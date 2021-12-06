ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

3 teams that should regret passing on Gardner Minshew

By Sayre Bedinger
FanSided
FanSided
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGardner Minshew came out and had a big game for the Philadelphia Eagles in relief of Jalen Hurts on Sunday. Other teams should regret passing on him. Sure, it was only one game, and yes, that game was against the New York Jets. That’s not what matters at this...

nflspinzone.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Jaguars’ decision to trade Gardner Minshew was right

The NFL is a cold business and it isn’t always easy to see a team trade your favorite player. Sure, you will continue rooting every Sunday regardless of who takes the field but it doesn’t make it any less unpleasant. Over the last few years, the Jacksonville Jaguars have traded several fan favorites such as cornerback Jalen Ramsey, defensive end Calais Campbell and quarterback Gardner Minshew.
NFL
FanSided

Philadelphia Eagles: Jalen Hurts is out, Gardner Minshew is in for Week 13

Welp, it’s officially official; Jalen Hurt is out as the Philadelphia Eagles‘ starting quarterback… at least for Week 13. That’s right, despite some speculation heading in the opposite direction and a desire from 1 to get back on the field after tweaking his ankle versus the New York Giants, Hurts will be on the sidelines for the Eagles’ forthcoming contest against the New York Jets, with Gardner Minshew set to take his place in the starting lineup.
NFL
New York Post

Jets torched by Gardner Minshew, Eagles to clinch another losing season

The Jets’ offense got off to its best start of the season … and then returned to form. Gang Green scored touchdowns on its first three possessions but then did not score again the rest of the day and lost 33-18 to the Eagles at MetLife Stadium on Sunday. The...
NFL
FanSided

Gardner Minshew’s rookie year comparison not fair to Trevor Lawrence

Former Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew had an outstanding performance against the New York Jets in Week 13. Faster than you can say mustache, talking heads began wondering whether the Jags should have kept him and a recent graph comparing Minshew and Trevor Lawrence is making the rounds on social media. All things considered, it’s not fair as both passers were working under two different sets of circumstances.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
The Spun

Gardner Minshew Is Off To An Incredible Start On Sunday

The Philadelphia Eagles were forced to swap quarterbacks on Sunday as usual starter Jalen Hurts nurses an ankle injury. For the first time since 2020, Gardner Minshew lined up under center. It took less than two quarters to prove that Minshew Mania was alive and well. In the first half...
NFL
EagleMaven

Giving Gardner Minshew a Game Could Help Eagles Gather Intelligence

PHILADELPHIA - Let’s begin this exercise with a stipulation. The Eagles aren't thinking about benching Jalen Hurts nor should they, but playing it safe with his ankle injury could provide some valuable information when it comes to the organization's most pressing on-field question: the long-term answer at the game's most important position.
NFL
NJ.com

Here are 3 things we could see from Eagles offense if Gardner Minshew plays vs. Jets

Eagles quarterback Gardner Minshew has been a mainstay on the sideline throughout this season. Minshew, the eccentric, quirky backup quarterback the Eagles traded a 2022 conditional sixth-round draft pick to acquire him during training camp, has been seen standing near quarterback coach Brian Johnson, sharing his views of what he sees opposing defenses are doing against starting quarterback Jalen Hurts. Minshew has also had an earpiece that is connected to the communications detailing the plays being called.
NFL
phillysportsnetwork.com

Gardner Minshew starting could be the beginning of the end for Jalen Hurts

The Eagles offense looked as dysfunctional as it possibly could this past weekend and there’s a chance that those struggles will be here to stay if Jalen Hurts is unable to play this weekend due to an injury. However, we’ve seen this tale before and we ultimately know how it ends.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trevor Lawrence
NBC Sports

Eagles mailbag: What can Jalen Hurts learn from Gardner Minshew?

