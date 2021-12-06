3 teams that should regret passing on Gardner Minshew

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that Gardner Minshew will start in Week 13 against the Jets. Jalen Hurts is inactive due to an ankle injury, which opens the door for Minshew. Minshew has only played one game for the Eagles this season, throwing for eleven yards. Over the previous two seasons, Minshew played 23 games for the Jaguars, racking up 5,530 passing yards and 37 touchdowns. Ironic name aside, Hurts has racked up 2,435 passing yards and 13 touchdowns for Philadelphia this season. He also leads the Eagles in rushing yards with 695. Losing Hurts removes the quarterback as a rushing threat for the Eagles but could lead to Miles Sanders getting more carries. FanDuel Sportsbook has Sanders as a -110 to go over/under 66.5 yards against the Jets.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO