coma. But when Griff wakes up months later demanding to pick up where he left off, “Sam is tasked with supervising this egotistical expert with a scalpel who never acknowledged her...
FanSided

Dexter: New Blood episode 5 preview and release date

It’s Sunday, and that means we’ve just gotten to see another episode of Dexter: New Blood. If you’re all caught up on the fourth episode, you probably want to know what you can expect from Dexter: New Blood episode 5 and when to anticipate it airing on Showtime. We’ve got all the details you’ll need to watch the latest episode and prepare for what’s to come below.
digitalspy.com

Dexter: New Blood's Michael C Hall reacts to episode four's big reveal

Dexter: New Blood spoilers follow. Dexter's revival series, Dexter: New Blood, is now four episodes in to its 10-episode run, and the latest instalment featured a big plot twist. The episode begins with Dexter — or Jim, as he is now known — hearing that his son Harrison had stopped...
cartermatt.com

Dexter: New Blood season 1 episode 5 photo: What is Dexter about to do?

This weekend’s Dexter: New Blood season 1 episode 5 could prove to be the most dangerous for the title character yet. Not only is there a chance that Kurt’s lie about Matt could fall apart entirely, but there’s also the issue of Dexter plotting another kill. Do you not believe...
cartermatt.com

Dexter: New Blood premiere available for free ahead of season 1 episode 5

We’re four episodes in now to Dexter: New Blood, but if you haven’t had a chance to start watching yet, we have a golden opportunity for you to do so!. This weekend, Showtime decided to upload the series premiere of the Michael C. Hall revival over on YouTube. You can watch it over here, with of course all of the language and content warnings that you would expect from a show like this.