The Eagles have finally reached their Week 14 bye so we have time to kill. That means plenty of time to take a few quick dives into the mailbag this week. I asked for questions and got a ton so we’re breaking them up into a few separate posts. Let’s...
NFL
Sporting News

Gardner Minshew on near-perfect Eagles debut: 'It felt so good, man'

Gardner Minshew made his first start with the Eagles on Sunday afternoon. It came in Philadelphia's Week 13 game against the Jets. Philadelphia's No. 1 quarterback, Jalen Hurts, missed the game with an ankle injury. Thanks to Minshew's performance, the Eagles didn't miss Hurts much in their 33-18 road win.
NFL
hillcountrynews

Gardner Minshew leads the Birds to victory with Jalen Hurts out

Minshew Mania has officially arrived. After quarterback Jalen Hurts was ruled out of Sunday’s game versus the New York Jets with a left ankle injury, Gardner …. In an effort to improve our website and enhance our local coverage, HillCountryNews.com has switched to a membership model. Fill out the form below to create a free account. Once you're logged in, you can continue using the site as normal. You should remain logged in on your computer or device as long as you don’t clear your browser history/cookies.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jets#American Football#The Philadelphia Eagles#Jalen Hurts
newyorkcitynews.net

Report: Gardner Minshew II probable starting QB for Eagles

Gardner Minshew is slated to start at quarterback for the Philadelphia Eagles against the New York Jets on Sunday with Jalen Hurts battling an ankle injury, according to a published report. Another report indicates the Eagles will wait and see how Hurts is feeling on Sunday before making a final...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Postgame Video Of Gardner Minshew Is Going Viral

Minshew Mania looks to be back in full force. Minshew was absolutely pumped after the Eagles 33-18 win over the New York Jets and shared a special moment with his dad in the parking lot. He was seen giving his pops a big hug while being fired up that he...
NFL
Denver Post

Jets start strong, then sputter in loss to Gardner Minshew, Eagles

The Jets defense reverted back to their old ways on Sunday, when they allowed the Eagles offense to cruise to a 33-18 win. The immediate outrage centers around the defense being atrocious and rightfully so. This season was always about the development of Zach Wilson. And the silver lining is...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
SportsGrid

Gardner Minshew will start in Week 13 against the Jets

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that Gardner Minshew will start in Week 13 against the Jets. Jalen Hurts is inactive due to an ankle injury, which opens the door for Minshew. Minshew has only played one game for the Eagles this season, throwing for eleven yards. Over the previous two seasons, Minshew played 23 games for the Jaguars, racking up 5,530 passing yards and 37 touchdowns. Ironic name aside, Hurts has racked up 2,435 passing yards and 13 touchdowns for Philadelphia this season. He also leads the Eagles in rushing yards with 695. Losing Hurts removes the quarterback as a rushing threat for the Eagles but could lead to Miles Sanders getting more carries. FanDuel Sportsbook has Sanders as a -110 to go over/under 66.5 yards against the Jets.
NFL
6abc

Gardner Minshew is fired up to see dad after leading Philadelphia Eagles to victory

It has been quite an NFL journey forPhiladelphia EaglesquarterbackGardner Minshew II, who added one more chapter to his already fun career bookon Sunday. The2019 sixth-round draft pick by theJacksonville Jaguarsout of Washington State became a household name during the 2019 season when he took over the starting role due to an injury toNick Foles. Minshew led Jacksonville to a 6-6 record and had an impressive rookie season by the time it concluded.
NFL
New York Post

Gardner Minshew has sweet moment with dad as Eagles QB controversy begins

The most memorable moment of Gardner Minshew’s noteworthy Sunday may not have taken place on the field. After Minshew’s first start in nearly a year ended with the Eagles’ 33-18 victory over the Jets, the 25-year-old quarterback met up with his dad outside MetLife Stadium, where they shared a sweet father-son moment.
NFL
FanSided

Eagles are hoping for some Gardner Minshew Magic versus NY Jets

It’s official! Jalen Hurts is out for Week 12’s game versus the New York Jets, and it’s Gardner Minshew‘s show in East Rutherford, New Jersey at MetLife Stadium. Saying we’re at a loss of words would be a statement that’s made in error. Before he ever saw his name associated...
NFL
FanSided

FanSided

200K+
Followers
389K+
Post
83M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy