WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW: Mizuno Pro, the latest family of forged irons from the company famous for its patented manufacturing processes, caters to three kinds of players looking for stylish design and compact scoring irons, but with gradually increasing levels of horsepower. The Mizuno Pro 221 is the company’s upgrade of its classic muscleback blade, featuring more mass behind the hitting area. The Mizuno Pro 223 is a single-piece forged iron where the long- and mid-irons boost ball speed through unique materials and construction. The Mizuno Pro 225 brings the most possible distance and forgiveness of the group with a multi-material hollow construction all the way through the 8-iron.

RETAIL ・ 1 DAY AGO